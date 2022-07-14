Russian cruise missiles from Black Sea killed at least 22 people in attack on Vinnytsia, Ukraine says

Smoke rise from a destroyed building at the site of a Russian military strike in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on July 14. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)

At least 22 people have died in an attack on the central Ukrainian town of Vinnystia, according to Chief of Ukraine's National Police Ihor Klymenko.

The number of dead includes three children, and dozens of people are still unaccounted for, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

A further 52 people, including four children, have been hospitalized — 34 of whom are in a serious condition, SES said.

Klymenko said only six of the bodies had so far been identified, and DNA tests may be required to identify others.

Thirty-nine people were still listed as missing, he said.

More than 50 buildings and more than 40 cars were damaged by the strikes, Klymenko added.

The attack was carried out with Russian Kalibr cruise missiles that were launched from submarines stationed in the Black Sea, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"The enemy continues to keep ready 32 cruise missiles of the ‘Kalibr’ type on three surface and two submarine ships, and two big landing ships are also present" in the Black Sea, the Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had said on Monday.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, described the missile attack as "terrorism."

"Already 20 civilians have been confirmed dead following a Russian missile strike on Vinnytsia. Three children, including a toddler, in the photo. This is terrorism," Kuleba tweeted.

"Deliberate murder of civilians to spread fear. Russia is a terrorist state and must be legally recognized as such," he added.

See what the scene looks like on the ground: