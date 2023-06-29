World
Russia's war in Ukraine and fallout from Wagner insurrection

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 12:50 AM ET, Thu June 29, 2023
52 min ago

Kremlin looks to reassert Putin's authority after Wagner rebellion. Here's what else you should know

From CNN staff

President Vladimir Putin said he "did not doubt" the support of Russian citizens during the short-lived Wagner mutiny, according to a Kremlin readout Wednesday.

The Kremlin has gone to great lengths to reassert Putin's authority, with events designed to show the unity and solidarity of the state and the military under his leadership.

But in the minds of many commentators, it won’t be easy to draw a line under the extraordinary events of the weekend, and questions will linger about the performance, willingness and even the loyalty of some Russian units.

Here's what else you should know to get up to speed:

  • International reaction: US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz both said separately Wednesday that Putin had been weakened by the Wagner rebellion. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili told CNN Putin’s failure to “master” the situation both in Russia and on the battlefield in Ukraine is causing concern in the neighboring state.
  • Moscow pushes back on NYT report: The Kremlin has dismissed a report in the New York Times about a Russian general allegedly knowing in advance about Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plans to attempt a mutiny, calling the story “speculation and rumors.” The Times reported that US officials are trying to learn if Gen. Sergey Surovikin, the former top Russian commander in Ukraine, helped to plan Prigozhin’s armed rebellion.
  • US assistance to Warsaw: The Biden administration on Wednesday approved a potential $15 billion sale of an Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System to Poland. Congress was notified of the possible sale on Wednesday, according to a notice from the US State Department. 
  • Kramatorsk strike: Ukrainian officials said 11 people died in a Russian missile strike Tuesday in the city center of Kramatorsk. Colombian parliament member and former High Commissioner for Peace Sergio Jaramillo, writer Hector Abad and journalist Catalina Gomez were injured during the attack, according to a statement by Colombia’s high commissioner for peace. The Ukrainian Security Service said it detained a man who allegedly scouted a pizzeria and sent a video of the site to the Russian Armed Forces prior to the strike.
  • Dam collapse toll: More than 100 people have died following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson earlier this month, according to an update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Over 60 bodies were found on Saturday and Sunday alone, according to the update.
  • Belgorod casualties: At least 14 servicemen from the Pskov region in Russia were killed in early June during an incursion in the Belgorod region, according to Pskov Gov. Mikhail Vedernikov. Belgorod region has seen a growing incidence of cross-border fire, in both directions, as well as incursions from Ukraine by groups calling themselves anti-Putin Russian partisans.
3 hr 17 min ago

2 killed in Donetsk city by Ukrainian shelling, Russian-installed mayor says

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Ukrainian shelling killed at least two people and wounded seven others in the eastern city of Donetsk, the Russian-installed mayor Alexei Kulemzin said in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

Five teenage girls are among those injured, according to Kulemzin, and several apartment buildings were damaged

Between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time on Wednesday, the Ukrainian military shelled Donetsk city 16 times, the mayor said, citing the Joint Center for Command and Control of the DPR.

CNN cannot verify the mayor's claims about the Ukrainian shelling.

29 min ago

Police detain alleged coordinator of Kramatorsk attack, Zelensky says 

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a joint press conference in Kyiv on June 28.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a joint press conference in Kyiv on June 28. Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the alleged coordinator of Tuesday’s deadly attack on Kramatorsk was detained by police.

“Today, the Security Service of Ukraine together with the police special forces detained the person who coordinated this terrorist attack,” Zelensky said in his nightly address on Wednesday. 

The suspect is being charged with treason and could face life imprisonment, he said. 

The death toll from the attack on the eastern city has risen to 11, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Telegram Wednesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the target hit in the strike was a temporary command post of the Ukrainian army unit. 

Zelensky called people involved in the attack “betrayers of humanity.” 

He did not give further details of who the alleged coordinator is or their nationality.

21 min ago

More than 100 people have died from Nova Kakhovka dam collapse, Ukraine says

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Mariya Knight

Volunteers unload a boat to give humanitarian assistance in Kherson on June 9.
Volunteers unload a boat to give humanitarian assistance in Kherson on June 9. Celestino Arce/NurPhoto/AP

More than 100 people have died following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson earlier this month, according to an update Wednesday from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More than 60 bodies were found on Saturday and Sunday alone, according to the update.

CNN previously reported that the death toll from the dam collapse had risen to 45, with both Ukrainian and Russian officials giving updates on those killed.

Some background: The collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam is one of the biggest industrial and ecological disasters in Europe for decades. The catastrophe destroyed entire villages, flooded farmland, deprived tens of thousands of people of power and clean water, and caused massive environmental damage.

It’s still impossible to say whether the dam collapsed because it was deliberately targeted or if the breach could have been caused by structural failure. The dam and hydroelectric power plant are under Russian control and therefore inaccessible to independent investigators, leaving experts around the world trying to piece together what happened based on limited visual evidence.

Several Western officials have blamed Russia for the disaster, either directly accusing Moscow of targeting the dam or saying that Russia is responsible simply because it is the aggressor in the war on Ukraine.

16 min ago

Putin says he had no doubts about support of Russians during Wagner rebellion

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting in Moscow, Russia on June 27.
Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting in Moscow, Russia on June 27. Stringer/Getty Images

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said he “did not doubt” the support of Russian citizens during the Wagner rebellion over the weekend, according to a Kremlin readout on Wednesday.

Putin visited the Dagestan region on Wednesday and was met by excited supporters in the streets of the city of Derbent, according to video posted by the Kremlin. 

“There is no person in Dagestan who would not support the decisions of the leadership of the Russian Federation, which were adopted on June 24 this year," Dagestan's President Sergey Melikov said at a working meeting with Putin.
“I had no doubts about the reactions in Dagestan and throughout the country,” Putin replied. 
3 hr 45 min ago

Analysis: Russia's military leaders face tough questions after Wagner mutiny

Analysis from CNN's Tim Lister and Katharina Krebs

The Kremlin has gone to great lengths to reassert President Vladimir Putin’s authority, with meetings and events designed to show the unity and solidarity of the state and the military under his leadership.

But in the minds of many commentators, it won’t be easy to draw a line under the extraordinary events of the weekend, and questions will linger about the performance, willingness and even the loyalty of some Russian units.

While the Russian military leadership was glaringly absent as the crisis unfolded, it was Chechen units that prepared to confront the Wagner units strutting through the streets of Rostov-on-Don, and other Chechen units were filmed guarding a bridge on the southern approaches to Moscow.

That has not been lost on the community of Russian military bloggers, especially in light of unconfirmed reports that Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu had abruptly left the Rostov-on-Don area on Friday as the mutiny began to froth in the region. Some Russian military bloggers with substantial followings expect a serious reshuffle of the military in the light of the Wagner uprising, and perhaps within the security services for not seeing the preparations for it.

One popular blogger going by the name Rybar wrote Wednesday that a purge was already underway and had affected mid-level commanders who had declined to shoot at Wagner columns where civilians might get hurt.

“For several days now, investigators and representatives of the FSO (Federal Guard Service or Federal Protective Service) have been working both on the leadership of military command and control bodies and on unit commanders,” Rybar claimed.

Read the full analysis here.

3 hr 52 min ago

Crews on 2 Russian aircraft were killed during Wagner rebellion, officials say

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Josh Pennington

Russian authorities have confirmed the crews of two Russian aircraft were killed during Wagner’s armed rebellion on Saturday.

Ivanovo Gov. Stanislav Voskresensky expressed condolences to the family and friends of the Il-22 aircraft crew killed on June 24 while performing military duty in the region, the press service of the regional government told state-run TASS on Wednesday.

In a video message posted on Telegram Tuesday, Pskov Gov. Mikhail Vedernikov confirmed the crew of a Ka-52 aircraft were killed during the rebellion.

On Sunday, social media images emerged of wreckage from two military aircraft in a rural area of southern Russia following Wagner's brief armed uprising.

CNN's Tim Lister contributed reporting.

3 hr 59 min ago

Russian authorities say at least 14 soldiers were killed during Belgorod incursion in early June 

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

At least 14 servicemen from Russia's northwestern Pskov region were killed during an incursion in the Belgorod region earlier this month, according to Pskov's governor.

In a video message posted to Telegram Wednesday, Gov. Mikhail Vedernikov said the men "died at the beginning of the month during the attack of the sabotage and reconnaissance group on the Belgorod region."
"The funerals took place both last week and this week," he said. "Unfortunately, these are not the last mourning events. At the moment, we know of at least 14 who died in those days.".

At least 10 Pskov military personnel were also captured during the incursion, he added.

Some more context: The region of Belgorod has seen a growing incidence of cross-border fire, in both directions, as well as incursions from Ukraine by groups calling themselves anti-Putin Russian partisans.