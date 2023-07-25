Ukrainian air defenses repelled a Russian drone attack on the Kyiv region in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.
Kyiv city military administration head Serhiy Popko said in a Telegram post that Russia used Iran-made Shahed drones in the sixth attack on the capital this month.
No casualties or damage was reported, he said.
Here are the top headlines:
- Slow progress: Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksii Reznikov acknowledged that Kyiv's counteroffensive is behind schedule but insisted it is still going according to plan. “Our generals, our commanders, they see the real situation on the battlefield. And again, I have to repeat the main value for us is life of our soldiers,” he told CNN. Separately, Ukraine's military said Russia has been able to jam Ukrainian drones, impeding progress.
- Crimea attacks: Ukraine will continue carrying out attacks on Russian-occupied Crimea and the Kerch Bridge that connects it to Russia, Reznikov told CNN. “All these targets are official targets because it will reduce their capacity to fight against us (and) will help to save the lives of Ukrainians,” he said.
- Nuclear plant: Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency discovered mines at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, agency chief Rafael Grossi said Monday —after previous claims by Kyiv that the site had been mined. Having explosives on the site is “inconsistent with the IAEA safety standards and nuclear security guidance,” he said.
- Moscow drone attack: Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, an arm of the Ministry of Defense, says it carried out a drone attack on Moscow early Monday, a Defense Intelligence official told CNN. The Kremlin said all the drones targeting the Russian capital had been neutralized, in what Russian authorities described as a "thwarted" attack. The Russian foreign ministry urged international organizations to condemn the attack and recent Ukrainian strikes on Crimea.
- Food prices: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is arguing for a lifting of European restrictions on exports via land. Markets are concerned about a tightening supply situation following the collapse of the Black Sea grain initiative last week and a sequence of Russian drone attacks against Ukrainian port infrastructure. Wheat prices rose sharply on international markets following the strike by a Russian drone against a Ukrainian port on the Danube River.
- Odesa attacks: Authorities in the southern Ukrainian city say part of itshistoric cathedral is structurally unsound after it was hit Sunday by a Russian missile. The Odesa strikes killed at least one person and injured several others, Ukrainian officials said, the latest in a wave of attacks on the port city. The attacks also destroyed other historic buildings, Ukraine’s culture ministry said.