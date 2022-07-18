US State Department is "carefully" monitoring situation after Zelensky announced plans to suspend officials

The US State Department is “aware” of the reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced he plans to suspend two of his top law enforcement officials over the weekend, citing instances of treason, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a briefing Monday.
“We’re aware of the reports, and we’ll continue to carefully monitor the situation. We are in daily contact with our Ukrainian partners,” Price said.
The State Department is “leaning forward in terms of the information” they are sharing with Ukrainian partners to “help them build the case for accountability against those who may have perpetrated war crimes and other atrocities,” Price added.
Most of the information that the US is passing to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine on a “routine basis” is “open-source information,” Price added.
“We do have an intelligence sharing relationship with our Ukrainian counterparts, that is we continue to proceed ahead with that,” Price said.