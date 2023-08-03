Russian drone strikes in Odesa “deliberately” targeted infrastructure on the Danube River, according to Ukrainian officials.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said 37 Iranian-made Shahed drones were used to attack Ukraine early Wednesday. During his nightly address, he said some of the drones were shot down, "but only part of them."
There were no casualties, the Ukrainian leader noted. However, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has said the attacks near the Danube were “unacceptable," given their close proximity to Romania, a NATO member.
If you’re just catching up, here’s what else you should know:
- War victims: More than 10,000 civilians have been killed and over 15,000 others wounded since Russia's invasion began in February 2022, Ukraine’s War Crimes Department said. The figures are similar to those of international organizations like the UN, but the true number is likely to be much higher, officials said.
- Russian pressure: Moscow is forcing Ukrainians in occupied territories to accept Russian citizenship by engaging in a systematic push “to make it impossible for residents to survive in their homes” unless they do so, said a new report from the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab. The violations detailed in the report "are classic war crimes," investigator Nathaniel Raymond told CNN.
- Warsaw pushes back: Poland expressed “a very firm protest” against Belarus on Wednesday as Warsaw summoned Minsk’s charge d’affaires after two military helicopters reportedly entered Polish airspace on Tuesday. Tensions are running high on Poland's border with Belarus after Wagner mercenaries moved closer to the NATO member's territory.
- Peace talks: The head of the Ukrainian President’s office said his team is preparing for an upcoming peace summit in Saudi Arabia. Kyiv’s goal was to expand on the first summit held in Copenhagen in June, increasing the number of participants to include countries from Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, he said. Russia is not expected to attend the talks
- Arson attacks: Authorities across Russia have reported a string of arson attacks on military enlistment offices, according to state media reports and social media images verified by CNN. More than 10 cases of arson at or connected to the offices have been reported over the past two days, with state media saying in most cases "the perpetrators have become victims of telephone scammers."
- Flights suspended: Turkmenistan’s flagship airline suspended flights from the country’s capital Ashgabat to Moscow, citing safety concerns. Turkmenistan Airlines' announcement comes after several drone attacks in the Russian capital in recent days.