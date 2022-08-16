Explosions at Russian ammunition depot were due to "sabotage," says defense ministry

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses participants via a video link attending the Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) at the Patriot Park in Kubinka near Moscow on August 16. (Maxim Shipenkov/EPA/Shutterstock)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the United States of destabilizing global affairs, particularly in Asia, and of prolonging the war in Ukraine.

In a video message played at the opening of an international security conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Putin said the US was exacerbating global tensions by supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia and accused Washington of stoking tensions between China and Taiwan.

“The situation in Ukraine shows that the United States is trying to prolong this conflict. And they act in exactly the same way by fomenting conflict in Asia, Africa and Latin America,” Putin said in the video. "Once again the United States tried to deliberately add fuel to the fire and stir up the situation in Taiwan. The American adventure in relation to Taiwan is not just a trip of an individual irresponsible politician, but part of a purposeful, conscious US strategy to destabilize and make chaotic the situation in the region and the world."

"We see this as a carefully planned provocation," he added.

Putin also said a “multipolar world” was being formulated that could challenge what he described as Western hegemony.

“The contours of a multipolar world order are being formed. More and more countries of the world and peoples are choosing the path of free, sovereign self-development based on their identity, traditions and values,” Putin told conference attendees.

The conference is hosted by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and will feature several panels focused on global security issues.

Background on China-Taiwan tensions: A US congressional delegation landed in Taipei on Sunday on an unannounced two-day visit, the second US congressional delegation to visit Taiwan this month. China hit back against the visit, saying it would take "resolute countermeasures in response to the US's provocations" in a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew the ire of China in early August when she became the first US speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years, at a time when Washington-Beijing relations have been especially tense. China responded to the speaker's trip by launching military exercises, which China's Ministry of Defense said began with drills in both the seas and airspace surrounding Taiwan.