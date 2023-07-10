Rescuers in Donetsk region come under Russian shelling while extinguishing a fire, emergency service says
From CNN's Svitlana Vlasova and Radina Gigova
An emergency team from the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region came under Russian shelling while extinguishing a fire in the area, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said Monday in a Telegram statement.
The emergency service also shared a dramatic video of the incident, which took place last week. The video shows rescuers trying to put out a fire in an open area when suddenly they hear incoming shelling. They try to take cover, quickly pack their equipment and run to their fire truck before leaving the area.
"The video clearly demonstrates the conditions in which rescuers in Donetsk region are currently working. A regular, seemingly standard call to a fire, and as soon as the rescuers started to extinguish it, they began to receive targeted enemy fire," reads the statement.
"Fortunately, none of the rescuers were injured," it adds.
1 min ago
Some residents of this eastern Ukrainian frontline town are refusing to leave their homes
From CNN's Sarah Sirgany, Kostyantin Gak and Ben Wedeman
It’s midday in the frontline town of Siversk, eastern Ukraine. On a street corner, Olha is standing in a midi dress with short lace sleeves waiting for a bread delivery.
Her purple nail polish matches with the pink eyeshadow framing her green eyes. “I like to dress up,” the 78-year-old former council woman and retired teacher says. She points to the chipped color on her manicured nails, adding: “The problem is that scissors are blunted and don’t work well anymore.”
She quickly unloads the loaves of bread from the delivery sedan, before the driver, wearing a flak jacket, speeds away.
The delivery slowly draws in the elderly residents through Siversk’s largely deserted streets. They come seeking free bread, gossip and company.
It’s over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). Mykola shows up shirtless carrying a tote bag emblazoned with a red heart. “My apartment luckily still stands,” he says. “The windows are shattered and the roof is damaged, but the walls still stand.” He worries his apartment would be robbed if he leaves the town.
The Siversk residents who spoke to CNN asked to be identified only by their first names.
Just 10 kilometers (six miles) away from the current front lines, this Ukrainian town has been battered by more than 500 days of fighting. Overturned vehicles sit next to craters of all sizes.
Many of the buildings are reduced to rubble and wreckage. Those left standing have had no running water or electricity, many since the war began in February 2022.
Still, roughly 1,000 people, in a town that once had a population 10 times that, hold on to their homes and a pale semblance of the lives they once had there.
NATO chief says it's "still possible to have a positive decision on Swedish membership" at summit
From CNN’s Alex Hardie & Inke Kappeler
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said it is "still possible to have a positive decision on Swedish membership" to NATO at the alliance's two-day summit in Vilnius this week.
"We don’t have any certainty, we don’t have any guarantees, but of course, now we have the momentum of the summit with the leaders here, and we will use that momentum to ensure as much progress as possible," Stoltenberg said during a press conference in Lithuania.
When asked about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linking Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s EU membership, Stoltenberg said that while he supports Turkey’s ambitions to be a member of the EU, according to him, Sweden had already met the conditions to join the alliance.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday that Sweden's NATO accession is “imaginable in the near future,“ during a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Berlin.
Scholz said he hoped Sweden would soon become a NATO member as “Sweden would be a very perfect fit for NATO.”
"I will continue to work to ensure that it is made as quickly as possible, ideally yesterday rather than today, because Sweden meets all the requirements for NATO membership," he added.
NATO had been aiming to admit Sweden to the alliance before July 11, when its major summit begins in Vilnius – but Turkey blocked Sweden’s accession due to long-running disagreements between the two countries.
1 hr 37 min ago
Authorities in northern region of Ukraine order evacuation of civilians from border areas
From Olga Voitovych and Radina Gigova
The regional military administration in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region is ordering the evacuation of border areas amid persistent cross-border shelling.
“Evacuation of the residents of Sumy region from the five-kilometer zone is a necessity that has been overdue for a long time,” said Volodymyr Artiukh, the head of the Sumy regional military administration.
The shelling has led to widespread destruction of property and the deaths of civilians. At least 17 civilians died over the past month, including one child, the Sumy regional military administration said in a statement Monday.
Residents in the region "do not live" but only "survive" under the constant shelling, authorities said, adding that electricity has been disrupted "for weeks or even months." Shops, schools and hospitals are often closed, and the delivery of food, medicines and other essentials "is not possible" at the moment, authorities noted.
The decision was made after a "thorough analysis of the operational situation" in the area "based on the results of the reports of the military, heads of districts and territorial communities," Artiukh said.
"The evacuation will be carried out with the appropriate cover of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order not to give the enemy any chance to carry out a provocation and put our residents in danger," the administration said.
1 hr 28 min ago
Germany says it will announce "new support packages" for Ukraine at the NATO summit
From CNN’s Inke Kappeler in Berlin
Germany will announce new support packages for Ukraine during the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Monday.
The preliminary work is "practically completed," Pistorius said during a joint press conference with his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu in Berlin.
Pistorius added that he expects the NATO summit will be "very united" and that it "must be, in light of the current situation."
While pre-summit discussions have strengthened his hope, Pistorius said he is watching the issue of Sweden's accession to NATO and "how Turkey and Hungary will act."
Lecornu said it was key for the allies that Sweden becomes a NATO member "as quickly as possible."
2 hr 41 min ago
Sunak and Biden agree to maintain support for Ukraine
From CNN’s Zahid Mahmood in London
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden agreed on the need to “strengthen” their alliance and maintain support for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement Monday.
The two leaders discussed Ukraine's counteroffensive and emphasized the "importance of the country’s international partners committing to its long-term defense, providing the support Ukraine needs to win this war and secure a just and lasting peace,�� the spokesperson said in the statement.
Sunak and Biden also agreed on the need to ensure Sweden has a “swift path to full NATO accession,” the spokesperson said.
The statement concluded by saying both leaders acknowledged the importance of their friendship and of continuing the “close dialogue they have had in the few months.”
Later Monday, Biden visited Windsor Castle and was greeted by King Charles III for the first time since the monarch ascended to the throne.
3 hr 1 min ago
Ukraine's foreign minister says NATO agrees to speed Ukraine application process
From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv and Tim Lister
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says that NATO has agreed to let Ukraine bypass a detailed formal process in its application to join the alliance.
"Following intensive talks, NATO allies have reached consensus on removing MAP [Membership Action Plan] from Ukraine's path to membership," Kuleba said in a tweet Monday.
"I welcome this long-awaited decision that shortens our path to NATO. It is also the best moment to offer clarity on the invitation to Ukraine to become member," Kuleba added.
The Membership Action Plan (MAP) is a NATO program of assistance and practical support for countries wishing to join the US-led alliance. Participation in the MAP does not prejudge any decision by the alliance on future membership, but can be a lengthy process.
3 hr 26 min ago
Kremlin says there are costs in ensuring safety of traffic on Crimea bridge
From CNN's Anna Chernova
There are “certain costs” in ensuring the safety of traffic on the bridge linking Crimea with Russia, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Peskov's comments on Monday came the day after traffic on the bridge was suspended when air defenses in the area shot down a Ukrainian cruise missile, according to Russian officials.
“It is very important to ensure the safety of this important transport artery. While ensuring its safety, it is impossible to make the traffic completely uncontrolled. So yes, there are and there will be certain costs,” Peskov said.
There was heavy congestion on the approaches to the bridge on Sunday and into Monday, according to social media video and traffic maps.
“Measures are being taken to minimize these costs and provide all the amenities for citizens and tourists who use road transport for tourist trips," said Peskov.
"We see that these traffic jams are not permanent. They can last for one or two days, then disappear.”
3 hr 34 min ago
South Korea provides more non-lethal aid to Ukraine
From CNN's Yoonjung Seo in Seoul
South Korea has provided more non-lethal aid to Ukraine, the country's Ministry of National Defense told CNN on Monday, without providing further details.
Earlier today, the Associated Press reported that South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol had said in a written interview with them that South Korea would provide further humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine, including de-mining equipment and ambulances.
The president's office confirmed to CNN that Yoon had made these comments.
South Korea has repeatedly maintained its stance not to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine since Russia's invasion.