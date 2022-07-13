The flag of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on display outside the embassy following the official opening in Moscow on July 12. (Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Tuesday opened an embassy in Russia.

Ambassador Olga Makeyeva and Foreign Minister Natalia Nikonorova told journalists that diplomats representing the Russia-backed DPR have already received "a huge number" of petitions from citizens, with the intention to address their problems, according to a report in Russian daily Kommersant.

Donetsk lies in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which has seen a heavy Russian offensive in recent months. In a move denounced by the West and Ukraine, Russia recognized the self-proclaimed independence of the DPR and the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) — another breakaway entity in the Donbas — on Feb. 21, three days before Russia launched its invasion.

The opening of the embassy in Moscow on Tuesday took place without any senior Russian government figures in attendance. "We can't celebrate here when our countrymen are dying," Makeyeva said.

Ambassador of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to Russia, Olga Makeeva, left, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Natalia Nikonorova, right, outside the DPR embassy in Moscow on July 12. (Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The diplomats also plan to "provide truthful information about the events in the DPR" and increase the number of countries that recognize its independence, Kommersant reported.

Syria is the only country other than Russia that officially recognizes the DPR. According to Nikonorova, recognition talks are underway with North Korea.

Makeeva said in addition to working with citizens, her approximately 20 staff members will also address political issues.