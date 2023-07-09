A view shows Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from the bank of Kakhovka Reservoir near the town of Nikopol after the Nova Kakhovka dam breach in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, on June 16, 2023. Alina Smutko/Reuters

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday that NATO leaders should discuss the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine at its upcoming summit this week, since most alliance members would find themselves in the “direct hit zone.”

In her post, Zakharova quoted Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, who posted on Saturday that it was "273 days since the first strike on the Crimean bridge to disrupt the Russians' logistics."

Zakharova responded by calling Ukraine “a terrorist regime.”

“Now they have embarked on a plan for ‘their own salvation’ - systematic damage to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The NATO summit should have focused on this very subject. After all, the vast majority of the Alliance members will find themselves in the direct hit zone,” she said.

Some context: Alarm began to spread last week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russian troops placed “objects resembling explosives” on roofs at the ZNPP – “perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant,” he said.

The ZNPP has been under the control of Russian troops since March last year, but has continued to be operated by its original Ukrainian staff, who reported initially being forced to work at “gunpoint” by the invading Russian troops.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has long flirted with this nuclear specter since launching his invasion of Ukraine – but Zelensky’s comments raised the prospect that he may cause a nuclear incident not by firing warheads, but by turning the ZNPP itself into a weapon.

However, Zakharova’s claim that the “majority” of NATO members will find themselves in the hit zone is false. Each of the six reactors at the ZNPP have been put into a “cold shutdown” mode – due to an unprecedented intervention by the UN’s nuclear watchdog – limiting the chances of a large-scale nuclear disaster.

If the reported explosives were to detonate, the effects would not recreate the sort of destruction seen after the meltdown of the active Chernobyl plant in 1986. “A plume will come off the reactor where there will be radiation aerosolized,” William Alberque, director of Strategy, Technology and Arms Control at the International Institute for Strategy Studies, told CNN.

This would create a radiation zone close to the ZNPP where “you’ll have a higher chance of cancer over the next 40 years,” but would not have anywhere close to the effect described by Zakhorova.

