Russian air defenses thwarted a second Ukrainian drone attack over the Moscow region on Monday morning, the country's defense ministry said.

"The Ukrainian UAV was detected and destroyed by on-duty air defense forces over the territory of the Istrynsky district of the Moscow region," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The ministry did not say whether the drone caused any damage.

Earlier, the ministry said air defenses downed a Ukrainian drone near the village of Pokrovskoye in the Odintsovo district on the outskirts of the capital.

No casualties were reported in either incident.

Moscow's Vnukovo airport said Monday it was temporarily suspending flights "for safety reasons," state-run news agency TASS reported, citing the airport's press service.

The incidents Monday come after Russia reported several Ukrainian drone attacks across the country over the weekend, including on Moscow.