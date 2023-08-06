Russian forces are stepping up their operations in the northern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, according to Ukrainian officials.

The head of the region's military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said Kremlin forces have continued shelling several areas around the region, including the city of Kharkiv.

Two men were killed and four people were injured when a non-residential building was struck with a bomb in the village of Kruhliakivka, Syniehubov said.

Russian artillery fire and air strikes along the front line have intensified in recent days.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that a blood transfusion center in the region was bombed. He said there are dead and wounded victims as a result of the attack, but did not provide any specific numbers.

CNN cannot independently verify reports about attacks on the front lines in Ukraine.

Dueling claims near Kupyansk: The Russians claimed to have taken a village near Kupyansk on Saturday, but Syniehubov said Ukraine's troops have held their positions in the area. He also said that Russia's attempts to conduct assault operations in villages northeast of Kupyansk had failed.