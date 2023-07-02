Ukraine's air defense destroyed eight Shahed drones and three Kalibr cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight Saturday into Sunday, the air force said in a statement.

The Iranian-made drones were launched from the southeast and the cruise missiles were launched from the Black Sea, Ukraine's Air Force said, adding all targets were destroyed.

Air defense was operating in the South, East and Center Air Commands, it added.

Last month saw a barrage of air strikes on Ukraine. One air attack on the capital Kyiv, saw dozens of the Iranian-made drones enter "in waves," prompting the air raid alarm to ring for over three hours, according to the head of the city's military administration. All were identified and destroyed, he said.