Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday accused Russia of targeting global food security following a drone attack on a Danube River port, saying it marked the seventh time Russia had targeted Ukrainian ports since Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal last month.
"Russian terrorists again targeted our ports. Our infrastructure, which is involved in ensuring not ours, but the common — global — food security," Zelensky said.
Small ports on the Danube have become vital for Ukrainian grain exports following the collapse of the grain deal. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are deliberately targeting port infrastructure on the river as part of efforts to block the exports — posing a threat to food security in developing nations that rely on Ukrainian grain.
Here are the latest developments:
- G20 hopes: Citing the economic impact of Russia's grain deal withdrawal, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Nikolay Tochitsky said Kyiv hopes to take part in the G20 summit in India next month. "We believe that what the Russian Federation is doing to end the grain deal is a challenge not only for the countries of Africa and Asia, but also for the global economy," he said. Ukraine has not been invited to the summit.
- Casualties mount: Russian shelling in the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions killed two people and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, Meanwhile, Ukrainian shelling killed one person and injured two others in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, a Moscow-backed official said.
- Wagner fears: Lithuania said Wednesday it would temporarily suspend operations at two border checkpoints with Belarus due to concerns about Wagner mercenary forces stationed in the country. The Belarusian border force slammed the decision, describing it as "another unconstructive and unfriendly step of our neighbors."
- Sabotage claim: Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it stopped an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group to enter the southwestern Bryansk region, which neighbors Ukraine, Russian state media reported. It comes after the region's governor said Tuesday that another attempted cross-border incursion had been thwarted.
- Kupiansk under fire: Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukrainian Land Forces, has acknowledged some complications around the northeastern city, where Russian forces have recently been making a push. "The enemy is trying to break through the defense of our troops with assault units, staffed mainly by prisoners, every day, in different directions, with the aim of blocking and then capturing Kupiansk," Syrskyi said in a Telegram post Wednesday.
- EU funds: The European Commission said it transferred $147 million in funding for Ukraine and Moldova that was originally earmarked for Russia and Belarus. "The decision to cancel the originally envisaged cooperation with Russia and Belarus through our Interreg programmes is the result of the brutal war of Russia against Ukraine," EU Commissioner Elisa Ferreira said.
- Prisoner call: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone Wednesday with American Paul Whelan, who is being held in a remote prison camp in Russia, a source familiar told CNN. The top US diplomat told Whelan to "keep the faith and we’re doing everything we can to bring you home as soon as possible," the source said of the call.