World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine and fallout from Wagner insurrection

By Hafsa Khalil and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 5:20 a.m. ET, July 1, 2023
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Ukrainian bridgehead on Dnipro River eliminated, Russian-appointed governor says

From CNN’s Kostan Nechyporenko and Allegra Goodwin

A bridgehead established by Ukrainian troops on the east bank of the Dnipro River has been eliminated following almost a week of heavy fighting in the area, according to the Russian-appointed governor of occupied Kherson on Saturday.

“Last night, members of the 'Dnepr' group of troops finally cleared the territory on the left bank near the Antonovsky bridge. Special forces fighters conducted a surprise attack from the rear, approaching from the river by boat. By 3 a.m., the strongpoint and the hotel, where the Ukrainian fighters were entrenched, had been taken,” Vladimir Saldo said in a Telegram post.

“That's it, no (Ukrainian) 'bridgeheads' on the left bank,” he added. 

This comes after Saldo claimed an Iskander missile had struck close to the Antonovsky bridge, which crosses the Dnipro, killing 30 Ukrainian fighters Friday. Saldo added that special forces would begin a final sweep of the area. 

CNN cannot independently verify Saldo’s claims. 

19 min ago

Spanish prime minister arrives in Kyiv to meet with Zelensky

From CNN's Al Goodman and Allegra Goodwin

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Sanchez said Saturday.

Sanchez’s third visit to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion last year comes as Spain takes over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union on Saturday.

“I wanted the first action of the Spanish presidency of the Council of the European Union to be in Ukraine together with @ZelenskyyUa. I will transmit to his government and the parliament all of the European solidarity,” Sanchez tweeted, vowing: “We will maintain the support for the Ukrainian people until peace returns to Europe.

Sanchez will make a speech to the Ukrainian parliament and hold a news conference with Zelensky, his office said.

48 min ago

CIA director met Zelensky on trip to Ukraine, US official says

From CNN's Jim Sciutto

CIA Director William Burns testifies before a House Intelligence Committee on March 9.
CIA Director William Burns testifies before a House Intelligence Committee on March 9. Ken Cedeno/Reuters/FILE

CIA Director William Burns recently traveled to Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian intelligence officials, according to a US official.

The official told CNN’s Jim Sciutto: “Director Burns recently traveled to Ukraine, as he has done regularly since the beginning of Russia’s recent aggression more than a year ago. As with other trips, the director met with his Ukrainian intelligence counterparts and President Zelensky, reaffirming the US commitment to sharing intelligence to help Ukraine defend against Russian aggression.”

The official noted that Director Burns traveled to Kyiv before Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion, which was not a topic of discussion.

The Washington Post first reported on Burns’ most recent trip to Ukraine.

The Post reported that Burns met earlier in June with Ukrainian officials who revealed a strategy to retake Russian-occupied territory and open cease-fire negotiations with Moscow by the end of the year, according to officials familiar with the visit.

1 hr 6 min ago

Two killed and six injured after Russian strike on school in Donetsk region

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Two civilians have been killed and six injured after a Russian ground-launched missile hit a school in the Serhiivka district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, according to an update from Ukraine's general staff of the armed forces Saturday.

"As a result of a missile strike by an Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missile on a school in Serhiivka, Donetsk Oblast, 2 civilians were killed, and another 6 were wounded. The school was completely destroyed," the update said.

Russian shelling of residential buildings in Antonivka in the Kherson region resulted in a family with a child sustaining injuries and left about 30 civilian residential buildings damaged, the update added.

The general staff said: "Over the past day, the enemy launched eight missiles and 58 air strikes and fired more than 50 times from MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) at the positions of our troops, military, and civilian infrastructure facilities in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Oblasts."

1 hr 46 min ago

A week after the rebellion, where is Prigozhin? Catch up on the latest news

From CNN Staff

Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24.
Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24. Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

The United States doesn't know the whereabouts of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a short-lived rebellion last weekend in Russia and hasn't been seen in public in a week.

Prigozhin was last spotted leaving the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday, after abruptly calling off his troops’ march on Moscow.

 "We don't have perfect visibility here on where Mr. Prigozhin is or where all of his fighters are," said John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.

According to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Wagner chief arrived in Belarus on Tuesday. While there are no videos or photos showing Prigozhin there, satellite imagery of an airbase outside Minsk showed two planes linked to Prigozhin landing there on Tuesday morning.

On Friday, Lukashenko invited Wagner mercenaries to train his military. “Unfortunately, they (Wagner mercenaries) are not here,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Patriot media group, which is associated with Prigozhin, announced it's shutting down. And Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has restricted access to media sites belonging to the Patriot media group.

Here's what else you should know:

  • Military assistance: The Biden administration acknowledged Friday that the early stages of Ukraine’s counteroffensive have fallen short of expectations but reiterated the United States will continue to provide support in the ways of training, equipment and advice.
  • Rebuilding Ukraine: The World Bank estimates Ukraine will need at least $411 billion to repair the damage caused by the war. And the EU and its allies are determined to make Moscow foot part of the bill. EU leaders have tasked the European Commission to come up with a proposal that would focus on profits from immobilized assets of the Russian Central Bank to assist with the costs of rebuilding Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday.
  • On the ground: Russian and Ukrainian troops are exchanging heavy fire around the badly damaged Antonivskyi Bridge in southern Ukraine's Kherson region. Missile strikes against Ukrainian soldiers who had crossed the Dnipro River caused high casualties, according to a Russian-appointed governor of the region. The Ukrainian military says its forces are advancing on both the southern front and in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, but it did not make any specific claims to newly captured territory.
  • Grain deal: The United Nations urged the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul to expedite the clearance of ships under the Black Sea grain deal that clears vessels to export Ukrainian grain. No ships have been authorized to travel to Black Sea ports since June 26, according to the UN. The deal – brokered by the United Nations and Turkey with Russia and Ukraine – created procedures to ensure the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports.
1 hr 46 min ago

Zelensky orders Ukrainian military to strengthen northern defenses 

From CNN’s Mariya Knight 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday. Alina Smutko/Reuters/FILE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered Ukraine’s military to bolster the country’s northern defenses.

After a meeting with military commanders, Zelensky said that “the situation in the north, in particular, on the territory of Belarus, was considered separately. … By the decision of the (General) Staff, Commander-in-Chief (Valerii) Zaluzhny and General (Serhiy) Naiev were instructed to strengthen the northern direction – to guarantee peace.” 

There has been an uptick in cross-border shelling and air strikes by Russian forces into the northern Sumy and Chernihiv regions in recent weeks. But Ukrainian officials have played down any threat of a renewed assault from Belarus. 

Zelensky said that Ukrainian units “have made progress in all directions” of the front lines on Friday, adding that Ukraine’s “work with partners to receive rounds for Ukrainian soldiers is already at its best capacity.”  

1 hr 46 min ago

At least 30 Ukrainian soldiers killed in missile strikes, Russian-appointed Kherson governor says

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Missile strikes against Ukrainian soldiers who had crossed the Dnipro River have caused high casualties, according to the Russian-appointed governor of the occupied Kherson region.

An Iskander missile struck near the Antonivskyi bridge, killing at least 30 fighters and maiming a dozen others, Vladimir Saldo claimed Friday on Telegram.

“The rest of them are hiding in summer houses on both sides of the bridge,” Saldo said, adding that special forces would begin a final sweep of the area.

CNN cannot verify the governor's claims of Ukrainian casualties, but geolocated video of the area south of the bridge shows fresh damage, with an entire stretch of the elevated roadway demolished.

There has been heavy fighting in the area for nearly a week as Ukrainian troops have established a bridgehead on the east bank of the Dnipro.

1 hr 46 min ago

UN calls for the authorization of new ships under Black Sea deal, as grain backlog rises

 From CNN's Mariya Knight and Richard Roth

The United Nations urged the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul to expedite the clearance of ships under the Black Sea grain deal that clears vessels to export Ukrainian grain.

No ships have been authorized to travel to Black Sea ports since June 26, according to a UN statement. Under the terms of the deal, Russian and Ukrainian inspectors must clear ships for passage. Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of impeding the traffic.

“We note with concern that no new vessels have been allowed to join the Black Sea Initiative since 26 June despite the submission of 29 applications to the Joint Coordination Centre,” said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General. 

Only 13 ships remain in the Initiative, Haq said, and they are “either loading in the Ukrainian ports or on the move to or from Istanbul.”   

“Every day counts,” he said. “Without new ships entering the Black Sea Initiative, a million or more tonnes of food will remain stuck between now and the run-up to 17 July,” when the current deal expires.   

“The parties must ensure that additional vessels are allowed to sail the maritime humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea, which serves as a global lifeline for food security,” Haq went on to say, adding that the beginning of the harvest season “underscores the urgency.”  

Haq said that in June, 2 million tonnes of foodstuffs were exported, well below port capacity and industry demands. 

Some background: The Black Sea grain deal was first reached in July 2022.

Russia had been blockading vital grain exports from key Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which meant that millions of tons of Ukrainian grain were not being exported to the many countries that rely on it.

The impact of the war on global food markets was immediate and extremely painful, especially because Ukraine is a major supplier of grain to the World Food Programme. According to the European Commission, Ukraine accounts for 10% of the world wheat market, 15% of the corn market, and 13% of the barley market. It is also a key global player in the market of sunflower oil.

The Food and Agriculture Organization, a UN body, warned at the time that as many as 47 million people could be pushed into “acute food insecurity” because of the war. Western officials accused Russia of using food as a weapon.

The deal – brokered by the United Nations and Turkey with Russia and Ukraine – created procedures to ensure the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports.