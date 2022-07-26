Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at an oil depot in the Budennovsky district of Donetsk, Ukraine, in this handout image from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's emergencies ministry, on July 26. (Emergencies Ministry of Donetsk People's Republic/Reuters)

Social media video shows that a large fire broke out Monday night in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is controlled by the pro-Russian separatists of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Russian state news agency TASS reported that the fire broke out at an oil depot in the Budennovsky district. It said the plant had come under fire from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military rarely comments on attacks against infrastructure in Donetsk, but several fuel and munitions depots in DPR-held territory have come under attack this month.

Ukrainian officials have said that with the acquisition of long-range artillery and howitzers from the West, the military is focused on attacking Russian logistics and command positions.

A TASS reporter in Donetsk said the blaze could be seen in several areas of the city, "with the flames reaching a couple of dozen meters in height."

TASS said tanks of fuel and lubricants were burning. Video early Tuesday showed that smoke was still rising from the location, several hours after the fire began.