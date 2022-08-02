Russia’s war in Ukraine

Every attempt by Russian forces to advance in the eastern Donetsk region in the past 24 hours has been repelled, according to the Ukrainian military.
In its latest update on the battlefield situation, the Ukrainian General Staff said Russian reconnaissance units had suffered losses and retreated in several areas.
Once again the focus of Russian efforts was around the city of Bakhmut.
“The enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the areas of Soledar, Vershyna and Bakhmut with assault actions, but was unsuccessful and retreated,” the General Staff said.
Another Russian effort to advance near Avdiivka, north of the city of Donetsk, had also been repelled and hostilities in the area continued, it added.
North of the city of Sloviansk, the Russians continued to shell several settlements — most of them empty except for military positions. But “the Defense Forces exposed and neutralized an enemy reconnaissance group,” the General Staff said.
Across much of the front line, the Russians resorted to heavy artillery and tank fire but appear to have made little headway. The General Staff claimed that the lack of Russian success on the ground was due to “significant losses of manpower, military equipment and the low level of morale” of enemy troops.
On the southern front, the military said there was widespread shelling across the River Inhulets, where the Russians are trying to stall Ukrainian advances.