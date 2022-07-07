Ukrainian flag raised again on Snake island

The Ukrainian flag is hoisted on Snake Island on July 4 following the withdrawal of Russian troops last week. (Andriy Yermak/Office of the President of Ukraine)

The Ukrainian flag is flying again on Snake Island in the Black Sea, days after Russian troops left, according to Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman of the Odesa military administration.

The text on the flag says: "Remember the Russian warship ... Zmiiny [Snake] Island — this is Ukraine!"

It was signed by the head of Odesa Military Administration Maksym Marchenko, Bratchuk said.

Russian forces left Snake Island last week after it was heavily bombarded and its air defenses destroyed.

Some context: Known as Zmiinyi Ostriv in Ukrainian, the small but strategic territory was the scene of one of the opening salvos of the war in Ukraine, with demands from a Russian warship calling for the Ukrainian defenders to surrender, who boldly replied with “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.”