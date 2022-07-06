Moscow is throwing "all the reserves they now have" as Russian and Ukrainian forces engage in “heavy battles” on the outskirts of the eastern Luhansk region, Serhiy Hayday, the head of Luhansk region military administration said.
Here are the latest headlines:
- Russia attacks Donetsk: Russian and separatist forces are setting their sights on the Donetsk cities still under Ukrainian control — namely Sloviansk and Kramatorsk — after securing Lysychansk to take over nearly all of the Luhansk region, barring a few pockets of resistance. At least one person was killed and seven injured when Russian forces shelled Sloviansk on Tuesday, the city’s military administration said.
- Foreign leaders talk Ukraine: Russia's war will be a priority at the G20 foreign ministers meeting this week, with the US warning it is not a time for business as usual with Moscow. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is not planning to have a one-on-one meeting with his Russian counterpart, breaking with tradition. He will, however, meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for a "candid exchange" on Beijing’s response to the war in Ukraine.
- Food crisis: About 2 million metric tons of grain are being harvested in the southern Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Russian forces, according to the military head of the Russian-occupied areas there. It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that up to 60 million tons of grain could be stuck in Ukraine by the fall if the country continues to face blocked exports. The food security issue will also feature as a prominent topic of discussion at the G20 foreign ministers meeting.
- Russia's war economy: A new set of economic measures aimed at supporting the Russian military passed the first vote in Russia's lower house of parliament. If the measures are adopted, legal entities in Russia will not be able to refuse contracts with the Russian armed forces, effectively reshaping Russian industry in support of the Ukraine invasion and placing the country on a war economy footing.
- Energy strike averted: Norway has intervened to end a strike by oil and gas workers, the country's government said, citing concerns about Europe's energy crisis amid Russia's war in Ukraine. Norway is Europe’s second-largest energy supplier after Russia and the strike had pushed gas prices to their highest level in four months.
- NATO's "historic moment": NATO has formally begun the process of Sweden and Finland joining the alliance, with members signing the protocols of accession in what its secretary general called a "historic moment." The move will bring the US-led military alliance up to Finland's 830-mile border with Russia.
- Post-war vision: Zelensky has said the reconstruction of Ukraine should go beyond "the restoration of the walls that we had and that were destroyed by shelling." He said Ukraine "must become the freest, most modern and safest country in Europe — in every sense of the word, in particular, in terms of our environment. I'm sure we will."