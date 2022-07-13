World
Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 3:27 a.m. ET, July 13, 2022
1 min ago

Self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic opens embassy in Moscow 

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Manveena Suri

The flag of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on display outside the embassy following the official opening in Moscow on July 12.
The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Tuesday opened an embassy in Russia.

Ambassador Olga Makeyeva and Foreign Minister Natalia Nikonorova told journalists that diplomats representing the Russia-backed DPR have already received "a huge number" of petitions from citizens, with the intention to address their problems, according to a report in Russian daily Kommersant. 

Donetsk lies in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which has seen a heavy Russian offensive in recent months. In a move denounced by the West and Ukraine, Russia recognized the self-proclaimed independence of the DPR and the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) — another breakaway entity in the Donbas — on Feb. 21, three days before Russia launched its invasion.

The opening of the embassy in Moscow on Tuesday took place without any senior Russian government figures in attendance. "We can't celebrate here when our countrymen are dying," Makeyeva said.

Ambassador of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to Russia, Olga Makeeva, left, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Natalia Nikonorova, right, outside the DPR embassy in Moscow on July 12.
The diplomats also plan to "provide truthful information about the events in the DPR" and increase the number of countries that recognize its independence, Kommersant reported.

Syria is the only country other than Russia that officially recognizes the DPR. According to Nikonorova, recognition talks are underway with North Korea.

Makeeva said in addition to working with citizens, her approximately 20 staff members will also address political issues.

"We have to work with diplomatic missions represented in Moscow. But we will also have to convey truthful information about what is happening in the Republic and, of course, implement the foreign policy of the DNR in Russia," Makeeva said. 
28 min ago

It's 10 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky touted the successes of Western-donated "modern artillery" after his country's forces struck another Russian ammunition depot. Satellite images show a massive crater following the strike in the Russian-occupied southern Kherson region on Tuesday.

Here are the latest headlines:

  • Zelensky on Western weapons: In his nightly address Tuesday, the Ukrainian leader said Russian "occupiers have already felt very well what modern artillery is, and they will not have a safe rear anywhere on our land." His remarks come after explosions rocked the town of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson on Monday night. A Planet Labs satellite image taken Tuesday shows a huge crater following the Ukrainian missile strike on what Kyiv says was a Russian ammunition depot.
  • Grain talks: Turkey will host talks on Wednesday with Russia, Ukraine and the UN on the export of grain shipments sitting in Ukrainian ports, Turkey's Defense Minister said Tuesday. It comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held separate calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on grain exports Monday. Ukrainian officials say more than 20 million tons of grain remain stuck in Ukraine due to Moscow's blockade of Black Sea ports.
  • Danube River routes: Meanwhile, Ukraine hopes to speed up grain exports through the recently reopened Bystre canal of the Danube River. Access to the Danube and its small inland river ports was made possible after Ukrainian forces retook Snake Island from Russian forces in June.
  • Donetsk strike: The death toll has risen to 45 following a Russian rocket strike on a residential building in the eastern city of Chasiv Yar on Saturday, the head of the Donetsk region military administration said in a Telegram post Tuesday. At least nine others were injured, he added.
  • Dire conditions: A Ukrainian official reported growing unsanitary conditions, a lack of food and water, and issues with gas and electricity supplies in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. The city fell to Russian forces in June following months of grueling and bloody fighting, leaving the Luhansk region almost fully under Russian control.
  • Heavy fighting: Ukraine's military reports widespread fighting in the country, with Ukrainian forces on the offensive in the south and Russian artillery active in Donetsk and Kharkiv.
2 hr 4 min ago

Death toll rises to 45 following Russian rocket attack on Donetsk residential building

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Emergency personnel clear debris from the destroyed apartment building in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine on Tuesday.
The death toll has risen to 45 following a Russian rocket strike on a residential building in Chasiv Yar over the weekend, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk region military administration, said in a Telegram post Tuesday.

At least nine others were injured, he added.

The building was hit on Saturday evening as Russia once again ramped up its assault on cities and towns in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to take control over the entire Donbas area.

Some 80% of the rubble has been removed and about 420 metric tons of destroyed structures have been cleared, Kyrylenko said. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Some context: Chasiv Yar and other towns in Donetsk have been under heavy fire in recent days as Russian forces try to grind down Ukrainian resistance in the area and move further west toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

1 hr 24 min ago

Ukraine aims to speed up grain exports through reopened Danube River routes

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko and Vasco Cotovio

Ukraine hopes to speed up grain exports through the recently reopened Bystre canal of the Danube River amid Russia's blockade of its key Black Sea ports.

"In the past four days, 16 ships have already passed through the mouth of Bystre. We plan to maintain this pace," Yurii Vaskov, Ukraine's deputy infrastructure minister said in a statement on Tuesday.

Access to the Danube and its small inland river ports was made possible after Ukrainian forces retook Snake Island from Russian forces in June.

Vaskov added that Kyiv was negotiating with Romania and the European Commission to increase the number of ships crossing through the canal and expected congestion on the route to "be eliminated," within a week — clearing the way for Ukraine to increase its monthly grain exports by 500,000 metric tons.

More than 90 ships are waiting to enter Ukrainian ports through the Danube's Sulina channel, according to the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry.

Prior to Russia's invasion in February, about 80% of Ukraine’s grain was exported from its Black Sea ports, the ministry said. Now, exports leave the country exclusively through the Danube ports, railway and road checkpoints.

The capacity of the new routes is "currently insufficient to replace seaports fully," the ministry said. In June, Ukraine exported about 2.5 million metric tons of goods, far short of the 8 million metric tons it had hoped to export, the ministry added.

Turkey meeting: Turkey will host talks on Wednesday with Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations on the export of grain shipments sitting in Ukrainian ports, according to the Turkish defense minister. Ukrainian officials say more than 20 million tons of grain remain stuck in Ukraine due to Moscow's blockade of Black Sea ports.

2 hr 4 min ago

Ukraine's Zelensky touts "modern artillery" after forces hit another Russian ammo depot

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Kostan Nechyporenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his evening video message on Tuesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has touted the successes of Western-donated "modern artillery" after his country’s forces struck another Russian ammunition depot on Tuesday. 

"The occupiers have already felt very well what modern artillery is, and they will not have a safe rear anywhere on our land, which they occupied," Zelensky said in his nightly address.
"They felt that the operations of our scouts to protect their Motherland are orders of magnitude stronger than any of their 'special operations.'
"Russian soldiers — and we know this from interceptions of their conversations — are frankly afraid of our Armed Forces."

Zelensky's remarks come after explosions rocked the town of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region of Ukraine on Monday night. Video posted on social media showed loud explosions and a huge ball of fire lighting up the night sky.

Serhiy Khlan, a Ukrainian official who is a member of Kherson regional council, said on Facebook, "In Nova Kakhovka minus one Russian ammo depot. They brought, brought, stockpiled, stockpiled and now have fireworks at night."

Ukraine has been using US-donated HIMARS Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and other Western-made weaponry to target Russian ammunition depots, deep inside Moscow-controlled territory, over the past few weeks. 

2 hr 3 min ago

Satellite image shows massive crater after Ukrainian strike on Russian ammunition depot in Kherson region

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy and Gianluca Mezzofiore 

A massive crater is seen in Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region of Ukraine on Tuesday.
A massive crater is the only thing left after a Ukrainian missile hit a building — which Ukrainian officials say was being used as an ammunition depot by Russia — in Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region of Ukraine, according to a new satellite image from Planet Labs.  

The satellite image was taken on July 12, according to Planet Labs. Comparing it to a satellite image taken by Planet Labs on July 11, a number of the surrounding buildings have also been destroyed, or significantly damaged.  

6 hr 12 min ago

Turkey to host Russia-Ukraine talks on grain shipments

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul

Turkey will host talks on Wednesday with Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations on the export of grain shipments sitting in Ukrainian ports, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, in Istanbul the military delegations of the Turkish, Russian Federation and Ukraine ministries of defense and the United Nations delegation will hold talks for the safe shipment of grain waiting in Ukrainian ports to international markets by sea," he said.

It comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held separate calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on grain exports Monday. Ukrainian officials say more than 20 million tons of grain remain stuck in Ukraine due to Moscow's blockade of Black Sea ports.

6 hr 55 min ago

"Unsanitary conditions are growing" in Severodonetsk, Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporkenko in Kyiv

"Unsanitary conditions are growing" in Severodonetsk and "there is not enough water and not enough food" in the city, said Roman Vlasenko, head of the eastern city's regional administration.

There are also issues with gas and electricity supplies, Vlasenko added.

Severodonetsk fell to Russian forces in June following months of grueling and bloody fighting, leaving the Luhansk region almost fully under Russian control.

He described the living situation as “very sad” for those that have remained even though "there are not many people left there."

A sign in the city was repainted from Ukrainian to Russian colors on Monday.

Vlasenko said "pressure continues on pro-Ukrainian activists" and they continue to face serious challenges.