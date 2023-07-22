World
By Sophie Tanno, Thom Poole, Adrienne Vogt and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 2:42 p.m. ET, July 22, 2023
1 min ago

2 people wounded by Russian cluster bomb attack in eastern Ukraine, city leaders say

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Two people were wounded in a Russian cluster munitions attack on the city of Druzhkivka in eastern Ukraine, the city’s military administration reported Saturday. 

“The enemy once again attacked the Druzhkivka community,” the administration said in a Telegram post. “According to preliminary data, two residents were injured after cluster munitions hit the residential building." 

The Druzhkivka military administration said about 12 private sector houses were damaged by the attack. 

Earlier today, German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) said a cameraman was wounded by shrapnel from a Russian cluster munitions attack in the same city. That attack killed a Ukrainian service member and badly wounded others, according to DW.

1 min ago

Russian forces pushing along "almost entire front line" in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko and Andrew Carey

Smoke rises above a town in Luhansk region, Ukraine, on July 12.
Smoke rises above a town in Luhansk region, Ukraine, on July 12. Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images

While Russian forces mount an essentially defensive operation in the south of Ukraine, they've adopted a more offensive posture elsewhere along the front line, according to updates from Kyiv's military, regional leaders and Russian bloggers.

In Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, in particular, Moscow’s troops appear to have Ukraine firmly on the back foot.

“Yesterday the enemy tried to advance almost along the entire front line (running through the Luhansk region). These attempts were stopped by our military. The enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel and means but is pressing on every day,” Artem Lysohor, head of the region's military administration, said on Telegram Saturday.

Lysohor listed five locations in Luhansk where Russian forces had recently attacked.

A Ukrainian army spokesperson reminded TV viewers that Russia has assembled 100,000 soldiers to the east of an area between the towns of Lyman and Kupyansk. The towns are about 100 kilometers (62 miles) apart, north of Bakhmut on the eastern front.

“Although the situation is complicated, it is under our control,” said Serhii Cherevatyi, the military spokesperson.

“The enemy is acting according to the classic scheme — they are conducting artillery and air strikes on our positions to the maximum extent possible. And then they try to attack with platoon-company-level units … trying to attack our positions,” Cherevatyi added.

Reports from Russia: Rybar, a Russian military blogging site, says Moscow's forces have made territorial gains in the northeastern Kharkiv region, capturing a railway station in the village of Movchanove and expanding control around the nearby town of Lyman Pershyi.

It is not possible for CNN to immediately verify claims of battlefield gains or losses by either side, but it is notable that the DeepState mapping site also suggests modest Russian gains in the same area.

Also in the east, Ukrainian forces continue their efforts to capture higher ground around Bakhmut, but gains are small and hard to defend, according to reports.

Rybar reported the Ukrainian army has "once again managed to gain a foothold on the heights" near the town of Klishchivka, just south of Bakhmut. But, the Russian site reported, it had come “at the cost of significant losses.”

“The Ukrainian defense forces are holding the initiative (around Bakhmut), putting pressure on the enemy, and liberating Ukrainian land meter by meter,” Cherevatyi said.

21 min ago

The Belarusian president has arrived in Russia for talks with Putin, according to state media

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Jennifer Hauser

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Russia ahead of a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Video from Belarus' state media agency, Belta, showed Lukashenko arriving at the airport in St. Petersburg on Saturday. The two leaders are set to meet Sunday.

The meeting is expected to focus on "further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as integrational collaboration within the Union State of Russia and Belarus," according to Russian state media TASS.

Some context: Belarus is Russia's closest ally. It is a subject of renewed focus in recent months as Moscow says it has moved some of its nuclear weapons to the country, and as Minsk says its forces will hold joint training exercises with the Wagner private military group in the wake of its failed rebellion against the Kremlin.

20 min ago

German cameraman wounded by Russian cluster bomb attack in eastern Ukraine, broadcaster says

From CNN’s Mariya Knight and Yulia Kesaieva 

A cameraman for the German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) was wounded by shrapnel from a Russian cluster munitions attack in Ukraine Saturday, DW said in a statement. The bombing killed a Ukrainian soldier and left others hurt, according to the international media outlet.

The broadcaster identified the cameraman as Yevhen Shylko, and said he was injured 23 kilometers (about 14 miles) from the front lines in the city of Druzhkivka, located in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is currently stable.

DW's crew came under Russian fire Saturday afternoon while filming Ukrainian military training on the ground, according to the statement. DW said the attack killed a Ukrainian soldier and seriously wounded several others. 

"We were filming the Ukrainian army during their training, and suddenly we heard several explosions. We laid down on the ground, several more explosions were heard, and we saw that there were wounded. Later, the Ukrainian army confirmed that we were attacked by cluster munitions," DW correspondent Mathias Bölinger said.

DW Director General Peter Limbourg expressed “deep gratitude to the reporters who continue to do their job covering the war, despite the shelling and the threat to their lives.”

CNN cannot immediately verify reports from the battlefield in Ukraine.

Remember: Cluster munitions are a controversial form of weaponry used by both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries. Cluster bombs scatter smaller "bomblets" over a wide area, making them a greater hazard to civilians, especially if they do not explode, according to critics in the more than 100 countries that have banned the weapons' use.

The US recently decided to send cluster munitions to Ukraine for the first time, further highlighting the weapons' role in Ukraine. Russia has vowed to retaliate to Kyiv's use of US-supplied cluster bombs with its own stores of the weapons.

2 hr 40 min ago

Ukraine targets ammunition dump in Crimea, forcing evacuations, according to local officials

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko, Andrew Carey and Yulia Kesaieva

Ukrainian forces hit an ammunition dump in Crimea on Saturday, forcing an evacuation of the area and canceling train services, according to information from Russian-backed authorities.

It marks the latest in a series of recent strikes on Russian supplies and critical infrastructure in the Russian-occupied peninsula.

Videos posted on social media and geolocated by CNN shows thick black smoke rising not far from a railway station in the town of Oktiabrske in the center of Crimea. In one of the videos, at least three loud explosions can be heard.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of the peninsula, said a drone had struck an ammunition storage facility, prompting him to order the evacuation of everyone within a 5-kilometer (about 3-mile) radius, as well as the cancellation of several train services.

There were no initial reports of casualties, he said.

Recent attacks on Crimea: The depot strike comes after a drone attack struck the bridge linking Crimea to Russia in the early hours of Monday morning, causing significant damage to part of the structure carrying road traffic. 

On Wednesday, an ammunition dump was hit in the east of the territory, also causing authorities to evacuate thousands of people living nearby. Unconfirmed reports suggested that attack might have been carried out using a Storm Shadow missile.

And on Thursday, one person was killed when a Ukrainian drone struck four administrative buildings in the northwest of Crimea, Russian-backed authorities said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly vowed to retake Crimea, which was declared annexed by Russia in 2014 in violation of international law.

Crimean Tatar official confirms evacuations: The leader of the Crimean Tatar national movement in Ukraine, Refat Chubarov — who is currently working from Ukrainian-controlled territory outside Crimea — said residents of the town, which is Büyük Onlar in the Crimean Tatar language, were ordered to move to another village about 7 miles away after Saturday's strike. 

"Residents of the village of Büyük Onlar, where explosions are intensifying as a result of a strike on the ammunition and military equipment warehouse of the Russian occupation army, are being urgently evacuated to the villages of the district," Chubarov said.

Chubarov said some residents of Büyük Onlar were ordered by Russians to move to the village of Beşüyli, also called Piatykhatky.

"According to incoming reports from the locals, the strikes hit the following Russian military targets in the village of Büyük Onlar: an ammunition and military equipment depot, an oil storage facility, and a military airfield," Chubarov added. "Explosions were also reported in the village of Novozuiivka, near Büyük Onlar." 
38 min ago

Arrest of pro-war blogger Igor Girkin prompts more criticism from Russian accounts

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko and Lauren Kent

Igor Girkin sits in a glass cage in a courtroom in Moscow's Meshchansky District Court on July 21.
Igor Girkin sits in a glass cage in a courtroom in Moscow's Meshchansky District Court on July 21. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool/AP

Several pro-war Russian military bloggers have publicly questioned the decision to arrest Igor Girkin, a former official in the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic who had also covered the war online.

Blogger Vladislav Pozdniakov, who leads an unofficial Russian men's movement that advocates for Russian nationalism, noted that Girkin served in Russia's military in Bosnia, Transnistria, Crimea and for two wars in Chechnya.

"Are we sure that everything is fine in our country?" he asked.

Another unofficial Telegram channel called "Mad about Z war" wrote that Girkin's detention "does not please at all."

"He was certainly never against Russia, although he is harsh in his language," it said in the post. "There are much more 'worthy characters'" to be imprisoned, it added.

What we know so far: Girkin, a former KGB officer who helped Russia seize Crimea and was convicted of mass murder for his role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in eastern Ukraine, was taken from his home in Moscow by security agents on Friday and charged with “extremist activity,” according to state media and a post on his Telegram account attributed to his wife. 

A judge in Moscow ordered him held in custody until September 18 as he awaits a trial, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

More background: Russia’s pro-invasion military bloggers play an outsized role in Moscow’s propaganda machine. They serve as unofficial war correspondents, relying on deep sources within Russia's military, and they are often allowed unusual leeway — by Moscow's standards — to criticize any perceived mishaps.

Girkin, who also goes by the nom de guerre Igor Strelkov, had in recent months taken his criticisms to another level. He has been openly critical of Russia’s military in Ukraine and even Russian President Vladimir Putin himself, calling the leader a "lowlife" and "cowardly bum."

Some military bloggers poked fun at Girkin following his detention, calling him a "grumpy old man." But they also questioned his arrest, especially when Wagner private military group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin apparently remains free following an armed rebellion.

"Such an obnoxious old man who grumbles that no one knows how to do anything but never hurts anyone," said Anastasiia Kashevarova, a Russian "volunteer" and military blogger, in a Telegram post. "If the old man grumbles, let him grumble. And somehow, it looks cowardly that Prigozhin has been pardoned, and they are trying to fabricate an indictment for Strelkov."

Daniil Bezsonov, a military blogger for the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic, said, "People can have different opinions about Strelkov, but arresting him for extremism is overkill." 

4 hr 50 min ago

Russian journalist killed in occupied area of Zaporizhzhia region, Russia's defense ministry says

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko and Andrew Carey in Kyiv

A Russian journalist has been killed and three others wounded in the part of Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region occupied by Moscow's forces, according to Russia’s defense ministry.

The journalists, who worked for RIA Novosti and Izvestia news agencies, were traveling in a civilian car east of the town of Vasylivka when they came under artillery fire, RIA reported.

One of the four, RIA journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev, died during evacuation by Russian soldiers, the state-owned agency said. It described the condition of the other three as moderately serious but stable.

Russia’s defense ministry claimed the four had been struck by cluster munitions – a claim CNN is unable to verify. Ukraine has begun using US-supplied cluster bombs in combat, after Washington announced earlier this month that it would send them for the first time. US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said Thursday that Ukraine is using them "appropriately" and "effectively" on Russia's defensive formations.

5 hr 15 min ago

Zelensky discussed NATO summit agreements and Black Sea grain corridor on call with alliance chief

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday to talk about the agreements reached at the NATO summit in Lithuania last week, as well as the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal.

"We discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Vilnius summit and further actions regarding the integration of Ukraine into NATO," Zelensky said in a tweet

"We shared assessments of the current situation in the Black Sea and the risks it poses for global food security," Zelensky added. "We also identified with Mr. Stoltenberg the priority and future steps necessary for unblocking and sustainable operation of the Black Sea grain corridor."

Stoltenberg also tweeted about the call, reiterating that "Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before."

What Ukraine was promised at NATO summit: Heading into the summit, Zelensky set his sights on a clear timeline of when Ukraine would be offered membership.

In its final communique, the military alliance claimed that “Ukraine’s future is in NATO” – but did not say when that future could start. The alliance, however, did make a major concession to Ukraine by removing a key hurdle in the application process: the requirement for a Membership Action Plan. The removal of this lengthy process will significantly streamline Ukraine’s membership bid once it is formally invited to apply.

The leaders of the G7 nations also unveiled a new declaration of support for Ukraine at the summit aimed at bolstering the war-torn country’s military capabilities.

The latest on the grain deal: On Monday, Russia said it was suspending its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, declaring it "terminated." The deal, which was first brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 and renewed three times, is seen as key to global food security. Russia had repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the agreement, doing so for the first time in October 2022 and then rejoining a few days later.

On Friday, Zelensky said he “coordinated efforts” on restoring the deal in a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

CNN's Christian Edwards and Betsy Klein contributed reporting to this post.

6 hr 11 min ago

Even with new armored vehicles from the US, progress is hard-won on Ukraine’s southern front

From CNN's Alex Marquardt, Sebastian Shukla and Daria Martina Tarasova

Tucked into a narrow tree line on Ukraine’s southern front, a young Ukrainian soldier wearing an American flag patch talks about how frightening it was the first time his team assaulted the densely mined Russian positions in the offensive launched a month ago.

“The first day was the most difficult,” says the 19-year-old who goes by his call sign “Kach.”
“We didn’t know what to expect, what could happen, how events would unfold.”

Nor did anyone really. After months of anticipation, Ukraine finally launched its “spring offensive” in early June.

Everyone knew it would be tough going for the Ukrainians, having watched Russia dig in and build up formidable defenses over months.

But even with no real expectation that the offensive would look like Ukraine’s lightning-fast advance around Kharkiv last September, the hope among Western officials was that Ukraine would be farther along and more successful than they are right now.

But the offensive has proven more challenging than many expected, even with an arsenal of new Western weaponry and equipment fueling the assault.

Read the full story here.