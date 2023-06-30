World
Russia's war in Ukraine and fallout from Wagner insurrection

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 3:15 AM ET, Fri June 30, 2023
3 hr 16 min ago

It's early morning in Moscow and Kyiv. Here's the latest from Russia and Ukraine

From CNN staff

New information is gradually coming to light, but many questions remain unanswered about how exactly Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's shocking 36-hour rebellion played out — and what will happen next for the key players involved.

Meanwhile, Russia's war in Ukraine rages on, with deadly shelling on cities along the front lines and more clashes in hot spots in the south and east.

Catch up on the latest headlines here:

  • Attention turns to key Russian general: Questions have swirled in recent days around the Russian air force commander, Gen. Sergey Surovikin. Amid reports that he may have somehow been involved in the insurrection, documents shared exclusively with CNN suggest he was a secret VIP member of the private military company. Meanwhile, it's unclear where Surovikin has been since the rebellion ended and Prigozhin said he had decamped to Belarus. A Russian official denied Thursday that Surovikin is being held in a Moscow prison or any other pre-trial detention facility, as has been reported by some independent media.
  • Pence's surprise visit: Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Ukraine on Thursday, a show of support for the European nation as Republicans vying for their party’s presidential nomination have been divided over America’s role in the ongoing conflict. Pence met privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. And in an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, Pence called it an "open question" whether Putin is in full command of his military in the wake of Prigozhin's rebellion.
  • Meanwhile, on the battlefield: A Ukrainian military spokesperson says its forces have made progress around the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut. Other hot spots near the eastern front have also seen clashes. North of Bakhmut, Ukraine's military said Russia is on the attack between the cities of Lyman and Kupyansk, with hundreds of shellings and over a dozen ground assaults in the past 24 hours. And on the southern front line, a soldier with Ukraine’s 47th Brigade reported that the offensive is progressing slowly, but steadily, through heavily mined territory.
  • Cluster bombs: The Biden administration is strongly considering approving the transfer of controversial cluster munition warheads to Ukraine, multiple people familiar with the matter told CNN, as the Ukrainians struggle to make major gains in their weeks-old counteroffensive.  But the US had been reluctant to provide them because of the risk they could pose to civilians, and because some key US allies are signatories to a ban on cluster munitions.
  • Looking ahead to NATO: At the upcoming NATO summit, members must discuss a pathway to membership for Ukraine if the US-led alliance wants to maintain its credibility, experts said Thursday. “It has to be something measurable. Some sort of criteria, timeline, things that Ukraine needs to accomplish,” said Christopher Skaluba, director of the Transatlantic Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council. In other alliance news, the political chaos in Russia may strengthen the chances that NATO Secretary-General Jen Stoltenberg may be asked to stay for an additional term, Skaluba said.
6 hr 23 min ago

Biden administration could approve sending controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine soon, officials say

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand

The Biden administration is strongly considering approving the transfer of controversial cluster munition warheads to Ukraine, multiple people familiar with the matter told CNN, as the Ukrainians struggle to make major gains in their weeks-old counteroffensive.   

"These would undoubtedly have a significant battlefield impact," a US official told CNN.

Officials told CNN that a final decision is expected soon from the White House, and that if approved, the weapons could be included in a new military aid package to Ukraine as soon as next month. 

Ukrainian officials have been pushing the US to provide the munitions since last year, arguing that they would provide more ammunition for Western-provided artillery and rocket systems, and help narrow Russia's numerical superiority in artillery. 

But the US had been reluctant to provide them because of the risk they could pose to civilians, and because some key US allies, including the UK, France, and Germany, are signatories to a ban on cluster munitions — weapons that scatter "bomblets" across large areas that can fail to explode on impact and can pose a long-term risk to anyone who encounters them, similar to landmines. 

The Ukrainian counteroffensive launched earlier this month, however, has not made as much progress as US officials hoped it would by this point, with Russian lines of defense proving more well-fortified than anticipated. 

And it is not clear whether the heavy amount of artillery ammunition the Ukrainians have been expending day-to-day is sustainable if the counteroffensive drags on, officials and military analysts said. 

Cluster munitions, which the US has stockpiled in large numbers since phasing them out in 2016, could help fill that gap, officials said. 

Administration officials also believe they have managed to alleviate some allies' concerns about the US transferring the munitions, officials said.

The US official noted that the weapon would not be a new capability for Ukraine. Both the Ukrainians and the Russians have used cluster bombs since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022, and more recently, Ukrainian forces have begun using Turkish-provided cluster munitions on the battlefield. 

6 hr 5 min ago

Russian Gen. Sergey Surovikin was secret VIP member of Wagner, documents show

From CNN’s Matthew Chance in Moscow 

Documents shared exclusively with CNN suggest that Russian Gen. Sergey Surovikin was a secret VIP member of the Wagner private military company. 

The documents, obtained by the Russian investigative Dossier Center, showed that Surovikin had a personal registration number with Wagner. Surovikin is listed along with at least 30 other senior Russian military and intelligence officials, who the Dossier Center said are also VIP Wagner members. 

Surovikin has not been seen in public since last Saturday, when he released a video pleading for Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin to stop his insurrection. His whereabouts have since remained unknown.

Surovikin is a decorated commander of the Russian Air Force and became nicknamed “General Armageddon” for his ruthless tactics bombing cities in Syria.

Wagner has not answered CNN’s request for a response. It is unclear what Wagner’s VIP membership entails, including whether there is a financial benefit. 

Surovikin was known to have links with the mercenary group, but the documents raise questions about the closeness of senior members of the Russian military and Wagner. 

During Prigozhin’s short-lived rebellion, Wagner fighters were able to take over the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, facing virtually no resistance from the Russian army.  

2 hr 4 min ago

Ukrainian military calls on civilians to leave Sumy border region

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Josh Pennington

Serhii Naiev speaks to members of the mobile air defence groups in Hostomel, Kyiv region, Ukraine on April 1.
Serhii Naiev speaks to members of the mobile air defence groups in Hostomel, Kyiv region, Ukraine on April 1. Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

The Ukrainian military has advised residents of the northern Sumy region's border area to leave their homes in light of increased Russian shelling.

Serhiy Naiev, commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, encouraged residents to evacuate, saying, "The Sumy direction remains the most dangerous in the Northern operational zone."

"The enemy fires with artillery, mortars, multiple rocket launchers. While I was in one of the settlements, I personally convinced an elderly family to leave urgently, because there was imminent danger. I call on all citizens who live in the border areas of Sumy region to leave," Naiev said on Telegram.

Earlier Thursday, the armed forces published images of damage to property in the border area of ​​Sumy, saying there is constant shelling from Russian forces.

The Sumy regional military administration said there was no threat of Russian invasion. "We have not observed any attack groups along our border. No enemy offensive actions have been observed," it said.

However, it added, “Russia's shelling of our border has not stopped for a single day. The intensity and number of attacks is only increasing. The shelling is carried out daily, 24 hours a day, using various types of weapons — from machine guns and mortars to air strikes.”

Sumy lies 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the border with Russia and was one of the first cities attacked as part of the Russian invasion in February 2022. 

6 hr 13 min ago

Questions swirl over top Russian commander and Prigozhin after short-lived uprising

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová, Jo Shelley, Anna Chernova and Sophie Tanno, CNN

One is known as “General Armageddon,” the other as “Putin’s chef.” Both have a checkered past and a reputation for brutality. One launched the insurrection, the other reportedly knew about it in advance. And right now, both are nowhere to be found.

The commander of the Russian air force Sergey Surovikin and the Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin have not been seen in public in days as questions swirl about the role Surovikin may have played in Prigozhin’s short-lived mutiny.

The Kremlin has remained silent on the topic, embarking instead on an aggressive campaign to reassert the authority of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What is happening? On Wednesday, the Russian-language version of the independent Moscow Times cited two anonymous defense sources as saying that Surovikin had been arrested in relation to the failed mutiny. CNN has been unable to independently verify that claim.

Rybar, a popular blogger, noted on Wednesday that “Surovikin has not been seen since Saturday” and said nobody knew for certain where he was. “There is a version that he is under interrogation,” he added.

A well-known Russian journalist Alexey Venediktov — former editor of the now-shuttered Echo of Moscow radio station — also claimed Wednesday Surovikin had not been in contact with his family for three days.

But other Russian commentators suggested the general was not in custody. A former Russian member of Parliament Sergey Markov said on Telegram that Surovikin had attended a meeting in Rostov on Thursday, but did not say how he knew this.

“The rumors about the arrest of Surovikin are dispersing the topic of rebellion in order to promote political instability in Russia,” he said.

Adding further to the speculation, Russian Telegram channel Baza has posted what it says is a brief interview with Surovikin’s daughter, in which she claimed to be in contact with her father and insists that he has not been detained. CNN cannot confirm the authenticity of the recording.

Read more here.

6 hr 27 min ago

Prigozhin-owned social media network to close

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Mariya Knight

A social network created by one of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s companies said it will cease operations on Friday.

"The YaRus social network will suspend operations on June 30,” the network said on Telegram.

"After careful analysis of the current situation we have been convinced that this is the only possible solution," it said.

Prigozhin, who called off his private military fighters' march toward Moscow on Saturday, has a wide variety of media interests. 

YaRus has been a large aggregator of news and social content in Russia and boasted some 70,000 pieces of content per day.

The company operated a popular mobile app and said it had more than 11 million users, though few were registered.

It’s unclear what will happen to Prigozhin’s other media interests, which include the RIA/FAN news agency. 

2 hr ago

Putin's command of Russian military is an "open question," says former US Vice President Pence

Vladimir Putin speaks during a forum in Moscow, Russia on June 29.
Vladimir Putin speaks during a forum in Moscow, Russia on June 29. Stringer/Getty Images

It remains to be seen whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has complete control of his troops at this time, former US Vice President Mike Pence said during a visit to Ukraine on Thursday.

Responding to a question from CNN's Erin Burnett, Pence called it an "open question" whether the Russian president has full command of his military.

Pence said the Wagner private military group — which led a stunning, if brief, armed rebellion against the Kremlin leadership last weekend — "are understood to be some of the most elite forces in Russia."

"Now they've been dispersed," Pence continued, "they're being invited back into the military."

"But I did hear today that they are decamping in Belarus along with their leader, who's now in exile," the former vice president said. "And, I must just tell you, that we don't know what we don't know about what's happening in Russia. But that's always true about Russia and Vladimir Putin."

More context: Prigozhin was last spotted leaving the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don Saturday, after abruptly calling off his troops’ march on Moscow.

He released an audio message Monday, explaining his decision to turn his troops back. The Kremlin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed on Saturday that Prigozhin agreed to leave Russia for Belarus.

Lukashenko said he brokered a deal that would see Prigozhin exiled in Belarus without facing criminal charges. According to Lukashenko, the Wagner chief arrived in Belarus Tuesday. While there are no videos or photos showing Prigozhin in Belarus, satellite imagery of an airbase outside Minsk showed two planes linked to Prigozhin landed there on Tuesday morning.

The full interview with Pence will be broadcast on Out Front with Erin Burnett at 7 p.m. ET

CNN's Ivana Kottasová, Jo Shelley, Anna Chernova and Sophie Tanno contributed to this report.

6 hr 40 min ago

NATO should have a plan for Ukraine membership to maintain its credibility, experts say

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

NATO members must discuss a pathway to membership for Ukraine at their upcoming summit, if the US-led alliance wants to maintain its credibility, experts say.

“No one expects for Ukraine to be invited to join NATO at Vilnius,” says Christopher Skaluba, director of the Transatlantic Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council, a non-partisan think tank.

But the success of the summit will depend on whether allies find a way to make progress on providing Ukraine with conditions it needs to meet and a timeline for accession, he said.

“It has to be something measurable. Some sort of criteria, timeline, things that Ukraine needs to accomplish,” he said.

Many allies support this step in order to make progress on the 2008 Bucharest declaration, where NATO first welcomed Ukraine’s wish to accede to the alliance, but the lag appears to be in Washington, according to John Herbst, a former US ambassador to Ukraine.

“Alliance unity is important. The White House has hidden behind that to push for the least ambitious outcome even though I suspect there’s probably a solid majority of allies now who want something more ambitious than that,” he said.

While Herbst said he hopes NATO will release a joint statement addressing Ukraine’s eventual succession, he is not betting on it.

Skaluba says he worries a lack of consensus on this issue “will begin to signal concern about whether that solidarity we saw behind Ukraine for the last year and a half is in fact a question.”