At least 25 architectural monuments in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa have been damaged by Russian missiles overnight, according to preliminary information from a local official.

Russia "deliberately aimed their missiles at the historic city center of Odesa" which is protected by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Oleh Kiper, the head of the region's military administration, said Sunday.

"Everything that was built with hard work by great architects is now being destroyed by cynical inhumans," Kiper said.

Among the damaged buildings is the largest church in the city, the Orthodox cathedral known as the Transfiguration or Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi Cathedral, which was consecrated in 1809. The cathedral was destroyed during the Soviet era but was rebuilt after Ukraine became an independent county.

Some of the other cultural sites include the House of Scientists, also known as the Palace of the Counts Tolstoy, and Zhvanetskyi Boulevard, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said Sunday, according to Ukrainian officials. A number of historic mansions were also damaged.

Russia has denied that it targeted civilian infrastructure or cultural sites with the attack.

Ukraine's Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko called for Russia's expulsion from UNESCO.

Russia's "disregard for sacred sites and innocent lives is evident yet again," Tkachenko said in a Twitter post on Sunday. "Its missiles struck Odesa, endangering peaceful citizens and World Heritage property. Isn't it time to gather more evidence and take action to label Russia as a terrorist state and expel it from UNESCO?"

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the destruction of the cathedral "another war crime" committed by Russia, while US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said, "Russia’s unjustifiable war against Ukraine and its people has terrible costs here."