Russia waging "overt gas war" against Europe, Zelensky says

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei hold a joint press conference on July 25 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei for his support during his visit to Ukraine on Monday.

"I am grateful to Guatemala for its clear and consistent support to our state, for the protection of our sovereignty, for its firm position on protecting human rights and the fundamental right of every nation to freedom and independence," Zelensky said.

During a news conference on Monday, Zelensky said the cost of living in dozens of states and Latin America is unfairly increasing "just because one state, the Russian Federation, decided to undermine existing political and economic relations in the world."

The leaders also announced an agreement to remove visa requirements between the two countries that, according to Zelensky, will contribute to developing commercial and social ties between both nations.

"Guatemala confirmed its interest in buying Ukrainian agricultural products and establishing industrial relations," Zelensky said.

Guatemala's president said his country feels "disturbed by the pain and devastation that Ukraine is currently suffering, which I have witnessed when visiting the places where they have felt the horrors of this confrontation."

"In one of the darkest moments of this century. We wanted to come here to reiterate our absolute support for President Zelensky, who, with his leadership, courage, and great dignity, keeps this nation united," he added.

Giammattei called on the world's nations to join and put aside their differences, "Nations of the world, what if we join? What if we put our differences behind us and stop dividing ourselves? If instead of facing each other, we face the causes that are putting humanity at risk?"

Giammattei’s visit is the first of Guatemala's head of state to Ukraine in the history of their bilateral relations, according to Zelensky, and it's "generally the first visit of a Latin American leader since Feb. 24 and in the last 12 years."