Russia's war in Ukraine

Poland will increase the number of soldiers along its border with Belarus after two Belarusian helicopters allegedly violated the Polish airspace on Tuesday, according to the Defense Ministry.

In a statement Tuesday, the ministry said Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak convened a meeting of Poland’s Committee on National Security and Defense Affairs after reports that the Polish airspace was violated earlier on Tuesday.

“It was established that today, August 1, 2023, there was a violation of Polish airspace by two Belarusian helicopters, which were conducting training near the border. The Belarusian side had previously informed the Polish side about the training. The border crossing took place in the Bialowieza region at a very low altitude, making detection by radar systems difficult,” the statement said.

Poland has informed NATO of the incident and moved to summon the Belarusian chargé d’affaires to the Polish Foreign Ministry to “explain the incident,” according to the statement.

“As a reminder, Russia and Belarus have recently stepped up hybrid actions against Poland,” the Defense Ministry stressed.

Poland has been on high alert in recent weeks following the move of soldiers from the mercenary group Wagner to Belarus.

Last weekend, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned that the situation along the Belarusian border is “becoming even more dangerous,” warning Wagner fighters are moving closer.

More context: More than 100 troops from the mercenary group Wagner are moving toward a thin strip of land between Poland and Lithuania, Poland’s prime minister said over the weekend and warned they could pose as migrants to cross the border. Morawiecki said Saturday that his government had received information that the Wagner mercenaries were not far from Grodno, a city in western Belarus close to the land, which is also known as the Suwalki gap or corridor.

Though just 60 miles long, the corridor is strategically important to NATO, the EU, Russia and Belarus. The border region connects the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to Belarus and it is the only overland link between the Baltic states and the rest of the EU.