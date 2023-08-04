World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 1:37 a.m. ET, August 4, 2023
14 min ago

Russia says it repelled Ukrainian drone attacks on Black Sea naval base and Crimea

From CNN's Olga Voitovych

Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday its forces had foiled separate Ukrainian drone attacks on Crimea and a nearby Black Sea naval base in southwest Russia.

Two uncrewed boats targeted the Novorossiysk naval base in Krasnodar province, the ministry said in a statement.

“In the course of repelling the attack, the uncrewed boats were visually detected and destroyed by fire from the standard weapons of Russian ships guarding the outer roadstead of the naval base,” it said. 

Crimea attack: The ministry also said it downed 10 drones over Crimea, the peninsula illegally annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014.

“Air defense systems worked in several districts of Crimea. All objects have been shot down,” said Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the Moscow-installed Crimea leader Sergey Aksyonov.

No casualties or damage were reported.

1 hr 37 min ago

It's early morning in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

A satellite image shows smoke still rising from the site of a purported Russian drone strike on port infrastructure in southwestern Ukraine, more than 24 hours after Ukrainian authorities reported the attack.

The image, taken Thursday morning by the BlackSky, shows the smoke rising in a port area along the Danube River in the city of Izmail, near the border with Romania.

Meanwhile, Russian officials said seven Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight in the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow.

Here are other headlines you should know:

  • On the ground: The UN warned about the impact of a "new wave of attacks" on civilians in Ukraine, including aid workers. Ukrainian officials continue to cool expectations for the progress of the counteroffensive as fighting remains concentrated in two parts of the southern Zaporizhzhia region. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said there were no deadlines for the offensive. Meanwhile, a shopping center and hospital were damaged in shelling of the southern city of Kherson, Ukrainian officials said.
  • Warnings from Poland and Lithuania: Wagner mercenaries who have moved from Russia to Belarus may try to destabilize NATO's eastern flank, Polish and Lithuanian leaders warned Thursday. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also warned of "further provocations" amid growing tensions between Warsaw and Minsk.
  • New sanctions: The European Council adopted new sanctions and further restrictive measures Thursday in response to Belarus' involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission said. The changes align the Belarus sanctions with those applied to Russia, according to the council.
  • Dnipro dam recovery: Ukrainian officials have given details of a large pipeline being built to supply water to communities affected by the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro river in June. Oleksandr Kubrakov, the minister in charge of infrastructure, said the goal is to launch the project's first link by the end of the month.
  • Eye on North Korea: The US has concerns that Pyongyang is considering providing lethal aid to Moscow, with American intel showing the Kremlin is looking to increase military cooperation between the two nations to help Putin’s invasion, according to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby. His comments come after Russia's defense minister recently visited North Korea.
3 hr 17 min ago

US intel shows Russia is looking to increase North Korea military cooperation, White House says

From CNN’s Sam Fossum

The United States has concerns that North Korea is considering providing lethal aid to Russia, with American intel showing the Kremlin is looking to increase military cooperation between the two nations to help President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to John Kirby, the US National Security Council's strategic communications coordinator.

“Our information indicates that Russia is seeking to increase military cooperation with [North Korea] such as through DPRK’s sale of artillery munitions, again, to Russia,” Kirby said, referring to to North Korea by its official name. 

The comments come after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently visited North Korea as part of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice. 

“This is yet another example of how desperate Mr. Putin is becoming, because his war machine is being affected by the sanctions and the export controls,” Kirby added, saying that Russian officials are also reaching out to Iran and China. 

During Shoigu's visit last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gave him a tour of a defense exposition in Pyongyang, with images from North Korean media showing them walking past an array of weaponry, from North Korea's nuclear-capable ballistic missiles to its newest drones.

At a state reception for Shoigu and the Russian delegation, in a reference to the war in Ukraine, North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam expressed Pyongyang’s full support “for the just struggle of the Russian army and people to defend the sovereignty and security of the country,” according to a report from the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

3 hr 18 min ago

Poland warns of "further provocations" around border with Belarus and Russia

From CNN's Radina Gigova, Antonia Mortensen and Jessie Gretener

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned Thursday of "further provocations and intrigues" that may arise from the other side of his country's eastern border with Belarus and Russia, amid growing tensions between Warsaw and Minsk.

"We warn against provocations from Russia and Belarus. The Wagner group may carry out sabotage actions, and all those who underestimate this threat may be responsible for further provocations and intrigues from that side," Morawiecki said in post on Twitter. 

On July 29, Morawiecki said more than 100 Wagner mercenaries have moved toward a thin strip of land between Poland and Lithuania, known as the Suwalki gap or corridor, and that this was “a step towards a further hybrid attack on Polish territory.” Morawiecki also said Wagner mercenaries may try to pose as migrants in order to cross from Belarus into Poland.

On Thursday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko denied Poland's claims that about 100 of the fighters have moved closer to the Polish border and said Warsaw should "thank him" for "inviting these fighters to our place," because "otherwise, without us, they would have infiltrated there."

Belarus and Poland both summoned their respective ambassadors on Tuesday, after Poland alleged two Belarusian helicopters had violated its airspace. Poland announced it will increase the number of soldiers along its border with Belarus because of the alleged violation.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blasczak also warned of further provocations from Belarus and said the recent “hybrid attacks” are “coordinated in the Kremlin.” He claimed the goal of these attacks is to destabilize Poland, and the country is increasing its forces on the border with Belarus to prevent that destabilization.

3 min ago

Zelensky says Russia is launching attacks all along the eastern front line

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint press conference with Spain's Prime Minister following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 1, 2023.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint press conference with Spain's Prime Minister following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 1, 2023. Sergei Chuzakov/AFP/Getty Images

Russia carried out offensive actions along the entire eastern front line Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“The battles are tough. The occupiers are trying with all their might to stop our guys. The assaults are very fierce,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.

Zelensky listed the cities of KupyanskLymanBakhmut, Marinka and Avdiivka — which dot the eastern front from north to south — as among the most contested frontline areas. He said fighting is also heavy on the southern front.

“But no matter what the enemy does, it is the Ukrainian forces that dominate,” he claimed. 

Ukrainian commander Maksym Zhorin said Thursday that “extremely difficult daily battles are taking place near Bakhmut," adding that experienced Russian units are being sent there to stop the Ukrainian advance.

Zhorin said Russia still considers the battered eastern city an important area that "can be used to launch an offensive."  

Iranian drones: Zelensky also said Russia has attacked Ukraine with a total of 1,961 Iranian-made drones since Moscow invaded his country in February 2022, adding that “a significant number of them have been shot down.”

In late July, US intelligence officials warned that Russia is building a drone-manufacturing facility in the country with Iran’s help that could have a significant impact on the war once completed.

3 hr 18 min ago

Ukraine says density of Russian mines is "insane" as it tempers counteroffensive expectations

From CNN's Tim Lister, Julia Kesaieva and Olga Voitovych

A week after US officials said Ukraine was deploying extra troops to its counteroffensive, movement is limited on the southern front lines with fighting concentrated in two parts of Zaporizhzhia region, according to available videos and statements from official sources.

At the same time, Ukrainian officials continue to cool expectations for the progress of the operation, while Russian-appointed officials in the occupied south claimed that Ukrainian attempts to break through Russian military lines have been defeated.

Pro-Russian Telegram channels have posted images and video of destroyed Ukrainian armor, though it’s unclear when and exactly where the equipment was struck.

But Ukrainian forces have struggled to breach layers of Russian defenses as tank traps and minefields slow their advance. One Ukrainian official described the density of mines as “insane” on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian military said one Russian position in the Zaporizhzhia sector had been eliminated, along with an ammunition depot.

Around the Bakhmut area, the Ukrainians have not reported any further progress but have posted video of the targeting of Russian positions.

The Ukrainians have also posted video of additional Zuzana self-propelled artillery systems provided by Slovakia.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of Ukrainian Land Forces, posted on Telegram that a “gradual advance continues” in the Bakhmut area. 

At the same time, Russian military bloggers have posted video of Ukrainian infantry vehicles being struck. One of the bloggers (Readovka) said “the Russian army continues to repel the attacks of the AFU northwest of the city [of Bakhmut]. The fiercest fighting is now taking place near Klishchiivka,” a village south of Bakhmut that the Ukrainians have been trying to capture for several weeks.

Read more here.

3 hr 19 min ago

Satellite image shows smoke rising from alleged Russian drone attack on Danube River port

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

A fire from a purported Russian drone strike in Izmail, Ukraine, continues to burn after 24 hours, as seen in a satellite image taken Thursday morning.
A fire from a purported Russian drone strike in Izmail, Ukraine, continues to burn after 24 hours, as seen in a satellite image taken Thursday morning. BlackSky

A satellite image shows black smoke still rising from the site of a purported Russian drone strike on port infrastructure in southwestern Ukraine, more than 24 hours after Ukrainian authorities reported the attack.

The image, taken Thursday morning by the company BlackSky, shows the smoke rising in a port area along the Danube River in the city of Izmail, near the border with Romania. It appears four large tanks were hit.

Ukraine's defense ministry said Wednesday that overnight drone strikes were responsible for damage to the port. It's located near the larger port city of Odesa, which has been pummeled by Russian attacks after Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said recent strikes on the Odesa region's port infrastructure are an attack on “global food security” and has called on the international community to intervene.

The Danube port attack also earned strong condemnation from the Romanian president, given its proximity to his country's territory. Romania is part of NATO.