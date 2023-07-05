Russia said it foiled a drone attack near Moscow on Tuesday while Ukraine said it was making gains around Bakhmut.
Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister said Russia is "throwing all its forces" to try and stop Kyiv’s advances near the devastated eastern city.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is "the only source of danger" to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as he warned of a potential provocation from Moscow at the facility.
Here's what else you need to know about the war:
- Donetsk shelling: Two people were killed and dozens of others injured, including children, following Ukrainian shelling of the eastern city of Donetsk on Tuesday, Russian-installed authorities said. A number of apartment buildings, a school and kindergarten were damaged, they added.
- Kharkiv attack: Russian shelling of the town of Pervomaiskyi injured at least 43 people, including 12 children, Ukrainian officials said. "Russians fired a high-explosive projectile," which caused several cars to catch fire and caused damage to high-rise buildings, according to Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office.
- Moscow flights diverted: At least 16 flights to Moscow's Vnukovo airport were diverted Tuesday, according to Russian state media. Some flights were rerouted "for security reasons" due to an attempted attack by Ukrainian drones, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said. Russia's defense ministry said it downed five Ukrainian drones near Moscow. Kyiv has not commented on the allegations.
- Prisoner swaps: The Kremlin said Russia and the United States remain in contact on the issue of exchanging prisoners, but that communication must be carried out "in complete silence." The remarks followed a visit Monday by the US ambassador to detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich in a Moscow jail.
- Grain agreement in doubt: There are no grounds for renewing the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire on July 17, the Russian foreign ministry said. The agreement was established to provide "assistance to needy countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America," but "has turned into a purely commercial export of Ukrainian food to 'well-fed' countries," the ministry claimed.
- Putin attends virtual summit: President Vladimir Putin thanked allies who expressed solidarity with Russia after last month's short-lived rebellion led by the Wagner Group. He spoke at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization conference, hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other leaders taking part included China's Xi Jinping, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.
- NATO chief's extension: Ahead of a critical meeting of NATO leaders next week in Lithuania — expected to be dominated by Russia's war in Ukraine — the alliance resolved one outstanding issue by extending the term of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for another year. Zelensky welcomed the news while US President Joe Biden said it was an "important signal of stability" heading into the summit.