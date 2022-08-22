Russia blames Ukrainian security service for murder of Darya Dugina, state news agency TASS reports

Darya Dugina. (From Darya Dugina/Telegram)

Russia has blamed an agent with the Ukrainian security service for a car bomb explosion that killed Darya Dugina, a Russian political commentator and daughter of prominent ultranationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

"The murder of journalist Darya Dugina has been solved, it was prepared by the Ukrainian special services, by a citizen of Ukraine," TASS reported, citing the Russian security service, which named a woman as the perpetrator and said she had fled to Estonia after the attack.

It has been established that "the crime was prepared and committed by the Ukrainian special services," per TASS.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the assailant had arrived in Russia on July 23, 2022, together with her young daughter, TASS reported. The pair attended the festival near Moscow on Saturday where Dugina was a guest of honor.

The FSB said that after remotely detonating explosives planted in Dugina's Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, the pair drove through the Pskov region to Estonia, a journey of around 12 hours.

The FSB said that the woman had rented an apartment in Moscow in the same building where Dugina lived. "The criminals used a Mini Cooper car to monitor the journalist," TASS reported.

The FSB said that the woman had used a variety of identity documents, entering with one issued by the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic and leaving on a Ukrainian document, the report added.

CNN cannot independently verify the FSB claims cited by the TASS report.

Earlier, a Russian foreign ministry official implied that Ukrainian state structures were responsible for the explosion, a claim that Ukrainian authorities have denied.

“Ukraine definitely has nothing to do with this because we are not a criminal state, which the Russian Federation is, and even more so, we are not a terrorist state,” Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said in a Ukrainian TV interview.

He also tweeted on Monday, providing the first official comment from Kyiv specifically on the accusation from the Russian security service.