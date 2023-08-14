Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to respond with "completely fair retaliation" after Russian shelling killed at least seven people, including a newborn baby, in the southern Kherson region Sunday.
"Everywhere our warriors retaliate against the occupiers' terror. There is not a single day when Russian evil does not get our completely fair retaliation," Zelensky said in his daily address.
His remarks come as Moscow's defense ministry and several Russian regional officials reported Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks on Russian territory.
Here are the latest headlines:
- Odesa under fire: At least three people were injured after Russian missiles struck the southern port city of Odesa, a local official said early Monday. Russian strikes last week damaged a critical port facility and key industrial infrastructure in the city, which has been relentlessly targeted by Moscow's forces throughout the war.
- Ukrainian attacks: Russia's defense ministry reported another drone attack Sunday on its western Belgorod region, as well as shelling on the northern Kursk region, both of which border Ukraine. It comes after local officials earlier reported three other drones being intercepted over Belgorod.
- Black Sea flare-up: Ukraine called Russia's boarding of a cargo vessel in the Black Sea on Sunday "a deliberate attack" and "an act of piracy," marking the latest flare-up over the sea's shipping lanes since a key grain deal collapsed last month. Moscow has said it stopped the vessel, a Palau-flagged dry cargo ship called the Sukru Okan, to ensure it was not carrying "prohibited goods" to Ukraine.
- Southern gains: Kyiv's military has claimed "partial success" in the contested village of Robotyne near Zaporizhzhia on the southern front, where analysts say even marginal gains could be significant. Ukraine’s effort to push down to the Sea of Azov continues, with fierce fighting along the front lines. The area is a major target for Kyiv as pushing deep into the territory would mean breaking Russia’s land-bridge between annexed Crimea and eastern Donetsk.
- Kupiansk evacuations: Thirty-six children were among more than a hundred residents evacuated from settlements around the northeastern city of Kupiansk over the weekend, a local official said. Authorities said last week that an estimated 12,000 people need to leave the city, in one of Ukraine's largest evacuations of the war, as Russian shelling intensifies in the area.
- Russian attack claims another victim: A rescue worker died Sunday from injuries sustained in a Russian missile attack on the eastern city of Pokrovsk on August 7, raising the death toll to 10, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. At least 78 rescuers have been killed and 280 wounded in Ukraine while responding to missile strikes since Russia's invasion began last year, according to authorities.