People cross the Ukrainian border in Medyka, eastern Poland, on March 11, 2022. (Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images)

There have been over 10 million border crossings from Ukraine since Russia's invasion started on February 24, according to the latest figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In that period, 10,321,348 border crossings have taken place from Ukraine, UNHCR data published on Tuesday said.

The number of individual refugees from the country recorded across Europe has reached 6,180,946, according to the same research.

Russia has taken the majority of refugees from Ukraine, accepting more than 1,800,000 people. However, the UN added that that estimate cannot be confirmed because "potential further movements or returns cannot be factored for the time being."

Poland has received the second-highest number of refugees from the war-torn country, accepting more than 1,200,000 people. Other countries that have taken in large numbers of refugees from Ukraine include Germany and the Czech Republic, with more than 900,000 and 400,000 people respectively.