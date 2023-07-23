World
1 min ago

At least 25 architectural monuments in Odesa damaged by Russian missiles overnight, officials say 

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Maria Kostenko

At least 25 architectural monuments in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa have been damaged by Russian missiles overnight, according to preliminary information from a local official.

Russia "deliberately aimed their missiles at the historic city center of Odesa" which is protected by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Oleh Kiper, the head of the region's military administration, said Sunday.

"Everything that was built with hard work by great architects is now being destroyed by cynical inhumans," Kiper said. 

Among the damaged buildings is the largest church in the city, the Orthodox cathedral known as the Transfiguration or Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi Cathedral, which was consecrated in 1809. The cathedral was destroyed during the Soviet era but was rebuilt after Ukraine became an independent county. 

Some of the other cultural sites include the House of Scientists, also known as the Palace of the Counts Tolstoy, and Zhvanetskyi Boulevard, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said Sunday, according to Ukrainian officials. A number of historic mansions were also damaged.

Russia has denied that it targeted civilian infrastructure or cultural sites with the attack.

Ukraine's Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko called for Russia's expulsion from UNESCO. 

Russia's "disregard for sacred sites and innocent lives is evident yet again," Tkachenko said in a Twitter post on Sunday. "Its missiles struck Odesa, endangering peaceful citizens and World Heritage property. Isn't it time to gather more evidence and take action to label Russia as a terrorist state and expel it from UNESCO?"

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the destruction of the cathedral "another war crime" committed by Russia, while US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said, "Russia’s unjustifiable war against Ukraine and its people has terrible costs here."

43 min ago

Belarus president jokes with Putin, says Wagner fighters "stress" him as they want to go to Poland 

From CNN’s Uliana Pavlova and Radina Gigova

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attend a council meeting on May 25, in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attend a council meeting on May 25, in Moscow, Russia. Contributor/Getty Images

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that the Wagner mercenaries who are in the country have begun to "stress" him, because they want to "go to the West" on "an excursion."

“Maybe I shouldn’t have said it, but I will. The Wagnerites began to stress us. ‘We want to go to the West. Let us,’ they tell us,” Lukashenko told Putin during a meeting in St. Petersburg. 

“Why do you need to go to the West? 'Well, go on an excursion to Warsaw, to Rzeszow,'” Lukashenko said. “I keep them in the center, as agreed, of Belarus." 

Lukashenko is an ally of Putin and he was apparently joking with him. A video showed Putin smiling at the comments.

Some background: The Wagner private military group is in Belarus after Lukashenko helped broker a deal to end the group's short-lived rebellion against Moscow. Ukraine says as many as 5,000 fighters are already in the country.

This week, Belarus announced its forces will hold exercises with Wagner fighters near the border with Poland, raising tensions.

On Friday, Putin, without providing any proof, accused Poland of wanting to annex parts of Belarus, saying any aggression would be met with "all the means at our disposal."

Western allies have responded in kind, with Germany publicly pledging that NATO will defend its alliance member Poland if there is an attack on its eastern flank from the Wagner troops in Belarus.

41 min ago

Damaged cathedral is a protected site that traces its history back to the 1800s

The Transfiguration Cathedral is damaged after a Russian missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 23. 
The Transfiguration Cathedral is damaged after a Russian missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 23.  Serhii Smolientsev/Reuters

The church that was struck and left severely damaged in Odesa is an Orthodox cathedral known as the Transfiguration or Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi Cathedral.

The cathedral is Odesa's largest Orthodox church and was consecrated in 1809. It was previously destroyed during the Soviet era in 1936 but later rebuilt when Ukraine became an independent nation.

It is found in the historic city center, a UNESCO world heritage site. Given the threat of the war, UNESCO added the cathedral to its protected list earlier in the year.

29 min ago

Russian shelling kills 2 people in Kharkiv region and pounds southern towns, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Maria Kostenko

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a destroyed Russian tank in the recently liberated village of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on July 21, 2023.
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a destroyed Russian tank in the recently liberated village of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on July 21, 2023. Stringer/Reuters

Deadly Russian shelling continued overnight, striking targets in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

At least two people were killed in northeastern Kharkiv, according to regional leaders. Two others were wounded, including a 60-year-old man and 72-year-old woman.

“Over the past day, the enemy has been massively shelling settlements in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupyansk and Izium districts with artillery, mortars and aircraft,” Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv regional military administration, said on Telegram.

The enemy has not made progress around the city of Kupyansk, where Russia has amassed thousands of troops in recent days, Syniehubov claimed. "Our defenders are holding their positions," he said.

In southern Ukraine: Elsewhere, Russian forces rained down dozens of attacks on about 20 different civilian settlements in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region overnight into Sunday, the head of the Zaporizhzhia region military administration, Yurii Malashko, said in a statement.

Russian troops also attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia city and the district with four missiles overnight, causing no casualties, according to Malashko.

Zaporizhzhia is a key southern front in Ukraine's counteroffensive. Kyiv's forces are attempting to punch through the Russian line, drive south and split the land route connecting Russian-annexed Crimea to eastern Ukraine. But they are doing so under heavy shelling and multi-layered Russian defenses.

50 min ago

Zelensky condemns Russian strikes on Odesa: "No excuse for Russian evil"

From CNN's Maria Kostenko and Radina Gigova

A rescuer takes a picture of a residential building damaged during a Russian missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 23, 2023.
A rescuer takes a picture of a residential building damaged during a Russian missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 23, 2023. Serhii Smolientsev/Reuters

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said there is "no excuse for Russian evil" following a fifth night of Russian strikes on the city of Odesa.

“Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral ... There can be no excuse for Russian evil," the Ukrainian leader wrote in a statement on Telegram Sunday. "As always, this evil will lose. And there will definitely be a retaliation to Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this retaliation."

Zelensky said authorities are providing support for those affected by the attacks and expressed his gratitude for all the first responders and volunteers.

"We will get through this. We will restore peace. And for this, we must defeat the Russian evil," he said.

Some context: Ukraine has been struggling in the past week to repel a wave of Russian strikes against Odesa – with its air defenses unable to cope with the types of missiles that Moscow has used to pummel the region.

Saturday's strikes damaged a Ukrainian Orthodox Church and several "architectural monuments."

What Russia is saying: The Russian defense ministry denied a historic church — the Transfiguration Cathedral — was a target in the overnight strikes on the city, and blamed Kyiv for disseminating false information. 

Civilian infrastructure, as well as cultural and historical objects, have been "deliberately excluded" from the targets of the strikes, the ministry claimed. 

"The most probable cause" of the destruction of the church is the clumsiness of Ukrainian air defense systems operators, the ministry said. 

13 min ago

Ukraine: Overnight Russian strikes on Odesa wound civilians and damage historic church

From CNN's Josh Pennington, Maria Kostenko and Heather Chen

A view shows a residential building damaged during a Russian missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 23, 2023.
A view shows a residential building damaged during a Russian missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 23, 2023. Serhii Smolientsev/Reuters

Russian strikes on the southern port city of Odesa overnight wounded more than a dozen people — including children — and damaged a Ukrainian Orthodox Church, architectural monuments and homes, according to Ukraine’s military.

The strikes, launched Saturday night into early Sunday, killed at least one person, the army's Operational Command South said in a statement on Telegram. They also left at least 19 people hurt, including four children.

Three of the wounded kids and 11 adults are hospitalized, according to Ukrainian officials.

“Dozens of cars were damaged, facades and roofs of many buildings in the city were damaged and windows were blown out,” according to the military's statement. “Several craters have been formed in the city. There are power outages, which may hamper traffic and the route of public transport may be changed.”

Relentless attacks: Ukraine has been struggling in the past week to repel a wave of Russian strikes against Odesa, its air defenses unable to cope with the types of missiles that Moscow has used to pummel the region.

Russia's attacks have at times targeted grain infrastructure in the port city, further threatening Ukraine's ability to export food after the Black Sea grain deal collapsed.

Read more here.

5 hr 42 min ago

Russian forces pushing along "almost entire front line" in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko and Andrew Carey

While Russian forces mount an essentially defensive operation in the south of Ukraine, they've adopted a more offensive posture elsewhere along the front line, according to updates from Kyiv's military, regional leaders and Russian bloggers.

In Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, in particular, Moscow’s troops appear to have Ukraine firmly on the back foot.

“Yesterday the enemy tried to advance almost along the entire front line (running through the Luhansk region). These attempts were stopped by our military. The enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel and means but is pressing on every day,” Artem Lysohor, head of the region's military administration, said on Telegram Saturday.

Lysohor listed five locations in Luhansk where Russian forces had recently attacked.

A Ukrainian army spokesperson reminded TV viewers that Russia has assembled 100,000 soldiers to the east of an area between the towns of Lyman and Kupyansk. The towns are about 100 kilometers (62 miles) apart, north of Bakhmut on the eastern front.

“Although the situation is complicated, it is under our control,” said Serhii Cherevatyi, the military spokesperson.

“The enemy is acting according to the classic scheme — they are conducting artillery and air strikes on our positions to the maximum extent possible. And then they try to attack with platoon-company-level units … trying to attack our positions,” Cherevatyi added.

Reports from Russia: Rybar, a Russian military blogging site, says Moscow's forces have made territorial gains in the northeastern Kharkiv region, capturing a railway station in the village of Movchanove and expanding control around the nearby town of Lyman Pershyi.

It is not possible for CNN to immediately verify claims of battlefield gains or losses by either side, but it is notable that the DeepState mapping site also suggests modest Russian gains in the same area.

Also in the east, Ukrainian forces continue their efforts to capture higher ground around Bakhmut, but gains are small and hard to defend, according to reports.

Rybar reported the Ukrainian army has "once again managed to gain a foothold on the heights" near the town of Klishchivka, just south of Bakhmut. But, the Russian site reported, it had come “at the cost of significant losses.”

“The Ukrainian defense forces are holding the initiative (around Bakhmut), putting pressure on the enemy, and liberating Ukrainian land meter by meter,” Cherevatyi said.

5 hr 43 min ago

Ukraine targets ammunition dump in Crimea, forcing evacuations, according to local officials

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko, Andrew Carey and Yulia Kesaieva

Ukrainian forces hit an ammunition dump in Crimea on Saturday, forcing an evacuation of the area and canceling train services, according to information from Russian-backed authorities.

It marks the latest in a series of recent strikes on Russian supplies and critical infrastructure in the Russian-occupied peninsula.

Videos posted on social media and geolocated by CNN shows thick black smoke rising not far from a railway station in the town of Oktiabrske in the center of Crimea. In one of the videos, at least three loud explosions can be heard.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of the peninsula, said a drone had struck an ammunition storage facility, prompting him to order the evacuation of everyone within a 5-kilometer (about 3-mile) radius, as well as the cancellation of several train services.

About Crimea: The depot strike comes after a drone attack struck the bridge linking Crimea to Russia in the early hours of Monday morning, causing significant damage to part of the structure carrying road traffic. 

On Wednesday, an ammunition dump was hit in the east of the territory, also causing authorities to evacuate thousands of people living nearby. Unconfirmed reports suggested that attack might have been carried out using a Storm Shadow missile.

And on Thursday, one person was killed when a Ukrainian drone struck four administrative buildings in the northwest of Crimea, Russian-backed authorities said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly vowed to retake Crimea, which was declared annexed by Russia in 2014 in violation of international law.

