President Joe Biden’s emphatic Oval Office statement Wednesday that the US “fully, fully, fully” backs Sweden’s bid to join NATO emphasized the extraordinary, legacy defining role he has played in defying 21st century Russian expansionism.
Yet as the war in Ukraine grinds deep into its second, bloody summer, its short-term trajectory — and the shape of the conflict’s ultimate resolution — remain as uncertain as they were after the Russian invasion stalled early last year.
And several developments are underscoring the still high peril of the conflict as Biden prepares to head to Lithuania next week for a hugely symbolic NATO summit in one of the Baltic states once forcibly folded into the Soviet Union.
They include:
- A war of words between Ukraine and Russia over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of readying a bomb attack. The back-and-forth is raising fears of another alarming new dimension to a war already marred by alleged war crimes and terrible suffering among civilians.
- Western officials are still, meanwhile, assessing the impact of the suppressed Wagner group rebellion on President Vladimir Putin’s political standing, and if it could lead him to more extreme steps in a war that has been a disaster for Russia.
- There is disappointment abroad that Ukraine’s long-awaited offensive hasn’t yet delivered a conflict-changing blow to Russian forces. Kyiv insisted on Wednesday that it is gaining momentum “gradually.”
- Zelensky is escalating heat on the West for it to do more to help Ukraine, issuing an emotional call in an exclusive interview with CNN broadcast Wednesday for a full invitation to join NATO. The US says such a step is not likely with Ukraine involved in a full-scale war with Russia as it sticks to one of its own strategic aims — avoiding a direct conflict with the nuclear superpower.
- The longer the war drags on without a decisive breakthrough on the battlefield, the more political pressure will grow on Ukraine’s arms and funding lifeline — especially in the US, where next year’s presidential election is looming as a critically important factor.
Read the full analysis here.