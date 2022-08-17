As US natural gas prices spike to 14-year high, Europe's natural gas crisis is being driven by its reliance on energy from Russia, which has slashed natural gas flows to Europe in response to Western sanctions.

The European Union has been forced to lay plans to ration natural gas, a drastic step that will hurt families and businesses. Natural gas prices have skyrocketed so high in Europe that it threatens to send the continent's economy into recession.

For context, Europe's natural gas prices are trading at levels equivalent to about $70 per million BTUs, according to Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

That is roughly seven times higher than prices in the United States.

But that is little consolation to Americans grappling with high prices at the grocery store, clothing stores and at restaurants.

Even as natural gas prices surge, oil prices have tumbled, helping to drive gasoline prices sharply lower. The US national average for regular gasoline has dropped 64 days in a row, according to AAA.

Exports pick up to Europe

While analysts say Europe's natural gas crisis is contributing to the higher natural gas prices in America, although it's not the main driver.

"Higher global prices are trickling down to the US. Natural gas has become a global commodity with the emergency of LNG," said Rob Thummel, senior portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors.

The United States has stepped up its exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe in an effort to mitigate the impact of the loss of Russian gas.

"Every spare molecule we can find, we are shipping to the eurozone," according to Robert Yawger, vice president of energy futures at Mizuho Securities.

