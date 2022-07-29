Russian forces make small gains in Donetsk region, Ukrainian military says

Firefighters extinguish a fire on a home that was shelled in the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine on July 28. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian military has conceded that Russian forces have been able to make small gains near the Donetsk towns of Soledar and Vershyna in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has been making a push in that area of the Donbas for the past several weeks but with limited gains.

According to Thursday evening's update from Ukraine's General Staff, other attempts by Russian forces to "carry out assaults" in the direction of Yakovlivka, Bakhmut and Semyhiria had "failed."

"The enemy units retreated here with losses," it said.

The Ukrainian military continued to report intense long-range attacks with artillery, missiles and airstrikes across most of the front line.