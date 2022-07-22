World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Sana Noor Haq and Hannah Strange, CNN

Updated 11:22 a.m. ET, July 22, 2022
1 min ago

Here are the details we know about the grain deal signed between Russia and Ukraine

From CNN's Tim Lister, Radina Gigova, Nada Bashir and Jomana Karadsheh 

A deal signed Friday in Istanbul between Ukraine and Russia, and mediated by Turkey and the United Nations, would allow 5 million tonnes of grain exports per month from three Ukrainian ports, a senior UN official said Friday.

Here's what we know about the details of the deal:

As part of the deal, grain ships will be able to navigate through a safe corridor in the Black Sea then pass through the Bosphorus in order to reach global markets, the official said. 

The vessels will be monitored by a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), which will be established immediately in Istanbul and include representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN.

Vessels would be inspected before they arrive in Ukraine by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials to ensure they are not carrying weapons, according to the official. 

Ukraine and Russia have agreed not to attack any ship identified as part of this initiative that is passing through the established channels. In case of an incident, JCC will intervene to resolve any possible issues, the official said.  

Representatives from the International Maritime Organization have been coordinating shipments with shipping networks, the official said. 

It may take several weeks before vessels start moving so that all logistical details of the deal can properly be implemented and inspection teams can be established, the official said. 

Nonetheless, the process has to start quickly so that Ukraine's silos can be emptied for the new harvest, the official said. 

The deal is valid for 120 days from the date of signing and can be extended for the same period unless one of the parties has announced their intention to terminate it, said Ukrainian minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, who signed the deal, in a Facebook post.

Some 20 million tonnes of grain are held up in Ukraine, where the summer harvest is now well underway.

2 min ago

Ukrainian minister describes Black Sea deal as "great support for economy"

From CNN's Victoria Butenko and Tim Lister

Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov described the grain deal that he signed in Istanbul as "a great support for the Ukrainian economy."

In a Facebook post published minutes after signing the agreement, Kubrakov confirmed details of the agreement previously outlined by a senior UN official.

A Joint Coordination Center would be established and "Turkey will establish Inspection Groups of representatives from all parties to ensure inspection of cargo and personnel heading to or leaving Ukrainian ports. The inspection will be held exceptionally in harbors," he said.

"Control over Ukrainian ports completely remains with the Ukrainian side," he added, saying the agreement applied only to ships involved in the export of grain and related foodstuffs.
"The document is valid for 120 days from the date of signing and can be extended for the same period unless one of the parties has announced their intention to terminate it," Kubrakov noted.

He said the agreement would also encourage Ukrainian farmers to sow for next year. 

"Operating the seaports of Ukraine is our contribution to global food security and the world economy," Kubrakov said, which would "slow the flywheel of inflation that has become a problem for the world."

"This deal gives us opportunities, but we don't stop working on developing alternative logistics routes and are ready for any scenario," he said.

2 min ago

Turkish President Erdoğan says grain deal signed will "relieve dangers of hunger" for billions

From CNN’s Mostafa Salem in London and Yusuf Gezer in Istanbul 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the agreement signed on facilitating grain export will relieve dangers of hunger for billions of people. 

“Millions of people will be relieved of this danger of hunger,” Erdoğan said. “In the coming days, we will see the start of ship traffic and many countries will have a breath of fresh air."

“This will contribute to the entire process from the export to the arrival to destination and on all points we have reached an agreement,” Erdoğan added.

The implementation of the agreement will be through the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, he noted. "We carried out an intense and difficult process with Ukraine, Russia and UN officials for grain export. We were in constant contact. We held extensive consultations, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense put forth a great deal of effort."

2 min ago

Russia-Ukraine deal to resume grain exports from Black Sea ports is "the way out," Ukrainian grain traders say

From Julia Presniakova and Tim Lister

A combine harvester collects grain crops in a field in the Odesa Region, southern Ukraine, on June 22, 2022. 
A combine harvester collects grain crops in a field in the Odesa Region, southern Ukraine, on June 22, 2022.  (Nina Lyashonok/Ukrinform/Abaca/Sipa USA/AP)

The Russia-Ukraine deal to resume grain exports from Black Sea ports is "the way out" of the current export crisis, said Serhii Ivashchenko, director of the Ukrainian grain traders' union.

"Because now, when we transport grain through European ports, the cost of logistics is so high that it eats up not only the profits of farmers, but also the cost of production," he explained Friday. The cost of transporting grain through Constanta in Romania was two-thirds of the selling price, he said.

"Now Ukrainian farmers were forced to sell grain at a loss. And unblocking the ports will reduce the cost of logistics quite significantly," he said. The cost of transporting grain through the Black Sea ports would be about one-tenth of the delivery of grain to European ports.

The union is looking at the agreement signed in Istanbul "with optimism," Ivashchenko told CNN. "We are waiting for the published document to analyze it."

"Ukraine concluded an agreement with the UN and with Turkey, and not with Russia, this is also a positive sign," he added.

"To unblock the harbors of Ukrainian ports, where ships were specially flooded in order to complicate Russian landings from the sea, we have quite optimistic forecasts now," he said. "It may take only a few weeks and it would be great if so."

"Now a new harvest has started and we expect that the wheat harvest will be about 21 million tonnes. With such a harvest, we could export 13-15 million tonnes of wheat. Plus the harvest that we still had left (from 2021-22)," he added.

2 min ago

Grain deal between Ukraine and Russia signed in Istanbul 

From CNN's Tim Lister, Jomana Karadsheh and Radina Gigova  

A deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea has been signed in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Friday, after months of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia mediated by Turkey and the United Nations, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday. 

The deal is aimed at resuming grain exports from Ukrainian ports, which have been blocked by the five-month conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Western officials have accused Moscow of "weaponizing" food supplies, while the UN, leaders and experts have warned of a catastrophic food crisis as grain shipments have not been able to reach the global market.

Some 20 million tonnes of grain are held up in Ukraine, where the summer harvest is now well underway.

The agreement will include three Ukrainian ports, including Odesa, it will involve a Joint Coordination Center established in Istanbul, and agreed safe corridors for merchant shipping.

2 min ago

JUST IN: Russia and Ukraine agree to deal that would resume Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports

From CNN's Jomana Karadsheh, Radina Gigova and Tim Lister 

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, sit at the start of the signature ceremony for the safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 22
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, sit at the start of the signature ceremony for the safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 22 (Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to a deal that would allow the resumption of vital grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports — a major diplomatic breakthrough aimed at easing a global food crisis sparked by the war, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday.

This comes after months of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia mediated by Turkey and the United Nations.

"Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea. A beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever," Guterres said. 

"Promoting the welfare of humanity has been the driving force of these talks," he said. "The question has not been what is good for one side or the other. The focus has been on what matters most for the people of our world. And let there be no doubt – this is an agreement for the world."

Guterres said the deal will bring relief for developing countries and help stabilize global food prices, "which were already at record levels even before the war – a true nightmare for developing countries."

The agreement "did not come easy" and "it has been a long road" since Guterres first met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to propose a plan for solutions in April.

"We count on the government of Turkey to maintain its critical role going forward," he said, adding the UN will remain "closely involved in working for the agreement’s success."

Guterres urged "all sides to spare no effort to implement their commitments" and said "we must also spare no effort for peace."

"This is an unprecedented agreement between two parties engaged in bloody conflict. But that conflict continues. People are dying every day. Fighting is raging every day," he said. 

"The beacon of hope on the Black Sea is shining bright today, thanks to the collective efforts of so many. In these trying and turbulent times for the region and our globe, let that beacon guide the way towards easing human suffering and securing peace," he added. 

1 hr 29 min ago

German government agrees to a multibillion-euro bailout for gas importer Uniper hit hard by the war in Ukraine

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, on July 22.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, on July 22. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a multibillion-euro bailout to rescue the Germany’s gas importer Uniper, which has been hit hard by the reduction of gas supply as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Under the deal, the German government will acquire a 30% stake in Uniper — the country's largest importer of Russian gas — and provide it with funding.

As the gas supply was reduced, Uniper had to purchase more expensive gas from other sources on the market in order to fulfil its contracts, which has caused major liquidity problems.

“No one will be left alone,” Scholz said as he announced the bailout. “We can shoulder problems this year and next year and will help as long as necessary.”

Scholz went on to say that German households would have to pay for higher gas prices in the fall.

“Everything will become more expensive,” the Chancellor said. “'Sooner or later, that will be noticeable for everyone.”
The levy for consumers could lead to an increase of 2 euro cents per kilowatt hour, Scholz explained, which could add up to 200 to 300 euros ($204-$305) per year, for a family of four.

“You will never walk alone,” Scholz added, saying that Germany will launch a welfare payment reform in 2023.

There will be legal protection for low-income families who have problems paying their energy bills, according to the German chancellor.

“We will do everything necessary, so that together as a country, as companies and as citizens, we get through this situation so that no one is put in a situation that is insoluble for him or her,” he said. 

1 hr 50 min ago

US assesses Ukraine has taken out more than a hundred "high value" Russian targets 

From CNN's Barbara Starr

The commander of the unit shows the rockets on a HIMARS vehicle in Ukraine on July 1.
The commander of the unit shows the rockets on a HIMARS vehicle in Ukraine on July 1. (Anastasia Vlasova/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

The US assesses Ukraine “has taken out more than a hundred high-value targets,” according to a senior US defense official. Most of the targets have been in the east in recent weeks as the Ukrainians have been able to improve their precision targeting with the use of US provided artillery. 

“These strikes are steadily degrading the Russian ability to supply their troops, command and control of their forces, and carry out their illegal war of aggression,” General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters on Wednesday.

The Ukrainians are “attacking Russian command posts, ammunition depots, air-defense sites, radar and communications nodes, and long-range artillery positions,” the official said. This is contributing to the broader assessment that Ukraine has been able to make progress against Russian forces. However, the US also assesses that Russia still is launching “tens of thousands” of artillery rounds per day.

“They can’t keep it up forever,” the Russians “have expended a lot of smarter munitions …their capabilities are getting dumber,” the official noted, adding that Russia has not taken out a single HIMARS system yet, but it is likely they will “get lucky” and do so at some point.

The fight for Donetsk is “likely last through the summer” with Russia achieving slow gains at a high cost, the official said.

Russian fatalities include “thousands” of lieutenants and captains, “hundreds” of colonels, and “many” generals, the official said. “The chain of command is still struggling.”

The US estimates Russia has committed nearly 85% of its army to the invasion of Ukraine.

The chief of Britain's foreign intelligence service said he believes that Russia could be “about to run out of steam” in Ukraine. “I think our assessment is that the Russians will increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower material over the next few weeks,” Richard Moore, the head of MI6 told CNN on Thursday. “They will have to pause some way and that will give the Ukrainians opportunities to strike back,” he said.

3 hr 1 min ago

Russia is “about to run out of steam” in Ukraine, MI6 chief says

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand and Jim Sciutto

Richard Moore, the head of MI6 speaks with CNN, at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday July 21.
Richard Moore, the head of MI6 speaks with CNN, at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday July 21. (CNN)

British spy chief Richard Moore has said Russia is “about to run out of steam” in Ukraine, in an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto.

“Russians will increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower, material over the next few weeks. They will have to pause, and that will give Ukrainians an opportunity to strike back," Moore, chief of MI6, said in the interview, his first outside of the UK.

“(Putin) has suffered a strategic failure in Ukraine," and forces have lost 15,000 lives, Moore said on the sidelines of the Aspen Security Forum, adding that it's "probably a conservative estimate.”

However, Moore said it is very important for Ukrainians' morale to demonstrate their ability to strike back.

"It will be an important reminder to the rest of Europe that this is a winnable campaign by the Ukrainians. Because we are about to go into a pretty tough winter."

“Winter is coming and clearly, in that atmosphere with the sort of pressure on gas supplies and all the rest, we are in for a tough time,” Moore added.

He said that following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European countries have taken concerted effort against Russian intelligence.

“North of 400 Russian intelligence officers working under diplomatic cover have been expelled,” and it has reduced Russian ability to spy in Europe by half.

When asked about rumors of Putin’s ill-health, Moore said: “There is no evidence that Putin is suffering from serious ill-health.”

His comments came after the expulsion of more than 400 Russian intelligence officers from cities across Europe and the arrest of several deep-cover spies posing as civilians.

Moore told CNN that since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, European countries have expelled "north of 400 Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover" across the bloc.

"And we reckon, in the UK, that has probably reduced their ability to do their business to spy for Russia in Europe by half," Moore said. He added that a number of "illegals," or Russian spies operating under deep cover and masquerading as ordinary civilians, have also been exposed and arrested in recent months.

Asked whether the war in Ukraine has made Russia a "target rich environment" for the UK and its allies to recruit potential assets, Moore would only say that "it is our hope" that Russians in the intelligence and diplomatic services will "reflect on what they are witnessing in Ukraine" and decide to "strike back against the system" as many did during the Prague Spring in 1968.

Read more here.