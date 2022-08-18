A view shows a burning building hit by a Russian missile strike in a resort area in Odesa region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine August 17, 2022, in this handout picture released by press service of the Operational Command South.

Aditi Sangal Adrienne Vogt
By Heather Chen, Jack Guy, Ed Upright, Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN
Updated 12:03 PM EDT, Thu August 18, 2022
See the struggles of wounded soldiers as war in Ukraine drags on
What we're covering

  • At least 12 people were killed and 20 others wounded in a Russian rocket attack on an apartment building in the northeastern city of Kharkiv in the early hours of Thursday, Ukrainian officials said.
  • Ukraine’s military says it repelled Russian assaults across the front lines in the eastern Donetsk region, with the bulk of the fighting around the town of Bakhmut, which has been under heavy artillery fire for weeks.
  • Ukraine is responsible for at least three explosions in Crimea over the past two weeks, according to an internal Ukrainian government report shared with CNN by a ​Ukrainian official.
  • UN chief António Guterres is meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky today as Ukraine demands Russia immediately withdraw forces from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
Denmark will invest $5.5 billion in warships due to Ukraine war and "security situation in Europe" 

From CNN's Benjamin Brown in London

Denmark will invest 40 billion Danish Krone ($5.5 billion) into its naval fleet as the Scandinavian NATO member attempts to beef up its defense over Russia’s war in Ukraine and the “new security situation in Europe,” Defense Minister Morten Bødskov said Thursday. 

Bødskov announced a partnership between the Danish defense ministry and its national maritime industry to boost the nation’s shipbuilding capacity. 

“With Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the new security situation in Europe, it is more important than ever that Denmark is able to defend itself. Security of supply plays a decisive role here,” Bødskov said. 

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced last week that Denmark will give another 110 million euros ($113.7 million) in financial aid to Ukraine for “weapons, equipment and training.” 

Speaking at an international donor conference in Copenhagen, Frederiksen said, “I hope that we here today can agree on even more contributions. And of course, Denmark is ready to do our part.” 

About 130 Danish soldiers are currently training Ukrainian troops in the UK, while Copenhagen has also assisted Ukraine in the cyber defense area, according to the Danish defense ministry.

CNN’s Sarah Diab contributed reporting to this post.

Ex-Russian soldier speaks out against Ukraine war in lengthy post

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova, Evgenii Shapovalov and Radina Gigova
Pavel Filatyev
Pavel Filatyev
(from Pavel Filatyev)

Pavel Filatyev, a former Russian paratrooper, publicly spoke out against the war in Ukraine in a lengthy 141-page-long testimony posted to his VKontakte social media page.

Filatyev’s account marks one of the first detailed public accounts from a Russian soldier.

“It’s been a month and a half since I returned from the war in Ukraine, yes, yes, I know that you can’t say this word ‘war’, it’s banned, but still I will say exactly ‘war’,” Filatyev said in the beginning of his post, which was posted two weeks ago. 

Filatyev, 33, goes on to describe how his paratrooper unit was sent to Ukraine via Crimea and entered Kherson.

The testimony is filled with Filatyev’s personal reflections and impressions from the war, as well as philosophical discussions about the sense of guilt. 

Filatyev also wrote about the poor state of the Russian army on the front lines — including how Russian soldiers changed into Ukrainian uniforms because they are more comfortable.

“It’s a pity that reporters are not allowed to visit us on the front lines, because then the whole country can admire paratroopers dirty, thin and embittered, it’s not clear with what more, stubborn Ukrainians who don’t want to be denazified, or with their mediocre command, incapable of equipping them even during combat action,” Filatyev said.

Filatyev also said Russian commanders tried to motivate paratroopers with money by promising $69 per day, but in the end, the soldiers received only half of what was promised and many were saying that the job is not worth the money.

Pavel Filatyev
Pavel Filatyev
(from Pavel Filatyev)

The VKontakte post is still up as of Thursday and has been shared over 60 times. 

Filatyev has since fled Russia and is now traveling to a “democratic country,” according to Vladimir Osechkin, founder of Gulagu.net, who is in charge of the relocation. Gulagu.net is a human rights nonprofit that advocates against corruption and torture in Russia, according to its website. 

Death toll in Russian rocket strike on apartment building in Kharkiv rises to 12

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko

The Ukrainian state emergency service says the number of people killed in a rocket attack on an apartment building in Kharkiv Wednesday night has risen to at least 12.

As of Thursday afternoon “12 people are known to have died,” the service said.

“All of them are civilians. Many of them are elderly and disabled. There is no military facility near the destroyed building,” it added.

Zelensky says he discussed Russia's "nuclear blackmail" in meeting with UN secretary-general

From CNN's Tim Lister
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv, Ukraine on August 18.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv, Ukraine on August 18.
(Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at their face-to-face meeting in Lviv Thursday.

Zelensky said that during the meeting, “particular attention was paid to the topic of Russia’s nuclear blackmail at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.”

“This deliberate terror on the part of the aggressor can have global catastrophic consequences for the whole world. Therefore, the UN must ensure the security of this strategic site, its demilitarization and complete liberation from Russian troops,” he continued.

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for shelling the territory of the nuclear plant, and both sides have warned of the risk of a nuclear catastrophe. But there has been no agreement on how a mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency can safely get access to the plant. 

Zelensky also said on Telegram that he and Guterres “agreed to continue the coordination of the grain initiative implementation. We also discussed the possible directions of its development, the issue of illegal and forced deportation of Ukrainians, the release of our military personnel and medics from captivity.”

The UN has yet to comment on the meeting. 

More than 600,000 tons of grain has been shipped from Ukraine since opening of corridor, Turkish ministry says

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul 

Since Aug. 1, 622,000 tons of grain have been shipped from Ukrainian ports, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday. 

In 17 days, a total of 43 vessels were used for grain shipments — 25 of which have departed from Ukrainian ports and 18 going to Ukrainian ports for grain shipment — the ministry announced in a statement. 

Ministers from Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in Istanbul on July 22.

The first ship, Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, departed the port of Odesa on Aug. 1 and was followed by Navistar, Rojen, Polarnet, Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory, Riva Wind, Sacura, Arizona, Ocean Lion and Rahmi Yagci ships, the ministry said. 

“Every ship leaving or going to Ukrainian ports was subjected to comprehensive inspection in the north of Istanbul,” the ministry said. 

Crowdfunding helps Ukraine secure access to network of satellites for imagery on critical locations

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in London

A Ukrainian crowdfunding effort has been able to secure to a private network of satellites for the country’s Ministry of Defense. This gives the Ukrainian Armed Forces access to radar satellite imagery on critical locations.

The effort was led by the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, a charity owned by a Ukrainian TV-star turned politician.

The foundation signed a deal with the ICEYE company, which gives the Ukrainian defense ministry full access to all the systems and full capabilities for one of ICEYE’s satellites already in orbit over the region, the foundation said in a statement on Thursday.

“ICEYE will provide access to its constellation of SAR satellites, allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to receive radar satellite imagery on critical locations with a high revisit frequency,” it added. “The satellite will provide the Government of Ukraine with ICEYE’s Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite imaging capabilities.” 

The funds were originally crowdfunded to purchase Bayraktar drones, which the Turkish manufacturer decided to donate to Ukraine for free. The donation “allowed us to use the saved 600 million UAH (17 million USD) to purchase the satellite,” the foundation said.

Russia deploys jets armed with hypersonic missiles to Kaliningrad, reports state media

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Uliana Pavlova

Russia has deployed three fighter jets armed with hypersonic missiles to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, the ministry of defense told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

“Three MiG-31 aircraft with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles have been deployed to the Kaliningrad Region as part of additional strategic deterrence measures,” the MoD said on Thursday, according to RIA.

“The Ministry of Defense previously explained that Kinzhal missiles are invisible and invulnerable to any means of enemy air defense and anti-missile defense,” RIA reported.

Russia used the missiles for the first time in combat in mid-March.

However Western military experts have played down its significance, with the UK defense ministry saying that the Kinzhal missile is really just an air-launched version of the Iskander short-range ballistic missile (SRBM), which Russia has used repeatedly in its war on Ukraine.

Read What you need to know about hypersonic missiles here.

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know.

From CNN staff
Firefighters dig through the rubble of a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, August 18.
Firefighters dig through the rubble of a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, August 18.
(Andrii Marienko/AP)

A Russian rocket attack killed at least seven people in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, while fighting continues around the town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region. International experts could visit the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, and Moscow is hoping to deal with a demographic crisis by reviving a Soviet-era award for the mothers of large families.

Here are the latest headlines:

  • Deadly strike Ukraine’s second-largest city: A Russian rocket attack on an apartment building in the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed seven and injured 20 more in the early hours of Thursday, Ukrainian officials said. Emergency services said a fire at the three-story building in Saltivka district took two hours to bring under control.
  • Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine continue: Ukraine has repelled assaults by Russian forces across the front lines in the eastern Donetsk region, its military said on Thursday. The bulk of the fighting had been concentrated around the town of Bakhmut, which has remained under heavy Russian artillery fire, it said. 
  • IAEA experts ready to visit nuclear plant: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said a team of international experts is prepared to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, following a call with the chief of the nuclear watchdog. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi “is ready to lead an IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant,” Kuleba said in a tweet.
  • Putin to reward mothers of large families: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree reviving the Soviet era “Mother Heroine” award for women with more than 10 children, in an attempt to alleviate the demographic crisis in Russia. Originally, the award was introduced by Joseph Stalin after World War II, when the Soviet population plunged by tens of millions of people.
  • Estonia struck by cyberattack: Estonia was hit by extensive cyberattacks on Wednesday, Luukas Ilves, the country’s chief information officer and undersecretary for digital transformation, revealed on Thursday. According to Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), the Russian-backed hacker group Killnet has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which targeted both public and private institutions.

Russia's claim it may shut down Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant sparks warnings of "radiation disaster"

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Uliana Pavlova
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on August 4 in Ukraine.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on August 4 in Ukraine.
(Victor/Xinhua/Getty Images)

Russia’s ministry of defense has said it is considering shutting down the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in southern Ukraine, triggering a warning from Ukraine’s state nuclear agency that doing so would risk disaster.

“Negative developments” at the power plant could force Russia to consider “putting the 5th and 6th power units” into the “cold reserve,” leading to “the shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia NPP,” the ministry said in a statement Thursday, blaming Ukraine for shelling the site. Ukrainian authorities have refuted the allegations, accusing Russia of being behind attacks that have damaged the complex.

Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear power company, said the prospect of shutting down the plant would bring “the scenario of a radiation disaster closer.”

“In the event of the disconnection of the [Zaporizhzhia] NPP generators from the power system of Ukraine, they will not be able to be used for their own fuel cooling needs in case of a power outage at the plant,” Energoatom said in a Telegram post on Thursday. “This will approximate the possible scenario of a radiation disaster at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.”

The plant is the focal point of growing global concern after weeks of increased shelling has sparked calls from the United Nation’s International Atomic Energy Agency to allow experts to visit the facility and ratcheted fears of a potential nuclear accident.

Both sides have tried to point the finger at the other for threatening nuclear terrorism.

Ukrainian shelling has damaged auxiliary support systems, such as splash pools and other equipment that keeps the reactors cool, according to the ministry, which accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out 12 attacks on the facility using more than 50 artillery shells and five kamikaze drones. 

Ukraine has consistently denied the allegations and blamed Russia of shelling the plant, as well as using it as a shield from which to fire at Ukrainian positions in Nikopol, on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River. Russia has also denied Ukrainian claims. 

“We are ready to present to the IAEA real high-resolution images … which shows that weapons, especially heavy ones, are not placed on the territory of this station,” the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

“We know that in the presence of a large number of military and commercial foreign satellites, the same information can be presented to the world by the American side,” it added.

CNN cannot independently verify Ukrainian or Russian claims about strikes and placement of heavy military equipment at Zaporizhzhia NPP.

CNN has reached out to commercial satellite imagery operators to verify Russian claims but has yet to hear back. 

UN head "delighted" with invitation to visit Ukrainian university

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio
UN Secretary-General António Guterres, left, and university rector Volodymyr Melnyk visit Lviv State University in the western Ukrainian city on Thursday.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres, left, and university rector Volodymyr Melnyk visit Lviv State University in the western Ukrainian city on Thursday.
(Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, said he was “delighted” to visit the National University of Lviv in Ukraine.

“I was delighted to accept the invitation of the director of this faculty of international relations of the very old and very respected [National] University of Lviv,” Guterres told journalists at the event on Thursday.

“This school has given very important contributions, namely, to the Charter of the United Nations. One of the members was part of the drafting of the charter and its values were discussed here,” Guterres went on to say.

“Also in research about the Holocaust, and in contributions in relation to several very important aspects of the analysis of violations of human rights and genocide,” he added.

“That is the reason why, for me as Secretary of the United Nations, it is a very important experience to be able to visit this faculty of Lviv University.” 

Putin revives Stalin-era "Mother Heroine" award for women with over 10 children

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova

On Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree reviving the Soviet-era “Mother Heroine” award for women with more than 10 children, in an attempt to alleviate a demographic crisis in Russia.

Originally, the award was introduced by Joseph Stalin after World War II, when the Soviet population plunged by tens of millions.

The award ceased to exist with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

A payment of 1 million rubles ($16,500) will be given to Russian mothers once the 10th child turns one, if all 10 have survived.

According to the latest Rosstat statistics published this summer, Russia’s population shrank by an average of 86,000 people per month between January and May, a record.

In addition Russia is suffering heavy losses among troops in Ukraine, but the true number of casualties has not been disclosed.

In an attempt to relieve the population crisis in Russia, the Kremlin has also focused on promoting traditional values.

Estonia struck by "extensive" cyberattack, reportedly claimed by Russian hackers

From CNN's Teele Rebane in Tallin

Estonia was hit by extensive cyberattacks on Wednesday, Luukas Ilves, the country’s chief information officer and undersecretary for digital transformation, revealed on Thursday.

According to Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), the Russian-backed hacker group Killnet has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which targeted both public and private institutions.

They came a day after a Soviet tank statue was removed in the Eastern border city of Narva, and a day ahead of the suspension of Russian tourist visas on August 18.

“The attacks were ineffective … With some brief and minor exceptions, websites remained fully available throughout the day. The attack has gone largely unnoticed in Estonia,” Ilves said on Facebook. “As Gov’t CIO, I slept well.”

According to the Estonian Information Services Department’s incident handling department, there were 12 attacks against various state institutions or websites, and four attacks directed at private sector organizations in the past 24 hours.

Nine of the attacks had no effect, while seven caused short service delays, state media reported. 

According to Ilves, these are the most extensive attacks to hit the country since 2007, when Estonia became the first nation to be targeted by wide-ranging cyberattacks following the removal of a statue of a Soviet soldier.

Estonia believes that the 2007 attacks were backed by the Russian state. The attacks lasted 22 days and targeted various government websites and local media outlets.

On Wednesday, after weeks of deliberation and controversy, the Estonian government removed the Soviet T-34 tank statue from the Eastern border city of Narva.

The tank monument was erected in 1970 to commemorate the Russian “liberation” of the city from the Nazis during World War Two.

Ukrainian military says it repelled Russian assaults in the east

From CNN's Vasco Cotovio and Oleksandra Ochman

Ukraine has repelled assaults by Russian forces across the front lines in the eastern Donetsk region, the military’s General Staff said on Thursday.

“[Russia] led an offensive in the Mykolaivka-Vyimka direction, was unsuccessful, withdrew,” the General Staff said of Moscow’s push toward the key city of Kramatorsk.

The bulk of the fighting had been concentrated around the town of Bakhmut, which has remained under heavy Russian artillery fire, it said.

“The occupiers launched an offensive in the directions of Volodymyrivka–Soledar, Pokrovske–Bakhmutske, Pokrovske–Bakhmut, Klynove–Bakhmut, Semihiria–Zaitseve, Semihiria–Kodema and Holmivskyi–Zaitseve,” the General Staff said. “The invaders did not achieve any positive results in any of the offensive directions and withdrew with losses.”

Russian forces also had limited success west of Donetsk city, near Avdiivka, it added.

Southern front: Russian forces maintained a defensive posture in the south of Ukraine, specifically around Kherson region, the General Staff said.

“The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, maintaining the temporarily captured areas of the Kherson oblast and parts of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblast, creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive in certain directions, as well as blocking Ukraine’s maritime communications in the Black Sea,” it said.

UN nuclear watchdog ready to visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Ukrainian foreign minister says

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said a team of international experts is prepared to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, following a call with the chief of the nuclear watchdog.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi “is ready to lead an IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant,” Kuleba said in a tweet. “I emphasized the mission’s urgency to address nuclear security threats caused by Russia’s hostilities.”

Some context: The IAEA has requested access to the plant in southeastern Ukraine as fighting around the facility intensified over the past few weeks. Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of threatening nuclear terrorism, particularly around the plant, which Russia has controlled since March. The European Union and 42 countries this week urged Russia to immediately withdraw forces from the plant, while the IAEA has warned that attacks on the facility risk a potential radiation leak.

7 killed in Russian rocket strike on Kharkiv apartment building

From CNN's Tim Lister and Petro Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine says Russian forces struck a three-story residential building in the neighborhood of Saltivka with a missile, according to local authorities on Thursday.
Ukraine says Russian forces struck a three-story residential building in the neighborhood of Saltivka with a missile, according to local authorities on Thursday.
(Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov/Telegram)

Seven people were killed and 20 others wounded in a Russian rocket attack on an apartment building in the northeastern city of Kharkiv in the early hours of Thursday, Ukrainian officials said.

Emergency services said a fire at the three-story building in Saltivka district took two hours to bring under control.

“There is no justification for this kind of strike on Saltivka, on a residential building. This is not a military target. This is an act of intimidation, genocide,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

According to the mayor’s office, at least four missiles landed in the city in the early hours of Thursday. One of them hit on a dormitory in the Slobidsky district, killing one person and injuring another 18, Ukrainian officials said. 

This post has been updated with additional information.

Analysis: Europe can't decide if it wants to punish ordinary Russians for Putin's war

Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee

Finland, a country that shares an 830-mile-long border with Russia, announced this week that it is to halve its cap on the number of visa applications from Russian citizens. 

Currently, 1,000 Russians can apply for Finnish visas each day, but as of Sept. 1 that number will drop to 500. Jussi Tanner, director general for consular services at Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told CNN that a maximum of 20% of those slots will be allocated for tourist visas, meaning no more than 100 tourist visas will be available per day.

The move comes after Estonia, another European Union nation that borders Russia, banned even Russians who already had visas from entering the country. According to Reuters, that amounts to 50,000 people. 

The Czech Republic and Latvia have also been supportive of visa bans and have also taken measures to restrict Russians from traveling into the EU. 

The proposal was first floated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who wants to stop Russians from entering the bloc, where they can then travel freely for 90 days in the EU’s common travel zone, the Schengen area. 

Not everyone agrees. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says that while it is important to sanction those in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, Europeans need to “also understand that there are a lot of people fleeing from Russia because they disagree with the Russian regime.” 

A senior German diplomat told CNN that Scholz’s argument is not based in fact, “as anyone can apply for a humanitarian visa.” The diplomat believes that Scholz is mostly attempting to “balance his own party which is split between those who want dialogue with Russia and those who want to appear hard.” 

Read the full analysis here.

Zelensky renews demand for Russian forces to leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

From CNN's Tim Lister and Petro Zadorozhnyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday repeated his demand that Russian forces pull out of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

The Russian army “must withdraw from the territory of the nuclear power plant and all neighboring areas, and take away its military equipment,” Zelensky said in his daily video message.

“This must happen without any conditions and as soon as possible. Ukraine is ready to ensure proper control by the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency], and the relevant mission can be sent to the Zaporizhzhia plant in a legal way, very fast and as efficiently as possible.”

Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of threatening nuclear terrorism, particularly around the plant, which Russia has controlled since March.

The European Union and 42 countries this week urged Russia to immediately withdraw forces from the plant, while the IAEA has warned that attacks on the facility risk a potential radiation leak.

In his video address, Zelensky said “Ukrainian diplomats, our nuclear scientists and the IAEA are in constant touch” and are working on “sending the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.”

Zelensky is due to meet UN Secretary General António Guterres on Thursday in the western city of Lviv.

Battle update: In his address, Zelensky also referred to the situation on the front lines in the eastern Donetsk and northeastern Kharkiv regions, saying, “the Avdiivka area, Bakhmut area, Kharkiv region, and some other regions are where the most difficult fighting is going on right now.”

The Ukrainian military acknowledged Wednesday that Russian forces had “partial success” in advancing on some parts of the front west of Donetsk city.

Dozens of Russian soldiers killed in Kherson strike, Ukraine says

From CNN's Tim Lister

The Ukrainian armed forces have published a video purportedly showing a strike on a Russian position in the occupied southern Kherson region.

The armed forces said between 10 and 15 Russian soldiers had been killed in the strike against a Russian post near the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Russian positions in and around Nova Kakhovka — as well as ammunition depots and rail links — have been repeatedly hit by long-range Ukrainian weapons and combat aircraft over the past month.

Ukraine admits it was behind three explosions in Crimea. Here's what we know

From CNN's Vasco Cotovio and Tara John
Smoke rises following an explosion in the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district, Crimea on Tuesday.
Smoke rises following an explosion in the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district, Crimea on Tuesday.
(Stringer/Reuters)

Ukraine was behind three explosions that rocked Russian military facilities in the annexed province of Crimea this past week, including an explosion at a Russian air base on the peninsula’s west coast that wrecked several airplanes, according to a Ukrainian government report circulated internally and shared with CNN by a ​Ukrainian official. ​

The official requested anonymity because they were not authorized to share the information with the media.

The report describes the Saki air base, which was rocked by explosions last Tuesday, as a hard but one time loss for Russian military infrastructure in the peninsula, with subsequent attacks as proof of Ukraine’s systematic military capability in targeting Crimea.

The Aug. 9 incident at Saki air base, which destroyed at least seven military aircraft, severely damaged the facility and killed at least one person​.

Russia claimed it was a result of an accident and Ukrainian officials have so far declined to confirm on the record that they were responsible. What caused the explosions remains unclear.

In a speech following the incident, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the war “began with Crimea and must end with Crimea — its liberation.”​

Another set of explosions were reported in Crimea this week, on Aug. 16, this time at an ammunition depot in Maiske and at an airfield in Gvardeyskoe.

Russian officials said the incident in Maiske had been the result of sabotage​, but they did not specify the kind of sabotage, or whom they believed was responsible.

Read the full story here.

Ukraine defense official suggests counteroffensive to retake territory may begin soon

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Vasco Cotovio

A long-touted Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake territory lost to Russia could begin soon, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence said in a televised address on Wednesday.

Ukrainian officials have been hinting at a counteroffensive to retake occupied territory — specifically in the south — for weeks, but so far they’ve limited their actions to striking Russian supply lines, air bases and ammunition depots, with very small gains at the front. 

“This is not about binding to any dates, however, we have to consider [the] factor of the Independence Day of Ukraine,” Yusov added, referencing the country’s independence day on Aug. 24. 

“The Main Directorate of Intelligence has been saying for a long time that August and September will be extremely important periods for the further development of events on the entire front.”

Go Deeper

Russian troops in south Ukraine squeezed as Kyiv ramps up strikes on bridges, ammo depots
Russia blames sabotage as blasts rock another military facility in Crimea
Ukraine admits it was behind three explosions in Crimea. Here's what we know

