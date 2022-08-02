US basketball player Brittney Griner stands in a defendants' cage before a court hearing during her trial on charges of drug smuggling, in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, on August 2. (Evgenia Novozhenina/AFP/Getty Images)

WNBA star Brittney Griner is “focused” and “nervous” after the seventh hearing in her trial in Russia ended on Tuesday without a verdict, one of her lawyers told CNN in an interview outside the courthouse in Khimki, near Moscow.

“She's still focused, and she's still nervous. And she still knows that the end is near, and of course she heard the news so she's hoping that sometime she could be coming home and we hope too,” said lawyer Maria Blagovolina, a partner at Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners law firm, adding that closing debates are expected Thursday.

The verdict will be very soon,” she said.

Blagovolina said Griner’s legal team is “confident” about a positive verdict but was awaiting the court’s decision.

Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges early last month to try to mitigate her sentence. The 31-year-old Olympic medalist has been held in Russia since February on allegations of attempted drug smuggling, a crime punishable by up to 10 years in Russia.

Asked about their team’s strategy to challenge Russian prosecutors’ evidence after Griner pleaded to drug charges, Blagovolina said: “There are a lot of factors which should be taken by the court into account. She admitted that she did bring something, but we need to know what did she bring, what substance.”

Blagovolina also told CNN her team’s experts identified “a few defects” in the machines used to measure the substance.