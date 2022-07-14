World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, Jack Guy, Hafsa Khalil, Ed Upright, Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 11:18 a.m. ET, July 14, 2022
24 Posts
1 min ago

Russian cruise missiles from Black Sea killed at least 22 people in attack on Vinnytsia, Ukraine says

From CNN's Sebastian Shukla

Smoke rise from a destroyed building at the site of a Russian military strike in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on July 14.
Smoke rise from a destroyed building at the site of a Russian military strike in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on July 14. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)

At least 22 people have died in an attack on the central Ukrainian town of Vinnystia, according to Chief of Ukraine's National Police Ihor Klymenko. 

The number of dead includes three children, and dozens of people are still unaccounted for, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

A further 52 people, including four children, have been hospitalized — 34 of whom are in a serious condition, SES said. 

Klymenko said only six of the bodies had so far been identified, and DNA tests may be required to identify others.

Thirty-nine people were still listed as missing, he said.

More than 50 buildings and more than 40 cars were damaged by the strikes, Klymenko added.

The attack was carried out with Russian Kalibr cruise missiles that were launched from submarines stationed in the Black Sea, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"The enemy continues to keep ready 32 cruise missiles of the ‘Kalibr’ type on three surface and two submarine ships, and two big landing ships are also present" in the Black Sea, the Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had said on Monday.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, described the missile attack as "terrorism."

"Already 20 civilians have been confirmed dead following a Russian missile strike on Vinnytsia. Three children, including a toddler, in the photo. This is terrorism," Kuleba tweeted.

"Deliberate murder of civilians to spread fear. Russia is a terrorist state and must be legally recognized as such," he added.

See what the scene looks like on the ground:

44 min ago

Griner hearing concludes without verdict and is set to resume Friday, US official says

From CNN's Kylie Atwood, Anna Chernova and Chris Liakos

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner is escorted to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow, Russia, on July 14.
US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner is escorted to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow, Russia, on July 14. (Alexander Utkin/AFP/Getty Images)

WNBA star Brittney Griner's hearing at a Russian court near Moscow has concluded today without a verdict and is due to resume tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET), according to a US official.

The hearing was held at the Khimki court of the Moscow region a week after Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges. This is Griner’s third appearance over the past three weeks at the court.

The two-time US Olympic basketball gold medalist was arrested Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport, a week before Russia invaded Ukraine, on accusations of alleged attempted drug smuggling, which is an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.  

One of Griner's lawyers, Maria Blagovolina, told reporters in a statement that during today’s hearing, the director of BC UMMC, the basketball club that Griner played for in Russia, “gave a positive description of Brittney Griner during his speech in court, noting her outstanding abilities as a player and personal contribution to strengthening the team spirit, which allowed the team to achieve the highest results in the Russian basketball premier league and in international competitions for many years.”  

Elizabeth Rood, charge d’affaires of the US embassy, also attended the hearing.

55 min ago

Ukraine's new long-range US rockets are making an impact far beyond Russia's front lines

From CNN's Tim Lister and Oren Liebermann

The commander of the unit shows the rockets on a HIMARS vehicle in eastern Ukraine on July 1.
The commander of the unit shows the rockets on a HIMARS vehicle in eastern Ukraine on July 1. (Anastasia Vlasova/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

There's a new and potentially very significant factor in the Ukrainian conflict: the Ukrainians' ability to use recently supplied Western systems to hit Russian command posts, logistical hubs and ammunition dumps a long way beyond the front lines.

In the past week, there have been enormous explosions in several occupied areas in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. The available evidence, from satellite imagery and Western analysts, is that the targeting has been highly effective.

For months, the Ukrainian military pleaded for long-range precision artillery and rocket systems from Western partners. Now they have them and are deploying them to considerable effect in both the south and east of the country.

The Ukrainian military is not giving away many specifics but Vadim Denysenko, a senior official at the Interior Ministry, said Wednesday that in the past two weeks, "above all things thanks to the weapons that Ukraine received, we were able to destroy approximately two dozen warehouses with weapons and stocks of fuel and lubricants. This will certainly affect the intensity of fire" the Russians can muster, he said.

Best-in-class is the US-supplied HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, but the Ukrainians have also received M777 howitzers from both the US and Canada and Caesar long-range howitzers from France.

What Russia is saying: The Russian foreign ministry said Thursday that the United States provided Ukraine with the necessary intelligence information and sent instructors to help Ukraine shell Donbas with the HIMARS missile systems.

"The armed formations of Ukraine widely used HIMARS multiple rocket launchers received from the United States and did so with the direct assistance of the American side, which not only provided the necessary intelligence information but also secretly seconded instructors who helped representatives of the Kyiv regime to aim correctly,” said ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, according to state news agency TASS.

Zakharova added that “the noticeable activation of the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is connected to the supply of these heavy weapons which, apparently, received an order from Kyiv without the slightest hesitation to use the mentioned installations against the civilian population."

Read the full story here.

CNN's Anna Chernova contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 3 min ago

Ukrainian refugees recount "explosions all the time" in Mykolaiv

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasová and Ana Sarbu at the Moldova-Ukraine border

Viktor and Svetlana Maximchuk wait for transportation at the Moldovan side of the Moldova-Ukraine border in Palanca.
Viktor and Svetlana Maximchuk wait for transportation at the Moldovan side of the Moldova-Ukraine border in Palanca. (Ivana Kottasova/CNN)

For months, Viktor and Svetlana Maximchuk watched many of their friends and relatives pack up and leave their hometown of Mykolaiv.

They stayed put, even as the war kept edging closer to the southern Ukrainian city.

“We really didn’t want to leave,” Svetlana said. “We hoped everything would be fine. Every day, we hoped there would be peace. Every week, we told ourselves, ‘just one more week, one more week and it will be fine.'"

Earlier this week, after days of heavy shelling, the bombing got worse yet again. They had no choice anymore.

They stuffed their most important possessions into a few backpacks and headed for the border.

“It’s not safe there anymore; there’s shooting and there are explosions all the time,” Viktor told CNN on Wednesday at a refugee assistance point at the Palanca border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova. 

“Russians came to our neighborhood, and there was a fight between the Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, and the Ukrainian soldiers saved us. One of our friends died there,” Svetlana said. 

While the family survived unscathed, their car was damaged in the attack. Viktor managed to sell it, raising just enough money for their journey.

The fighting around Mykolaiv has ramped up in recent days. Twelve people were injured and several homes were destroyed in heavy fire on Monday night, officials said.

Another assault came on Thursday. According to reports from officials on the ground, the city was shelled by "more than 10 missile strikes" from a S-300 surface-to-air missile system. One person was reported injured.

As the fighting got worse, the Palanca refugee center was getting ready for another big influx — a bus carrying 70 people was on the way to the border.

The Maximchuks have two young children together, and Viktor has another child from a previous relationship. As a father of three, now out of job because of the war, he got permission to accompany his family and travel abroad. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave Ukraine. 

As the hot sun bore down on the refugee center, the couple recounted the horrors of life in Mykolaiv — the constant bombing and the front line moving ever closer to them. Their children were waiting inside a UNICEF playroom nearby.

“We don’t tell the children much. They hear the explosions and they see the explosions and they know there is a war, but we try not to show them too much,” Svetlana said. 

In a few hours, a bus will take them toward Germany, where they have family and relatives.

“We told the kids we’re going on holiday. Our youngest didn’t want to go, but now, after two hours here, she is fine; she likes the toys here,” Svetlana said. 

1 hr 36 min ago

Macron calls on "collective sobriety" from French to counter gas shortages 

From CNN’s Camille Knight and Amandine Hess in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, stands next to Chief of Staff Thierry Burkhard, center right, during the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, on July 14.
French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, stands next to Chief of Staff Thierry Burkhard, center right, during the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, on July 14. (Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

French President Emmanuel Macron asked for “collective sobriety” from his country's residents “to be in a position of consuming less” in the face of gas shortages.

“We are in a so-called hybrid war. So energy isn’t a consequence of our sanctions. Russia uses energy as it uses food in fact, as a weapon of war,” he said in an interview from the Elysée Palace garden after the traditional Bastille Day parade on Thursday. 

Macron said that he would “ask public administrations, big groups, and all those who can to put together a plan now, this summer” to reduce general consumption and save up on gas. 

“I think that today we should get ready for a scenario in which we should do without Russian gas in its totality,” Macron told France 2 journalist Caroline Roux and TF1 journalist Anne-Claire Coudray.

“This scenario is not theoretical. It is a very harsh scenario, and we should get ready for it,” he said.

Macron also sought to reassure the French, saying that “we are currently refilling our reserves to have almost 100% of our reserves back by the fall,” also reiterating that France is “not very dependent on Russian gas.”

France gets less gas from Russia than some of its European neighbors.

Speaking more generally about the war in Ukraine, Macron said that “we should all prepare ourselves for the fact that it will last,” adding that the summer and early fall will “undoubtedly be very difficult.”

2 hr 53 min ago

A moment of silence for victims of Russian aggression at a war crimes conference in The Hague

From CNN's Anastasia Graham-Yooll in London 

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks via video conference at the Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague, Netherlands, on July 14.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks via video conference at the Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague, Netherlands, on July 14. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a moment of silence as he addressed a war crimes conference in The Hague, Netherlands, via videolink on Thursday, just hours after a deadly missile strike landed on central Ukrainian town of Vinnytsia.

"This morning, Russian missiles hit our city of Vinnytsia — an ordinary, peaceful city. Cruise missiles hit two community buildings; houses were destroyed, a medical center was destroyed, the cars and trams were on fire. This is the act of Russian terror. People couldn’t do this, they are animals. Eight rockets, two of them targeted the city center. Twenty people died as of this moment, three children among them," Zelensky told the conference. 

In a closing statement, Zelensky referred to the meeting of prosecutors and judiciary in The Hague as an act of “rescue” for international law.

“It depends on you, on me, whether or not international law will work," Zelensky told the panel.

3 hr 23 min ago

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Russian air strikes continue to target civilians, with at least 20 people killed by missiles fired at the central city of Vinnytsia. Meanwhile, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey have agreed to cooperate on grain exports, and Ukrainian prosecutors are traveling to the International Criminal Court in The Hague to discuss investigating war crimes committed during the conflict.

Here are the latest headlines:

  • Russian offensive continues in the east: Russian forces continued their advance toward the towns of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region on Thursday, with mixed success, the Ukrainian military said. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said an attempted Russian assault in the direction of the village of Kurulka was "unsuccessful" and Moscow's forces "retreated." 
  • At least 20 dead in Vinnystia strike: Russian Kalibr missiles launched from submarines stationed in the Black Sea have killed at least 20 people, including two children, in the city of Vinnystia in central Ukraine. Vinnytsia has not been the site of any previous Russian attacks since the invasion.
  • More than 300 children killed so far: A total of 349 children have been reported killed and more than 1,000 injured in Ukraine since Russia's invasion began in February, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said Thursday. The Donetsk region has seen the highest rates of children affected, followed by Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Zaporizhia.
  • Discussions over war crimes investigations: Ukraine's top prosecutor and officials from the International Criminal Court and the European Union are meeting in The Hague today to discuss investigating war crimes committed during the conflict. "The world is united with Ukraine to find effective means to bring Russia to justice for the atrocities its forces commit on our land," Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova tweeted from The Hague. 
  • Coordination over grain exports: Ukraine, Russia and Turkey have agreed to set up a joint coordination center to ensure that Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea can be secured. More than 20 million tons of grain remain stuck in Ukraine due to Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports, according to Ukrainian officials.
  • Ukraine severs ties with North Korea: The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it "strongly condemns" the decision by North Korea to officially recognize the "so-called" independence of the Russian-occupied Luhansk and Donetsk regions in Ukraine, according to a statement released Wednesday. In response, Ukraine announced the severance of diplomatic relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), North Korea's official name. 
4 hr 17 min ago

Russian strike in central Ukraine kills 17, including two children, officials say

From CNN's Anastasia Graham-Yooll and Sebastian Shukla

Firefighters work to extinguish fire at a building damaged by shelling, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on July 14.
Firefighters work to extinguish fire at a building damaged by shelling, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on July 14. (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)

Three Russian missiles have been fired at buildings in Vinnytsia, central Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials.

At least 17 people, including two children, were killed in the air strikes, said the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine.

"Several dozen” more were injured, and search operations are ongoing, it added.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that “90 rescuers, as well as dog trainers and psychologists, are working at the scene of the terrible tragedy” in a post on Facebook.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Presidency of Ukraine, called the attack “another crime of the occupiers in our peaceful city" on Telegram.

The head of police in Vinnytsia, Igor Klymenko, said the "missiles were aimed at a building with office premises." Nearby residential buildings were also damaged, he added.

Vinnytsia has not been the site of any previous Russian attacks since the invasion.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned the air strikes on Twitter.

“While Accountability Conference in The Hague is underway, Russia commits another war crime. At least one child killed, among other victims of a missile strike on Vinnytsia," wrote Kuleba.

"We will put Russian war criminals on trial for every drop of Ukrainian blood and tears.”  

4 hr 41 min ago

War crimes conference with Ukrainian and ICC prosecutors begins in The Hague

From CNN's Anastasia Graham-Yooll in London

War crimes prosecutors and top European judicial authorities meet to coordinate efforts to investigate and put on trial alleged perpetrators of atrocities since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague, Netherlands, on July 14.
War crimes prosecutors and top European judicial authorities meet to coordinate efforts to investigate and put on trial alleged perpetrators of atrocities since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague, Netherlands, on July 14. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters)

Ukraine's top prosecutor and officials from the International Criminal Court and the European Union are meeting in The Hague today to discuss investigating war crimes committed during the conflict.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova traveled to the Ukraine Accountability Conference in the Dutch city to coordinate evidence sharing, prosecution strategy and the legal framework of bringing war criminals to justice.

“The world is united with Ukraine to find effective means to bring Russia to justice for the atrocities its forces commit on our land,” Venediktova tweeted from The Hague. 

In an opening statement at the conference, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said: “The national justice system of Ukraine has already taken important steps of investigation and trial, which we are monitoring. Given the breadth of the challenges it is facing it is crucial that the international community continues to support increased capacity for Ukraine’s investigations into alleged war crimes committed on its territory, whatever the circumstances.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are expected to deliver closing statements by video link later today.

Venediktova previously said Ukraine has identified more than 600 Russian war crime suspects and has started prosecuting around 80 of them. Two Russian soldiers have already been convicted under Ukrainian criminal law.

Russia continues to deny any troops have been involved in war crimes in what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.