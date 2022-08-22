Ukrainian military resumes attacks on Russian targets in Kherson 

The Ukrainian military says it has continued attacks on Russian-held parts of the southern region of Kherson, including against bridges and weapons concentrations.

"Two strikes were made by our aircraft on a stronghold, a concentration of manpower, weapons and equipment in the areas of Oleksandrivka and Burkhanivka," which are on the border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, Operational Command South said Monday.

The bridge at Nova Kakhovka was also hit, the command said.

"The occupiers are trying to repair the bridge; they have brought additional slabs. However, our armed forces are adjusting these efforts," said Serhii Khlan, an advisor to the head of the Kherson Civil Military Administration.

Social media reports and images Monday indicated there had been a number of strikes around Kherson city and Nova Kakhovka. One geolocated photograph showed a plume of smoke rising from the area of the Antonivskiy bridge over the river Dnipro. The bridge has been repeatedly hit and is seriously damaged. Russian forces have been trying to arrange pontoon bridges across the river.

"The Antonivskiy railway bridge is not functioning. The occupiers are trying to repair the Antonivskiy road bridge. There is a moving pontoon crossing. The Russians do not have a full supply of needs. Currently, they are installing some kind of engineering structure near the Antonivskiy bridge; fastening the barges to the piers of the bridge," Khlan added.

For the last six weeks, Ukrainian forces have been using long range weapons to hit Russian concentrations of munitions, transport links and command posts in the south.