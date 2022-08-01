World
3 hr 18 min ago

Former high-level Russian official who left Putin’s government is hospitalized

From CNN's Darya Tarasova and Larry Register

Anatoly Chubais, chief executive officer of OAO Rusnano, speaks during a session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 18, 2015.
Anatoly Chubais, chief executive officer of OAO Rusnano, speaks during a session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 18, 2015. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Former high-level Russian official Anatoly Chubais is in a European hospital suffering from symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological condition, according to prominent Russian journalist and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak. 

Sobchak says she spoke to Chubais’ wife, who said her husband's “state is unstable. He felt bad very suddenly, he began to stop feeling the arms and legs.”

Sobchak is the daughter of the late Anatoly Sobchak, the former mayor of St. Petersburg and political mentor to Russian President Vladimir Putin. She was also a Russian presidential candidate in 2018. In recent years, she’s been critical of Putin, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sobchak also quoted Chubais directly, saying of his condition: “I was hospitalized in one of the European clinics with a diagnosis of Guillain-Barr syndrome. Condition of moderate severity, stable.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disorder in which the immune system harms the body’s nerves.

Chubais did not reply to a request for comment from CNN and it’s unclear where he currently is in Europe. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday the Kremlin doesn't have details about what happened to Chubais but called the development "sad news."

Some background: Chubais quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy on the environment in March. Reuters, citing two sources familiar with the matter, said he left the country due to the war in Ukraine. Chubais did not respond to CNN's request for comment at the time. In March, the Kremlin confirmed Chubais left his job. Chubais had been in the environment job since December 4, 2020, TASS said.

He rose to prominence as Boris Yeltsin's finance minister in the 1990s. In the early days of Putin's rise to power, Chubais was considered an opponent by the now-President. Putin claimed in a series of interviews in 1999 that Chubais canceled the Kremlin job that he was initially offered.

In recent years, Chubais continued to call for economic reform and was one of the few remaining liberals associated with the Russian government.

4 hr 19 min ago

No further Ukraine grain shipments expected Monday

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in London and Ipek Yezdani in Istanbul

No additional grain shipments are expected to depart Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on Monday, the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul says. 

Dates and timings for further shipments are still being worked out and will likely only be finalized once the first shipment goes through inspection in Istanbul on Tuesday, according to the JCC.

The M/V Razoni, the first ship to leave since Russia began an invasion of the country on February 24, is carrying over 26,000 metric tonnes of corn.

The vessel will anchor off the coast of Istanbul around 3 p.m. Istanbul time (8 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Monday.

Speaking in an interview with Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency, Akar said the JCC will inspect the ship. Following inspection, it will proceed to its final destination in Tripoli, Lebanon. 

This post has been updated with more details.

4 hr 38 min ago

US embassy in Kyiv welcomes departure of first Ukraine grain shipment

From Olga Voitovych, CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in London and Jo Shelley

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, center, speaks during a press conference with G7 ambassadors and UN representatives at the Odesa Sea Port, in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 29.
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, center, speaks during a press conference with G7 ambassadors and UN representatives at the Odesa Sea Port, in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 29. (David Goldman/AP)

The United States Embassy in Kyiv praised the departure of the first grain shipment from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports since Russia began its invasion of the country. 

“We welcome the departure of the first vessel from Ukraine's Black Sea ports since Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb 24,” the embassy said in a tweet on Monday. “The world will be watching for continued implementation of this agreement to feed people around the world with millions of tons of trapped Ukrainian grain.”

US Ambassador Bridget A. Brink called the development “progress.”

“Progress in getting grain to feed millions around the world – the first vessel departs from one of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, thanks to the tireless efforts by the UN, Turkey, and the negotiating team in Istanbul and the patient work of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky and [Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr] Kubrakov.”

Meanwhile, the UK's ambassador, Melinda Simmons, called the first grain shipment to leave Odesa a “first step.”

“This is such an important step but it is a first step,” Simmons tweeted on Monday. “[Russia] now needs to honour their side of this deal and let grain ships pass safely. And they need to stop burning and appropriating [Ukrainian] grain.”

Ukraine and Russia agreed a deal last month that would allow the resumption of vital grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports in a major diplomatic breakthrough aimed at easing a global food crisis sparked by the war.

Ministers from both countries signed an agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in Istanbul. The deal followed months of negotiations, and promises to unblock ports on the Black Sea to allow the safe passage of grain and oilseeds -- some of Ukraine's most important exports.

This post has been updated with more details.

5 hr 4 min ago

"Day of relief for the world" as first grain shipment leaves Odesa, Ukraine's foreign minister says

From CNN's Vasco Cotovio

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says it is a “day of relief for the world” as the first shipment of grain left the port of Odesa Monday morning.

It is the first shipment out of the country since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. 

“The day of relief for the world, especially for our friends in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, as the first Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa after months of Russian blockade,” Kuleba wrote in a post on Twitter. 

Kuleba added that Ukraine has "always been a reliable partner" and insisted the country would continue to be one provided "Russia respect its part of the deal."

4 hr 44 min ago

UN Secretary-General "warmly welcomes" first shipment from Odesa

From CNN's Gul Tuysuz

The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni leaves the sea port in Odesa, Ukraine, after restarting grain exports on August 1.
The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni leaves the sea port in Odesa, Ukraine, after restarting grain exports on August 1. (Ukrainian Naval Forces Command/Reuters)

The UN Secretary-General welcomes the first shipment of grain from the port of Odesa since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday. 

The Secretary-General "warmly welcomes" the departure of the M/V Razoni, the first commercial ship leaving Ukraine’s port of Odesa since 26 February 2022, according to a statement.

“The ship is bound for the port of Tripoli, Lebanon, carrying a cargo of 26,527 tonnes of corn, and is the first vessel to depart under the Black Sea Grain Initiative signed in Istanbul, on 22 July," it read.

The Secretary-General hoped that this will "bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts."

The statement also said the Secretary-General hopes this will be the "first of many commercial ships" under the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative to transport grain.

5 hr 21 min ago

Mykolaiv trauma center hit in night of intense shelling, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Olga Voitovych

A firefighter works to douse a fire in a building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on July 31.
A firefighter works to douse a fire in a building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on July 31. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv Region/Reuters)

The southern region of Mykolaiv came under more intense shelling overnight, with Russian forces hitting several civilian buildings including a hospital trauma center, Ukrainian officials said. 

The head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, Vitalii Kim, said at least three people were injured but so far no fatalities had been reported. 

"Currently, it is known that private houses and yards were damaged,” Kim said. “The trauma center of one of the hospitals was also destroyed, four buildings, a medical vehicle were damaged, and windows were broken.”

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych also claimed Russian forces had targeted a medical facility. 

“Tonight, Russian terrorists cynically fired at a number of civilian objects in Mykolaiv. Among them is our modern, brand-new trauma center,” Senkevych said. “The building is partially destroyed. Due to the blast wave, windows in the nearby medical units also blew out.”

No staff or patients were injured, he added.

The trauma center opened in 2019 and was one of the most modern in Ukraine, Senkevych said.  

Some context: Russian shelling of the strategically important port of Mykolaiv has intensified since Friday in what Senkevych has described as the "strongest" attacks since the start of the war. Ukrainian grain tycoon Oleksiy Vadaturskyy and his wife, Raisa, were killed in a direct hit Sunday that reduced parts of their Mykolaiv mansion to debris. It remains unclear whether they were intentionally targeted.

6 hr 13 min ago

First grain ship departs Odesa under UN safe passage deal

From CNN's Victoria Butenko, Olga Voitovych and Ipek Yezdani

The Razoni, the first grain ship to leave the Ukrainian port of Odesa under the UN-brokered deal, leaves port on August 1.
The Razoni, the first grain ship to leave the Ukrainian port of Odesa under the UN-brokered deal, leaves port on August 1. (Alexander Kubrakov/Facebook)

The first grain ship to leave the Ukrainian port of Odesa under a UN-brokered deal to ensure safe passage through the Black Sea departed on Monday morning, according to Ukrainian and Turkish officials.

“The first [Ukrainian] grain ship since #RussianAggression has left port,” Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov tweeted, thanking Turkey and the UN for helping implement the deal. 

The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni, carrying more than 26,000 metric tons of corn, is also shown to be moving on satellite vessel tracker MarineTraffic. 

The ministry said other ships will also be dispatched in line with the deal signed in Istanbul on July 22, but did not provide further details.

Grain deal: A total of 5 million metric tons of grain is expected to leave Ukraine each month under the agreement, helping to ease the global food crisis sparked by Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports.

The ships will navigate through a safe corridor in the Black Sea and pass through the Bosporus Strait to reach global markets.

6 hr 12 min ago

Grain tycoon killed in Mykolaiv shelling as Putin threatens "lightning speed" response to interference

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová, Olga Voitovych, Darya Tarasova, Manveena Suri, Kareem Khadder, Josh Pennington and Nic Robertson

Grain tycoon Oleksiy Vadaturskyy was killed in the attack on Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on July 31.
Grain tycoon Oleksiy Vadaturskyy was killed in the attack on Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on July 31. (Facebook)

A Ukrainian grain mogul and his wife were killed after the southern city of Mykolaiv came under intense shelling on Sunday, according to Ukrainian officials, as Russian President Vladimir Putin used his nation's Navy Day to issue more militaristic threats to anyone undermining Russia's "sovereignty and freedom."

Grain tycoon Oleksiy Vadaturskyy and his wife, Raisa, died in the attack, according to a statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Vadaturskyy was the founder of Mykolaiv-based Nibulon, one of Ukraine's largest grain producing and export companies.

"This is a great loss for Mykolaiv region and all of Ukraine," Zelensky said. "For more than 50 years of his career, Oleksiy Vadaturskyy made an invaluable contribution to the development of the region and the development of the agricultural and shipbuilding industries of our country."

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said cluster munitions blew out windows and destroyed balconies. "Mykolaiv was under mass shelling today. Probably the strongest one of all time," he said in a statement.

A CNN team on the ground heard the explosions caused by the strikes and saw fires that broke out in the shelling. Residents interviewed by CNN also said it was the heaviest shelling in the city since the start of the war.

At least one person was killed and two injured in the attack, according to Vitalii Kim, head of Mykolaiv regional military administration.

A firefighter works to douse a fire in a building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on July 31.
A firefighter works to douse a fire in a building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on July 31. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv Region/Reuters)

"Lightning speed": In a speech commemorating Russia's Navy Day in St. Petersburg, Putin did not make any mention of Russia's war in Ukraine, but said his country's "current situation is demanding very decisive actions."

"We will provide protection firmly and by all means. The key here is the capabilities of the Navy, which is able to respond with lightning speed to anyone who decides to encroach on our sovereignty and freedom," Putin said.

Putin said delivery of the country's Zircon hypersonic cruise missile systems would begin in the coming months. Russia said in May that it successfully tested the Zircon missile over a distance of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).

Read more here.

12 hr 19 min ago

Russian missiles hit Odesa, Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Mariya Knight in Atlanta

Russian missile strikes hit a quarry in Odesa on Sunday, according to a Ukrainian official.

In a social media post, Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odesa regional administration, said the Russians fired two Iskander missiles from occupied Crimea.

Rescue services were working to extinguish fires as a result of the strikes and "information on the victims is being clarified," Bratchuk said.