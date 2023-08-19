Russian President Vladimir Putin visited generals overseeing the Ukraine offensive in Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia Saturday, according to the Kremlin.

Putin spoke with the “Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, commanders of sectors, and other senior officers of the group,” the Kremlin added.

Few other details have been released about the trip.

Some background: Rostov-on-Don, which is close to the border with Ukraine, was a focal point of the Wagner private military group's short-lived rebellion in June.

Wagner fighters briefly occupied the city – video at the time showed some of the city's residents cheering them on.

Gerasimov is among the Russian military leaders to have been bluntly criticized by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Putin's visit also comes amid Ukraine's counteroffensive, aimed at recapturing territory seized by Russia. Progress has been slow in Ukraine's campaign but Kyiv this week captured a village along the southern front.