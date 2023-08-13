Wagner fighters pose for a picture as they get deployed near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24. Stringer/Reuters

The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) said in a statement there was a "realistic possibility" that Russia no longer funds the activities of the mercenary Wagner Group.

In a series of tweets on the social platform “X”, formerly known as Twitter, the defence ministry said that the Russian state “acted against some other business interests of Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin” after he led a failed mutiny against the Russian army's top brass in June 2023.

"If the Russian state no longer pays Wagner, the second most plausible paymasters are the Belarusian authorities," the British Defence Ministry said.

“However, the sizable force would be a significant and potentially unwelcome drain on modest Belarusian resources," the UK MOD added.

The defence ministry went on to suggest that as a consequence, the Wagner Group would likely move towards “a down-sizing and reconfiguration process, largely to save on staff salary expenses at a time of financial pressure.”

Some context: The Wagner group's short-lived rebellion presented the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in over two decades of rule.

Under a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Wagner fighters have since relocated to Belarus where their presence has alarmed neighboring Poland.

Prigozhin himself remains at large and was pictured in Russia last month, suggesting he retains some power.