Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 1:48 a.m. ET, August 8, 2023
1 min ago

After attending Saudi peace talks, Beijing assures Moscow it remains "impartial" on Ukraine war

From CNN's Simone McCarthy in Hong Kong

Wang Yi attends the China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China on March 11. The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP
Wang Yi attends the China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China on March 11. The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart that Beijing remains “impartial” on the war in Ukraine, a day after a Chinese delegation participated in international talks on ending the conflict that included Kyiv, but not Moscow.

In a call Monday, Wang stressed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that China and Russia are “trustworthy and reliable good friends and partners.”

“On the Ukraine crisis, China will uphold an independent and impartial position, sound an objective and rational voice, actively promote peace talks, and strive to seek a political solution on any international multilateral occasion,” Wang said, according to a readout of the call released by China’s Foreign Ministry.

The call followed two-day talks hosted by Saudi Arabia, where around 40 nations including key Ukraine allies the United States, Britain and Germany, as well as India and a number of Middle Eastern nations, met to discuss the resolution of the conflict, nearly 18 months since Moscow’s invasion began.

The group agreed on the importance of international dialogue to find “common ground that will pave the way for peace,” according to official Saudi media.

Lavrov “appreciates and welcomes the constructive role played by China” toward a political resolution of the “Ukraine crisis,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in their readout of Monday’s call.

Read the full story here.

25 min ago

Injuries rise following Russian strikes on Pokrovsk, Ukrainian minister says

From CNN's Olga Voitovych 

Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk, Ukraine on August 8. Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk, Ukraine on August 8. Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

Ten more people have been confirmed wounded following deadly Russian missile strikes on residential buildings in the Donetsk city of Pokrovsk, a senior Ukrainian official said Tuesday.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said at least seven people were killed and 67 others injured, including 29 police officers, seven rescue workers and two children.

The removal of debris has resumed after work was suspended overnight "due to the high threat of repeated shelling," he added. 

The Russian strikes come after the United Nations warned last week about the impact of a "new wave of attacks" on civilians in Ukraine, including aid workers.

1 hr 5 min ago

Zelensky warns Russia "they may be left without vessels" if attacks on Ukrainian ports don't stop

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Tatiana Arias

Volodymyr Zelensky talks during his visit in Zakarpattia, Ukraine on August 2.
Volodymyr Zelensky talks during his visit in Zakarpattia, Ukraine on August 2. MAGO/PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE/apaimages/Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russia it may be left without ships if Moscow's forces continue to attack Ukrainian ports.

Speaking to Latin American media in a news conference Sunday, Zelensky said "we don't have as​ many weapons, but if they continue to shoot, they may be left without vessels by the end of the war," Argentina’s La Nacion newspaper reported.

"And this is what we want to show them," he said. "Ukraine will definitely respond to any attacks on the civilian population and grain corridors."

Zelensky's remarks come after Ukrainian sea drones hit a Russian oil tanker and a warship in recent days.

“If Russia continues to dominate the Black Sea and block it with firing missiles, then Ukraine will do the same, which is a fair defense of Ukraine’s capabilities,” he added.

Some context: The United Nations has condemned Russia's recent attacks on Ukrainian grain storage. Moscow's decision to pull out of the Black Sea grain deal and its repeated attacks on Ukrainian ports and infrastructure "are causing insurmountable damage to the agricultural sector in Ukraine and may further accentuate hunger for the world’s poorest people," Denise Brown, a UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement Saturday.

1 hr 49 min ago

Russian missiles target civilians across Ukraine. Catch up on the latest here

From CNN staff

Rescuers work at the site of a building destroyed during a Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk, Ukraine on August 7. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters
Rescuers work at the site of a building destroyed during a Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk, Ukraine on August 7. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters

At least seven people were killed and dozens of others injured after Russian missiles struck a residential building in Pokrovsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian officials said Monday.

Separately, Russian strikes killed at least two civilians in the Kharkiv region and one person in the southern city of Kherson, officials said.

"Every hit to residential buildings hurts anew," Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska tweeted following the attacks.

Here's what else you need to know:

  • Assassination plot: An alleged informant for Russia has been detained in connection to a plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said Monday. The detained woman has not been named publicly but is from the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv, according to a statement from the SBU.
  • Counteroffensive latest: Ukraine's Armed Forces Chief Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said he told his US counterpart that Ukrainian forces are step-by-step creating conditions for advancing in the south, where they have struggled to gain ground as heavy fighting rages. Zaluzhnyi said he told top US general Mark Milley that Ukraine's defenses were steadfast and "initiative is on our side."
  • US aid: The first batch of Abrams tanks that the US is providing to Ukraine was approved for shipment over the weekend, and the tanks are on track to arrive in Ukraine by early fall, Army Acquisition Chief Doug Bush said Monday. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is working on a supplemental funding request for Ukraine that will likely be ready for Congress to consider by this fall, Bush said. 
  • Peace talks: China praised talks aimed at finding a peace formula in Ukraine after a Chinese envoy attended a summit in Saudi Arabia that Russia said was "doomed to fail." There is no indication that China’s attendance at the summit will lead to any change in its staunch support for Russia, but Beijing is increasingly eager to be seen as an international peacekeeper. Kyiv praised the development as a "super breakthrough."
  • POWs freed: After being held as prisoners of war, 22 Ukrainian military service members were released Monday, according to Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President. "There are wounded among the released," he said.
  • Priest jailed: A priest with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church has been sentenced to five years in prison for a number of public statements in support of the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office said Monday. The church, despite its name, had traditionally been loyal to the Russian Orthodox Church, whose leader Patriarch Kiril has openly supported Moscow’s invasion.
2 hr 10 min ago

Every time residential buildings are attacked it "hurts anew," Ukrainian first lady says

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Rescuers work at the site of a building destroyed during a Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk, Ukraine on August 8. Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
Rescuers work at the site of a building destroyed during a Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk, Ukraine on August 8. Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

Russian shelling in parts of Donetsk region has continued for years, and every time residential buildings are hit it "hurts anew," Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska said Monday after Russian missiles hit homes in the eastern city of Pokrovsk.

"Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Enemy shelling has not subsided here for years. And every hit to residential buildings hurts anew," Zelenska tweeted. "This time, rescuers who were helping the victims in a high-rise building came under fire. One rescuer was killed and five others were wounded. Our hearts go out to their families."

What we know so far about the strikes: At least seven people were killed and 57 were injured in Monday's strikes on the city, according to authorities. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had launched two missiles that struck the residential building and he vowed to hold Moscow accountable for the attack.

4 hr 49 min ago

Biden administration working on supplemental Ukraine funding request, US Army official says

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand

The Biden administration is working on a supplemental funding request for Ukraine that will likely be ready for Congress to consider by this fall, Army acquisition chief Doug Bush said Monday. 

The administration “is working on a package for Congress to consider this fall,” Bush said, adding that the details still have to be determined by the Office of Management Budget. “But I think we'll have a very strong case, and hopefully garner congressional support for continued funding ­— in particular for munitions production increases and munitions buys to support Ukraine.”

CNN previously reported that the White House was not planning to ask Congress for new Ukraine funding before the end of the fiscal year at the end of September, pitting administration officials against some lawmakers and congressional staffers who were concerned the funds could run out by mid-summer.

That funding shortfall does not appear to have happened, largely because the Pentagon previously overvalued the amount it had spent on weaponry to Ukraine by $6.2 billion.

More about the US' funding for Ukraine: In December, Congress approved the administration’s request for an additional $48 billion to help arm Ukraine and combat the Covid-19 pandemic, $36 billion of which was specifically allocated for Ukraine.

The supplemental was meant to last through September 30. The administration requested this kind of additional funding to help support Ukraine four times last year, in March, May, September and December.

4 hr 51 min ago

Russian strikes kill at least 2 civilians in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Radina Gigova

At least two civilians were killed and five others injured after Russian missiles hit homes in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, a senior Ukrainian official said Monday.

"The Russians shelled the village of Kruglyakivka in the Kupyansk district with four guided aerial bombs. They hit private houses," said Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, in a Telegram message. 

Meanwhile, at least seven people were killed and 57 others injured after Russian missiles struck a residential building in the eastern city of Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian officials said.

2 hr 4 min ago

China praises Ukraine talks in Saudi that Russia said were "doomed to fail"

From CNN's Nadeen Ebrahim

Representatives from China, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia attend talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 6. Saudi Press Agency/Reuters
Representatives from China, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia attend talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 6. Saudi Press Agency/Reuters

Beijing on Monday praised ongoing talks aimed at finding a formula for peace in Ukraine, after a Chinese envoy attended a weekend summit in Saudi Arabia that was slammed by Russia as “doomed to fail.”

China said the two-day meeting in Jeddah helped “to consolidate international consensus” on finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, Reuters reported, citing a Chinese foreign ministry statement.

The talks brought together more than 40 nations, including Ukraine, the United States, European states, and the BRICS group of countries — perhaps none as closely watched as China, Russia’s most powerful ally. Kremlin officials said Russia had not been invited to the talks but was monitoring them, state media reported.

While the summit yielded little more than a pledge to hold more discussions in the future, Ukraine hailed China’s attendance as a diplomatic victory. Beijing had steered clear of a previous round of talks in Denmark in June, but has deepened ties with Saudi Arabia in recent years.

China was given a prominent seat at the table in Jeddah. In photos published by Saudi Arabia’s state news agency, Saudi national security adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiba was sat between his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan, and Chinese Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui.

Li “had extensive contact and communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis … listened to all sides’ opinions and proposals, and further consolidated international consensus,” China’s foreign ministry told Reuters in a written statement.
“All parties positively commented on Li Hui’s attendance, and fully backed China’s positive role in facilitating peace talks,” the statement said, adding that Beijing would continue to work to strengthen dialog based on its 12-point proposal for Ukraine. CNN has reached out to the ministry for comment.

Editor's Note: A version of this post appears in CNN's Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region’s biggest stories. Read the full story here and sign up here.

4 hr 59 min ago

Zelensky assassination plot foiled, Ukraine says

From CNN's Tim Lister, Olga Voitovych and Christian Edwards

An alleged informant for Russia has been detained in connection to a plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said Monday.

The detained woman has not been named publicly but is from the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv, according to a statement from the SBU.

The SBU said she had been “gathering intelligence” about Zelensky’s planned visit to Mykolaiv at the end of July, in order to plan a Russian airstrike to kill the president.

However, SBU agents had obtained information about the “subversive activities of the suspect” and adopted additional security measures, foiling the plot.
The SBU said that it caught the woman “red-handed” as she “was trying to pass intelligence to the invaders.”

In monitoring the communications of the woman, the SBU established that she also had the task of identifying the location of electronic warfare systems and warehouses with ammunition of the armed forces.

She allegedly traveled around the territory of the district and filmed the locations of Ukrainian objects.

According to the investigation, the perpetrator was a resident of Ochakov in Mykolaiv region and a former saleswoman in a military store.

Read more here.