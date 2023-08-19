World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Hafsa Khalil, CNN

Updated 5:22 a.m. ET, August 19, 2023
1 min ago

Putin visits generals overseeing Ukraine offensive in southern Russia

From CNN's Maria Kostenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited generals overseeing the Ukraine offensive in Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia Saturday, according to the Kremlin.

Putin spoke with the “Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, commanders of sectors, and other senior officers of the group,” the Kremlin added.

Few other details have been released about the trip.

Some background: Rostov-on-Don, which is close to the border with Ukraine, was a focal point of the Wagner private military group's short-lived rebellion in June.

Wagner fighters briefly occupied the city – video at the time showed some of the city's residents cheering them on.

Gerasimov is among the Russian military leaders to have been bluntly criticized by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Putin's visit also comes amid Ukraine's counteroffensive, aimed at recapturing territory seized by Russia. Progress has been slow in Ukraine's campaign but Kyiv this week captured a village along the southern front.

48 min ago

Russia bars 54 British journalists and ministers from entering country

From CNN's Katharina Krebs and Lauren Kent

Russia has barred 54 more British citizens from entering the country, in response to the UK’s sanctions against its citizens and enterprises, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russia accused the individuals and entities of involvement in “propaganda support of the activities of the [Ukrainian] Zelensky regime” and of being “Russophobic,” in its latest update to its sanctions policy on Friday.

The sanctions list includes several government ministers as well as journalists from public broadcaster the BBC, the Guardian newspaper and the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

“We would like to emphasize again that any efforts by London to further spin the anti-Russian sanctions flywheel will inevitably receive a decisive response from our side,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

“Work on expanding the Russian ‘stop list’ in response to the actions of the British authorities will continue.”

The entry ban includes British prosecutor Karim Khan, who is an elected official on the International Criminal Court, due to his involvement “in issuing a warrant for the arrest of the Russian leadership,” according to the Russian foreign ministry statement.

In February, Khan submitted applications to the ICC for warrants of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.

British cabinet minister Lucy Frazer, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport was also included in the updated list, with Russian authorities claiming she is “actively lobbying for the international sports isolation of Russia.”

3 min ago

US commits to approving F-16s for Ukraine as soon as training is complete

From CNN's Oren Liebermann and Natasha Bertrand

Th US has committed to approving the transfer of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine as soon as training is complete, according to a US official.

Denmark and the Netherlands have taken the lead in preparing a program to train Ukrainian pilots on the American jet, but the US is still working with other countries to see who may provide F-16s to the Ukrainian Air Force.

On Friday, the US approved the transfer of F-16 instructional materials from Denmark to Ukraine, according to the US official and an administration official.

The transfer will allow the Danish defense ministry to move forward with “their effort to stand up pilot and maintenance training programs,” the administration official said. The approval includes training modules, documentation and classroom training materials, the official said, which contains information about sensitive US technology.

The approval of the third-party transfer request from Denmark was one of the critical steps before Ukrainian fighter pilots could begin training to fly the fourth-generation jets which Kyiv has requested for months. Denmark said Ukrainian pilots would begin training on F-16 jets later this month, part of a coalition of 11 countries that will be involved in the training program.

Ukraine has long been pleading for the fighter jets to counter Russian air superiority. But Ukraine says it is unlikely to receive them until next year.

57 min ago

Ukraine is focusing missile attacks on Crimea — but some corners of the Biden administration are skeptical

From CNN's Katie Bo Lillis and Natasha Bertrand

Ukraine has ramped up missile strikes on Russian-occupied Crimea in recent weeks in an effort to disrupt Russian logistics and resupply efforts as fighting rages in southern Ukraine – but it’s a strategy that some US officials in Washington are viewing with skepticism.

For some military and Biden administration officials, Ukrainian attacks on Crimea are at best a distraction, and at worst, a valuable waste of resources in a strategy that many analysts now believe has left Ukraine stretched too thin between multiple axes of attack.

“It’s knocked the Russians off balance a bit, but it is not doing anything decisive,” a senior defense official told CNN. “And it would probably be better for everyone for them to just focus on the counteroffensive.”

Ukraine has in recent weeks used long-range missiles to strike two bridges linking Crimea to Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine, and on Saturday, targeted the only bridge connecting Crimea to mainland Russia.

With roughly a third of the peninsula now within the range of the US-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), according to one senior Western intelligence official, Ukraine has also stepped up strikes on Russian ammunition dumps and other logistics and resupply infrastructure there.

“There’s more and more pressure on Crimea, and especially so in recent weeks,” that official told CNN. “I mean, they get pounded.”

Crimea holds a deep symbolic importance to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered his forces to invade and illegally annexed the peninsula in 2014. And it is also a strategically vital logistics hub for Russia’s war effort; its location on the Black Sea has made it sought-after territory for centuries.

For Ukraine, the attacks are an integral part of their counteroffensive strategy, intended to try to isolate Crimea and make it more difficult for Russia to sustain its military operations on the Ukrainian mainland, a Ukrainian source familiar with the strategy told CNN.

