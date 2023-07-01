A bridgehead established by Ukrainian troops on the east bank of the Dnipro River has been eliminated following almost a week of heavy fighting in the area, according to the Russian-appointed governor of occupied Kherson on Saturday.

“Last night, members of the 'Dnepr' group of troops finally cleared the territory on the left bank near the Antonovsky bridge. Special forces fighters conducted a surprise attack from the rear, approaching from the river by boat. By 3 a.m., the strongpoint and the hotel, where the Ukrainian fighters were entrenched, had been taken,” Vladimir Saldo said in a Telegram post.

“That's it, no (Ukrainian) 'bridgeheads' on the left bank,” he added.

This comes after Saldo claimed an Iskander missile had struck close to the Antonovsky bridge, which crosses the Dnipro, killing 30 Ukrainian fighters Friday. Saldo added that special forces would begin a final sweep of the area.

CNN cannot independently verify Saldo’s claims.