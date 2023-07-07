World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 12:48 a.m. ET, July 7, 2023
9 Posts
2 min ago

Death toll rises to 9 in Russian missile strike on Lviv

From CNN's Olga Voitovych 

Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in Lviv on Thursday.
Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in Lviv on Thursday. Roman Baluk/Reuters

Nine people are now confirmed dead and at least 42 others injured following a Russian missile attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said in an update Friday.

In a Telegram post, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Ukrainian officials said earlier that the missile attack destroyed more than 30 houses, more than 250 apartments, at least 10 dormitories, two university buildings, an orphanage and a school. It also damaged a power substation.

The attack violated the World Heritage Convention by hitting a historic building in a protected area, UNESCO said.

30 min ago

Analysis: Prigozhin's fate remains unclear and it signals more trouble in Russia

Analysis from CNN's Jill Dougherty

The bizarre tale of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s former pal-turned-mutineer, just got a whole lot weirder.

The foul-mouthed former head of the Wagner private military company — who ran a business empire that included a troll farm, a multi-million dollar catering company, and a media group — had the temerity to launch a mutiny on June 23 against Putin’s top military brass.

The rebellion was quelled by a “deal” supposedly brokered by another Putin friend (some call him “vassal”), Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko. It required Prigozhin to leave Russia and move to Belarus. His men had three choices: follow Prigozhin to Belarus, join the regular Russian military, or stop fighting and go home.

After the mutiny ended, Lukashenko claimed Prigozhin had, indeed, arrived in Belarus. But for weeks, no one could confirm that. Then Thursday, Lukashenko reversed himself, telling CNN that Prigozhin was in St. Petersburg and might be traveling “to Moscow or elsewhere.”

In any case, he said, Prigozhin wasn’t where he was supposed to be. Neither were the Wagner fighters at the camps Lukashenko’s government apparently had set aside for them in Belarus, raising questions about the fate of the Wagner boss.

As if on cue, Russian state-controlled TV began broadcasting video of security forces raiding Prigozhin’s St. Petersburg office and residence. His “mansion” or “palace” had a pool, a private operating room, even a “dedicated prayer room,” as the Russian propaganda website RT described it, along with a few sledgehammers — a tool Wagner is accused of using to murder defectors. The security agents reportedly found 10 million rubles (about $110,000) in cash, along with gold, guns, and wigs — presumably for Prigozhin to disguise himself.

And yet, a few hours later, there were reports that some of his money and possessions were returned to him. It adds another layer to the mystery as to why Putin has, so far, let Prigozhin remain free even as he fails to abide by the Lukashenko deal.

48 min ago

It's early morning in Istanbul, where Zelensky is due to discuss the Black Sea grain deal. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart in Istanbul on Friday, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency.

Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss a number of issues, including the war and the Black Sea grain deal, Anadolu said.

Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday said it sees no basis for renewing the UN-brokered agreement, which is set to expire on July 17, threatening vital food supplies for millions of vulnerable people across Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Here's what else you need to know:

  • Where is Prigozhin? Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was noncommittal in an answer to CNN during a press conference in Minsk, saying the Wagner boss "is in St Petersburg," or perhaps "would travel to Moscow." When asked if the Kremlin is aware of Prigozhin's whereabouts, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he was "not commenting on that right now.” Prigozhin has not been seen in public since his short-lived uprising ended on June 24.
  • Police raid: Just as we were learning that Prigozhin was in Russia, not Belarus, Russian state media released images from a reported police raid on Prigozhin’s office and residence in St. Petersburg. The footage — described by presenters as “scandalous” — shows what is described as a stash of gold, money and wigs, along with weapons and several passports apparently belonging to the Wagner chief under different aliases.
  • Lviv attack: The death toll from a Russian missile strike in the western city rose to six on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said. More than 30 houses, over 250 apartments, at least 10 dormitories, two university buildings, an orphanage, a school and a power substation were damaged. The attack violated the World Heritage Convention by hitting a historic building in a protected area, UNESCO said.
  • On the front lines: Ukraine's offensive "is not fast" but is "moving forward," Zelensky said Thursday. Ukraine's top general told his US counterpart that Kyiv's counteroffensive is going "according to the plan." And Ukrainian forces on the southeastern front continue to advance and take back territory, according to a senior commander.

  • NATO look ahead: Ukraine hopes for "a clear signal" in regard to an invitation to join the defense alliance during the NATO summit in Lithuania next week, Zelensky said after meeting with leaders of NATO members Czech Republic and Bulgaria on Thursday. Meanwhile, the alliance's chief says admission is "within reach" for Sweden, which was driven to join NATO by Russia's war in Ukraine, but has been stalled in the process by objections from Turkey.
  • Cluster munitions: The US is expected to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine Friday that will include cluster munitions for the first time, defense officials told CNN. Changing battlefield conditions inside Ukraine over the past two weeks prompted US officials to give the weapons renewed consideration, they said.
2 hr 2 min ago

Ukraine hopes for a "positive outcome" in Zaporizhzhia situation, Zelensky says

From CNN's Svitlana Vlasova and Radina Gigova

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in September, 2022.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in September, 2022. Stringer/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

Ukraine hopes for a "positive outcome" in the "very dangerous" situation involving the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.

"We know that the IAEA has contacts with the Russian Federation. Well, they have to work," he said during a news conference in Prague with the Czech President Petr Pavel. "We would be grateful if there is a positive outcome in this dangerous, very dangerous story." 

On Tuesday, Zelensky warned that Russia may be using the nuclear plant as a weapon. He accused Russian troops of placing “objects resembling explosives” on roofs at the plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) — the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog — said Wednesday there were no visible indications of mines or explosives at the plant, but requested additional access to the site for confirmation.

Remember: The facility is the largest nuclear plant in Europe and has been under Russian control since March last year. Its position on the front lines of the war means shelling nearby is common and it has frequently been disconnected from Ukraine's power grid — repeatedly raising fears of a nuclear accident. 

4 hr 13 min ago

Zelensky says Ukraine's offensive is not moving fast — but it is moving forward

From CNN's Svitlana Vlasova and Josh Pennington

Ukraine's offensive is not moving quickly, but "we are moving forward," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Prague with Czech President Petr Pavel, Zelensky said things are going in the right direction.

"We are advancing, we have the initiative now. The offensive is not fast, that's a fact, but nevertheless, we are moving forward and not moving backward, and that's why I see it as a positive thing," he said. 

Allies must do "everything we can" to help Ukraine succeed in its counteroffensive, Pavel said.

The Czech leader said it is not realistic to expect that Ukraine would be able to launch another counteroffensive in several weeks or months, "so we must do everything we can for Ukraine to be successful in this counteroffensive." 

4 hr 15 min ago

Ukraine hopes for "clear signal" in the direction of NATO invitation, Zelensky says

From CNN's Svitlana Vlasova, Josh Pennington and Radina Gigova

Ukraine hopes for "a clear signal" in regard to an invitation to join the NATO alliance during the upcoming summit in Lithuania, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.

"What would be ideal for us, to be invited, what kind of wording is needed for an invitation, we just need an invitation, we understand that there may be difficulties with this or that, but we need to get the united support of all the partners of the alliance," Zelensky said during a news conference in Prague with Czech President Petr Pavel. 
"Somebody is looking back at Moscow, somebody is afraid of Russia, although I think this is a great moment, a chance to show the courage of the Alliance and the strength of the Alliance, but nevertheless we are talking about a clear signal, some concrete things in the direction of an invitation, we need this motivation, we need it in our relations."

Zelensky also expressed gratitude to the Czech Republic for its military assistance and its support for Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

Some context: Zelensky also met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov on Thursday, which comes about a week before the 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Ukraine has long pushed to join the military alliance, of which Bulgaria is a member, and that effort has taken on new urgency in the wake of Russia's invasion.

While Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda for world leaders in Vilnius, the process for accession to NATO is long, and Zelensky has acknowledged that membership would have to wait until after the war with Russia has ended.

2 hr 13 min ago

Death toll rises to 6 in Lviv missile strike

From CNN's Svitlana Vlasova in Kyiv, Ukraine

Rescuers work at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike in Lviv on Thursday.
Rescuers work at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike in Lviv on Thursday. Roman Baluk/Reuters

The death toll has risen to six in the Russian attack on a neighborhood in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, a local official said.

Rescuers found an additional body as they searched the rubble of a residential building hit during Thursday's bombardment, the head of the region's military administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, said in an update on Telegram.

"While clearing the rubble in Lviv, rescuers found another body. It is a woman. Our condolences to the family and friends of the victim," he said. "70% of the destruction has already been cleared. The services will work throughout the night." 

About the attack: Officials said the missile attack destroyed more than 30 houses, more than 250 apartments, at least 10 dormitories, two university buildings, an orphanage and a school. It also damaged a power substation.

In addition to those killed in the attack, it left dozens of people wounded, according to Ukrainian authorities.

CNN's Radina Gigova contributed reporting to this post.

4 hr 19 min ago

US expected to announce new military aid package for Ukraine that will include cluster munitions

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand and Haley Britzky

The United States is expected to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine on Friday that will include cluster munitions for the first time, defense officials told CNN. 

CNN first reported last week that US President Joe Biden's administration was strongly considering approving the transfer of the controversial weapons to Ukraine, as the Ukrainians have struggled to make major gains in its weeks-old counteroffensive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also expressed concerns about ammunition shortages. 

Changing battlefield conditions inside Ukraine over the past two weeks prompted US officials to give the cluster munitions renewed and serious consideration, officials told CNN. 

More about the weapons: Cluster munitions are banned by more than 100 countries because they scatter “bomblets” across large areas that can fail to explode on impact and can pose a long-term risk to anyone who encounters them, similar to landmines. The US and Ukraine are not signatories to that ban, however. 

The US has a stockpile of cluster munitions known as DPICMs, or dual-purpose improved conventional munitions, that it no longer uses after phasing them out in 2016. 

Both the Ukrainians and the Russians have used cluster bombs since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and more recently, Ukrainian forces have begun using Turkish-provided cluster munitions on the battlefield.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, declined to comment Thursday on reports that the US Defense Department was preparing to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, but said considerations from the department do not include older variants. 

2 hr 11 min ago

Analysis: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has been cast out into the cold

Analysis from CNN's Mick Krever and Matthew Chance in Minsk, Belarus

Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves Rostov-on-Don on June 24.
Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves Rostov-on-Don on June 24. Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters/FILE

If we learned one thing from Thursday’s press conference by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, it’s that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has not been seen in public since June 24, appears to be in a decidedly perilous limbo.

Lukashenko put a gulf of distance between himself and Prigozhin the Wagner boss when he said that neither Prigozhin nor his mercenaries were in Belarus, and it was unclear if they would ever move here.

“He is in St Petersburg. Or maybe this morning he would travel to Moscow or elsewhere,” Lukashenko said in response to a question from CNN. “But he is not on the territory of Belarus now.”

When Lukashenko was said to have brokered a deal to end Prigozhin’s would-be insurrection in Russia last month, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the agreement came about because Prigozhin and Lukashenko had known each other “personally for a long time, for about 20 years.”

But on Thursday, Lukashenko said that it was Putin who was Prigozhin’s longtime friend, who knew him “much better than I do and knows him longer than I do, about 30 years.”

Neither leader seems too keen on being Prigozhin’s best friend now.

One of the final straws for Prigozhin’s longstanding tensions with the Russian Defense Ministry was the insistence that Wagner mercenaries sign contracts with the Russian government; Prigozhin refused.

But on Thursday, Lukashenko insisted that were Wagner to come to Belarus, its mercenaries would have to sign documents with Belarus’ government.

“When they decide to be located in Belarus, we will draft up a contract with them,” he said.

Just as we were learning that Prigozhin was in Russia, not Belarus, Russian state media released images from a reported police raid on Prigozhin’s office and residence in St. Petersburg. The footage — described by presenters as “scandalous” — shows what is described as a stash of gold, money and wigs, along with weapons and several passports apparently belonging to Prigozhin under different aliases.

Read the full analysis here.