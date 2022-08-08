Ukrainians claim to have repelled further Russian ground assaults in Donetsk

Despite widespread bombardment of civilian and military infrastructure, Russian forces have failed to make any progress in Donetsk, according to the Ukrainian military.

The military's General Staff said that the Russians had waged offensive battles in several areas but had suffered losses.

The Ukrainians are still defending villages within a few kilometers of the Donetsk-Luhansk border, and said they'd beaten back a Russian attack near Verkhnokamyanske.

The military's General Staff said heavy shelling continued north of Sloviansk, a front that has been largely static for two months, as well as in settlements around Bakhmut, where the Russians had also used strike aircraft.

"The enemy continues to conduct reconnaissance, sparing no personnel. Enemy reconnaissance groups were detected and neutralized in the areas of Bakhmutske, Bakhmut and Yakovlivka settlements," the General Staff said. "The enemy tried to conduct assaults to the south of Bakhmut, "but was unsuccessful and retreated."

Russian forces had also tried to gain ground west of the airport in Donetsk city but had retreated.

Further south, the General Staff said, many settlements in Zaporizhzhia had come under fire from both artillery and air strikes.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the military administration, said Russian rockets had hit the districts of Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih.