First on CNN: Satellite images show no signs of "systemic shelling" at nuclear plant despite Putin’s claim

These are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine today so far, as the head of the United Nations continues his visit in the country and tensions remain high over the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Zaporizhzhia plant: As alleged artillery strikes continue — with Russia and Ukraine blaming each other of endangering the safety of the nuclear power plant in central Ukraine — a pro-Russian local official told a Russian state news agency that the United Nation’s proposal to demilitarize the site is “an irresponsible statement.”

Western officials in a Friday briefing said that the main issue of concern was not a direct strike on one of the reactors but a collapse in the power supply, which would interrupt the water cooling of fuel rods. They noted that the site receives power from the grid to enable water cooling. If the grid supply were to be interrupted, backup diesel generators would kick in. If they failed, "we are in a more serious situation," the officials said. They said that at the moment there is electrical supply, the generators are intact and the workforce is at the plant.

Meanwhile, a Russian representative in Vienna said that a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency may be able to visit the plant in early September.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that he will discuss the plant issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after holding talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

In addition, the city of Nikopol — which is on the opposite side of the plant on the Dnipro River — was hit by 10 artillery shells overnight, according to a Ukrainian official.

UN chief in Ukraine: UN Secretary-General António Guterres continued his visit to Ukraine on Friday, traveling to the port city of Odesa and praising the deal brokered by the UN and Turkey to unblock Black Sea ports for grain shipments

Guterres also said electricity generated at the Zaporizhzhia plant belongs to Ukraine, following reports that the Kremlin could divert electricity produced at the plant to Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

Putin to attend G20: Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg in an interview that Putin told him that he'd attend the G20 conference, which is scheduled for November in Bali — the first since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has said Russia should be expelled from the G20, and senior members of his administration have walked out of G20 events were Russian officials were present. But boycotting the G20 was not given serious consideration since Biden and his team did not want to appear to be ceding the table to Putin. Instead, the US and other G7 nations have encouraged Indonesia to invite Zelensky as a guest participant as a show of support for Ukraine.

Attacks in southern Ukraine: The Ukrainian military said it is continuing its offensive in the south to recapture the occupied Kherson region, and Russian forces were "forced to retreat" near the towns of Oleksandrivka and Stanislav.

Ukrainian officials also reported missile and artillery attacks by Russian forces overnight Thursday on several other towns and cities in the south, including Mykolaiv and Kryvih Rih.