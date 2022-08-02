G7 considers "prohibition" on transportation of Russian oil globally unless purchased at or below set price
From CNN’s Livvy Doherty in London
The G7 is considering further options to stop Russia “profiting from its war of aggression and to curtail Russia's ability to wage war,” according to a statement from the forum's foreign ministers on Tuesday.
Such options could include “a comprehensive prohibition of all services that enable transportation of Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products globally” unless the oil was purchased at or below a set price, the statement said.
The foreign ministers said Russia is using energy as “a tool of geopolitical coercion” and that they would work together to reduce G7 countries demand on Russian energy, while protecting the most vulnerable groups from the impacts of supply disruptions and rising prices.
1 hr 26 min ago
Zelensky and Stoltenberg discuss NATO support for Ukraine
From CNN's Vasco Cotovio and Maria Kostenko
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a phone call on Tuesday to discuss the alliance’s military support to Kyiv.
“Good call w/Pres [Zelensky] on priorities for military support,” Stoltenberg tweeted on Tuesday. “It’s vital that #NATO & Allies provide even more assistance to #Ukraine even faster.”
Zelensky’s office echoed Stoltenberg’s remarks, calling on Ukraine’s allies to send military support at a faster rate.
“The President of Ukraine separately informed Jens Stoltenberg about the situation on the battlefield and the need for Ukraine to quickly receive more heavy weapons from NATO member states in order to successfully repulse Russian attacks and proceed to a further counteroffensive,” the Ukrainian president said in a statement on Tuesday.
“In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of receiving non-lethal military aid from the Alliance as soon as possible in the framework of the comprehensive package approved at the Madrid NATO Summit,” according to the statement.
The two sides also highlighted the resumption of grain shipments from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
1 hr 44 min ago
Lawyer says Griner is "focused" after 7th trial hearing and predicts verdict will be "very soon"
From CNN's Fred Pleitgen in Khimki, Russia
WNBA star Brittney Griner is “focused” and “nervous” after the seventh hearing in her trial in Russia ended on Tuesday without a verdict, one of her lawyers told CNN in an interview outside the courthouse in Khimki, near Moscow.
“She's still focused, and she's still nervous. And she still knows that the end is near, and of course she heard the news so she's hoping that sometime she could be coming home and we hope too,” said lawyer Maria Blagovolina, a partner at Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners law firm, adding that closing debates are expected Thursday.
The verdict will be very soon,” she said.
Blagovolina said Griner’s legal team is “confident” about a positive verdict but was awaiting the court’s decision.
Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges early last month to try to mitigate her sentence. The 31-year-old Olympic medalist has been held in Russia since February on allegations of attempted drug smuggling, a crime punishable by up to 10 years in Russia.
Asked about their team’s strategy to challenge Russian prosecutors’ evidence after Griner pleaded to drug charges, Blagovolina said: “There are a lot of factors which should be taken by the court into account. She admitted that she did bring something, but we need to know what did she bring, what substance.”
Blagovolina also told CNN her team’s experts identified “a few defects” in the machines used to measure the substance.
2 hr 4 min ago
Kremlin says "megaphone diplomacy" will not help Brittney Griner exchange
From CNN's Anna Chernova
The Kremlin has warned that US “megaphone diplomacy” will not help negotiations for a prisoner exchange regarding basketball star Brittney Griner.
Moscow believes these talks should be “discrete,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
“Megaphone diplomacy and public exchange of positions will not lead to results here,” Peskov added.
Amid this pressure and after months of internal debate, the Biden administration proposed a prisoner swap with Russia, offering to release a convicted Russian arms trafficker in exchange for Griner and another American detainee, Paul Whelan, people briefed on the matter told CNN.
Russian officials replied to the US prisoner swap offer, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions, requesting that in addition to arms dealer Viktor Bout, the US also include a convicted murderer who was formerly a colonel with the Russian spy agency, Vadim Krasikov.
2 hr 12 min ago
2 hr 24 min ago
Mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region has begun, according to Ukrainian officials
From CNN's Olga Voitovych
Ukrainian officials said the mandatory evacuation of the Donetsk region has begun, with the first train leaving Pokrovsk and arriving further west in the city of Kropyvnytskyi.
“The first train arrived in Kropyvnytskyi this morning. Women, children, the elderly, many people with limited mobility. Everyone was met and accommodated, everyone was helped,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in her Telegram channel on Tuesday. “Thanks to local services, international organizations and volunteers.”
The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, also announced the beginning of the evacuation, adding that trains will depart every two days.
“Every paired-numbered day, an evacuation train will depart from Pokrovsk to Kropyvnytskyi with a stop in Oleksandria. Departure time is 16:30,” Kyrylenko posted in his official Telegram. “Do not delay - evacuate! Evacuation saves lives!”
According to Ukrainian Railways, Ukrzaliznytsia, 136 passengers — including 44 with limited mobility — were on the first evacuation train. Volunteers from World Central Kitchen provided people with food, while the Ukrainian Postal Service, Ukrposhta, supported payments at the station.
2 hr 33 min ago
Kremlin says Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan is "provocative" and increases tensions
From CNN's Anna Chernova
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan is "provocative" and increases tensions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.
"We cannot now say for certain whether (Pelosi) will reach (Taiwan) or not. But still everything around this tour and a possible visit to Taiwan, of course, is purely provocative," Peskov said on a regular conference call.
"This provokes the situation, leads to an increase in tensions," he added.
Peskov went on to say that Moscow stands "in solidarity with China" on the issue of the self-governing island that China claims as a part of its territory. He added, this is a very sensitive issue and expressed regret that "instead of respecting this sensitivity," the US "chooses the path of confrontation."
Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
2 hr 35 min ago
Substance examination did not comply with law, says expert called by Griner's defense
From CNN’s Anna Chernova
The examination of the substance contained in WNBA star Brittney Griner’s cartridges did not comply with Russian law, an expert called by her defense team testified in a Russian court on Tuesday.
The scheduled appearance in the Khimki city courthouse in the Moscow region marked Griner's seventh hearing as Russian prosecutors accuse her of trying to smuggle less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage while traveling through a Moscow airport in February.
"The examination does not comply with the law in terms of the completeness of the study and does not comply with the norms of the Code of Criminal Procedure," forensic chemist Dmitry Gladyshev said.
The defense interrogated prosecution expert Alexander Korablyov who had examined Griner’s cartridges taken from her luggage in a Moscow airport.
Among the violations is the fact that the results of the examination do not contain the amount of THC in the substance tested by investigators, one of Griner’s lawyers, Maria Blagovolina, a partner Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners law firm, said in her comments following the trial.
Speaking outside the courthouse, Elizabeth Rood, the charge d’affaires of the US embassy, said: "As the trial moves towards its conclusion, we will continue to support Miss Griner through every step of this process and as long as it takes to bring her home to the United States safely and we'll continue to support every US citizen in prison or detained in the Russian Federation."
2 hr 57 min ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner's latest hearing ends
From CNN’s Sarah Dean and Anna Chernova
Brittney Griner’s seventh hearing has concluded, and she has been escorted from the court room.
Her next hearing will be on Thursday.
Russian prosecutors accused the WNBA star of trying to smuggle less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage while traveling through a Moscow airport in February.
During the trial, Griner has testified that she has a doctor's prescription for medical cannabis and had no intention of bringing the drug into Russia. Following her detention in February, she was tested for drugs and was clean, her lawyers previously said.
Griner pleaded guilty last month, a decision her lawyers hope the court will take into account and potentially result in a less severe sentence. She faces up to 10 years in prison.
Some background: Amid pressure and after months of internal debate, the Biden administration proposed a prisoner swap with Russia, offering to release a convicted Russian arms trafficker in exchange for Griner and another American detainee, Paul Whelan, people briefed on the matter told CNN.
Russian officials countered the US offer, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions, requesting that in addition to arms dealer Viktor Bout, the US also include a convicted murderer who was formerly a colonel with the Russian spy agency, Vadim Krasikov.