Several Russian ammunition warehouses and command posts in Kherson have been destroyed, the Ukrainian armed forces have said.

Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for Operational Command South, said a total of six ammunition warehouses in occupied Kherson had been destroyed in the last day.

CNN is unable to confirm the new strikes but has previously geolocated several strikes by long-range Ukrainian artillery in the Kherson, Beryslav and Kakhovka districts.

A bridge over the Dnipro river — an important link for the Russians to Crimea — was also hit several times. Despite damage it appears to remain open to some traffic.

The regional military administration for Kherson said Thursday that "there were loud explosions and gunshots at night in Kherson region," including in Beryslav, on the north bank of the river.

Fighting continues along the border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, with the Russians trying to improve their defensive positions. The command said the Russians had tried to counter-attack around the settlement of Lozove but without success.

The command said it had carried out 10 airstrikes against the enemy: "Five times enemy strongholds were hit, three times — accumulation of manpower and equipment in Kherson region."

The Ukrainian air force has continued to operate despite Russian air superiority.

The Russians continue to use missiles against the city of Mykolaiv, according to the regional military administration.

"Russian occupiers fired seven S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv at night," the administration said. A gas pipeline and a warehouse were hit.

"Villages located on the demarcation line remain under constant shelling," it added.

"As a result of constant fighting in the region, fields with crops and forest areas continue to burn," the regional military administration said.

Destroyed forests: According to official information, more than 230 hectares of wheat in the Beryslav and Henichesk districts, as well as about 10 hectares of forest near the city of Oleshki, burned in just the last few days.