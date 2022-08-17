A firefighter works at a site of a hotel building hit by a Russian missile strike in the Odesa region on Wednesday. (Operational Command South of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Reuters)

At least four people were injured in a Russian attack on the southern city of Odesa overnight, Ukrainian officials said.

In a Telegram post, Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odesa military administration, said a recreational center and several buildings had been destroyed and a fire was now raging in a 600-square-meter area.

Russia fired on the city with Kh-22 anti-ship missiles from Tu-22M3 strategic bombers Bratchuk wrote. Russia has previously used anti-ship missiles against targets on land.

Rescue operations were ongoing, Bratchuk added.

This post has been updated with additional information.