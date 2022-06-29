Ukraine recovers 95 Mariupol steel plant soldiers captured by Russia in prisoner swap, defense ministry says
From CNN's Roman Tymotsko
The Ukrainian government has been able to secure the return of 144 soldiers, including 95 who were part of the defense of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, the Ukraine Defense Ministry’s Defense Intelligence said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Another exchange of prisoners took place, thanks to which 144 Ukrainian defenders returned home. This is the largest exchange since the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion. Of the 144 released, 95 are Azovstal defenders. Among them are 43 servicemen of the Azov Regiment,” the statement read.
“Most of the released Ukrainians have serious injuries: gunshot and shrapnel wounds, explosive injuries, burns, fractures, amputations of limbs. They all receive appropriate emergency medical and psychological care,” the statement added.
The Ukrainian defense ministry did not specify the terms of the prisoner swap and how many Russian soldiers were returned to Moscow.
1 hr 26 min ago
A pro-Russian group appears to be behind cyberattacks on several Norwegian companies, Norway says
From CNN’s James Frater and Arnaud Siad
A "criminal pro-Russian group" appears to be responsible for cyberattacks against several large Norwegian companies, Norway's National Security Authority said on Wednesday.
In a statement, the authority said the cyberattacks had led to “important websites and online services being made inaccessible.”
"The attacks are aimed at a number of large Norwegian companies that offer important services to the population," Director Sofie Nystrøm said. “We have seen similar attacks in other countries recently, but none of these have had lasting consequences. Still, the attacks will create uncertainty in the population, and give the impression that we are a pawn in the current political situation in Europe."
2 hr 13 min ago
Syria formally recognizes independence of 2 pro-Russian separatist-held regions in Ukraine's Donbas
From CNN's Eyad Kourdi in Gaziantep
Syria has decided to formally recognize the "independence and sovereignty of the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics," according to Syrian state news agency SANA on Wednesday.
"In an expression of the common will and the desire to establish relations in all sectors, the Syrian Arab Republic has decided to recognize the independence and sovereignty of both the Luhansk People's Republic [LPR] and the Donetsk People's Republic [DPR]," SANA reported, citing an official source in Syria's foreign ministry.
"Communication with both countries will be established to agree on a framework for strengthening the relationships between our countries including initiating diplomatic relationships based on the established (diplomatic) rules," the foreign ministry source added, according to SANA.
This makes Syria the only other country aside from Russia, to formally recognize the independence of the breakaway regions.
UN report documents 10,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine, with toll likely "considerably higher"
From CNN's Anastasia Graham-Yooll in London
The United Nations' Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has published an alarming report Wednesday about the human rights situation in Ukraine in the context of the ongoing Russian invasion.
The UN documented 10,000 civilian casualties since the conflict began on Feb. 24, “among them, 4,731 people were killed,” Matilda Bogner, head of Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, told journalists in Kyiv as she presented the report’s findings.
She warned the casualty numbers are “considerably higher” as the report only highlights the figures the mission was able to independently verify.
“The armed attack by the Russian Federation against Ukraine has had a devastating impact on the human rights across the country. We documented violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, including war crimes. These violations highlight the heavy toll the conflict is having day in and day out,” Bogner said.
The report is based on information gathered during 11 field visits, three visits to places of detention and 517 interviews with victims and witnesses between Feb. 24 and May 15, 2022. The evidence also draws from court documents, official records and open sources.
The report documents violations of international human rights and humanitarian law “to varying degrees, by both parties,” according to Bogner.
“The high number of civilian casualties and the extent of destruction and damaged caused to civilian infrastructure raised significant concerns that attacks conducted by Russian Armed Forces did not comply with international humanitarian law. While on a much lower scale, it also appears that Ukrainian armed forces did not comply with international humanitarian law in Eastern parts of the country," Bogner added.
The report also raised “serious concerns” about the allegations of torture of prisoners of war by both sides on the conflict, including testimonies of 44 prisoners of war interviewed by the UN mission.
Bogner stressed the mission encountered evidence of widespread use of extrajudicial punishment against those alleged to be looters, thieves and curfew violators in Ukraine.
“OHCHR has documented and verified allegations of unlawful killings, including summary executions of civilians in more than 30 settlements in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy regions, committed while these territories were under the control of Russian armed forces. In Bucha alone (Kyiv region), OHCHR documented the unlawful killings, including summary executions, of at least 50 civilians,” the report outlined, adding the full scale of the problem "is yet to be fully assessed.”
The UN document also outlined “concern about the arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance” of representatives of local authorities, journalists, civil society activists and other civilians by Russian troops and affiliated armed groups.
OHCHR documented 248 cases of arbitrary detention, with six of those resulting in deaths.
The OHCHR report includes “reasonable grounds to believe” that both Russian and Ukrainian armed forces have been using weapons equipped with cluster munitions, including Tochka-U missiles that resulted in civilian casualties. The use of such weapons in populated areas contradicts international law.
Concluding the report, OHCHR recommended all parties of the conflict “respect and ensure respect at all times and in all circumstances” for international human right and humanitarian laws. The report also urged Russia “to immediately cease the armed attack” and comply with its obligations under international law.
The Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine maintains its presence in Donetsk, Dnipro, Odesa and Uzhhorod.
2 hr 42 min ago
NATO's Stoltenberg says alliance inviting Finland and Sweden to become members is "historic"
"Today, NATO leaders took a historic decision to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO. The agreement concluded last night by Turkey, Finland and Sweden paved the way for this decision," Secretary General Stoltenberg said during a press conference held as part of the NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday.
He pinned the success of this agreement on "hard work" carried out "at many different levels" over "many weeks."
He recounted how two rounds of talks were held by senior officials in Brussels under his auspices in the advance of Monday's consequential meeting between Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Turkey agreed on Tuesday to drop its objections to the Nordic nations' membership bids, removing a major hurdle to them joining NATO.
"This is a good agreement for Turkey, it is a good agreement for Finland and Sweden, and it is a good agreement for NATO," Stoltenberg said.
"I would like to thank Turkey, Finland and Sweden, for accepting my invitation to engage in negotiations to find a united way forward," he said.
Watch the moment here:
3 hr 32 min ago
Turkey will renew extradition requests to Finland and Sweden after signing memorandum at NATO summit
From CNN’s Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul
Turkey will follow up on its extradition requests for its 33 terror suspects in Sweden and Finland after it signed a trilateral memorandum with the two countries in Madrid on Tuesday, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ said.
“We will ask them to fulfill the requirements of our applications after this memorandum of understanding. We have already applied for extradition. The files of six PKK and six FETO terrorists in Finland and 10 FETO and 11 PKK terrorists in Sweden,” Bozdag said when replying to reporter’s questions in Ankara on Wednesday. “Our ministry will write about their return and remind them again ... Once again, we ask them to fulfill their promises."
Bozdağ said Turkey believes it is important to establish a monitoring board with security, justice and intelligence units to monitor the implementation of the memorandum.
“We do not find it sufficient to write; we will also supervise its implementation one by one in practice,” he said.
The foreign affairs ministers of Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed a memorandum on Tuesday in Madrid that addressed Turkey's concerns, including around arms exports and the fight against terrorism, for Turkey to drop its objections for the two longtime neutral Nordic countries to seek to join NATO.
2 hr 53 min ago
NATO formally invites Finland and Sweden to become members of the alliance
From CNN's Niamh Kennedy and Sharon Braithwaite in London
NATO has formally invited Sweden and Finland to join the US-led military alliance, according to a statement from NATO Heads of State and Government on Wednesday.
"Today, we have decided to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO, and agreed to sign the Accession Protocols," the statement said.
“The accession of Finland and Sweden will make them safer, NATO stronger, and the Euro-Atlantic area more secure. The security of Finland and Sweden is of direct importance to the Alliance, including during the accession process,” the statement added.
Earlier today, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that following the invitation, "we need a ratification process in 30 parliaments; that always takes some time, but I expect also that to go rather quickly because allies are ready to try to make that ratification process happen as quickly as possible."
3 hr 23 min ago
“Has Ukraine not paid enough?”: Zelensky urges NATO to admit his country to the alliance
From CNN's Seb Shukla and Niamh Kennedy in London
“Has Ukraine not paid enough (to join NATO)?” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked leaders of the military alliance as they met Wednesday.
Addressing the NATO summit in Madrid via video link from Kyiv, Zelensky added: “Is our contribution to the defense of both Europe and the whole civilization still insufficient? What else is needed then?”
In a dig at the lack of a clear pathway to join the alliance, Zelensky used the analogy of the Kyiv metro system turnstiles, which are always open until you approach them and then they ask you to pay.
“We need security guarantees, and you need to find a place for Ukraine in the common security space," he added.
The president, dressed in his now famous military fatigues, also called for NATO to “revise” how it views its eastern flank.
“It is possible to get rid of the 'gray' zone, to guarantee security only together with Ukraine," he said.
"Just think about one fact now: today, a country that is not a member of NATO, albeit with your support, has been holding back a state for more than four months, which you all officially identify as the main threat to yourself. And we are holding back Russia from destroying us and from destroying you,” Zelensky said.
“Is it a coincidence that all Allies in the east, all our neighbors, are in favor of Ukraine's membership in NATO? No, this is not a coincidence. This is logic. This is the knowledge of life in our region,” he said.
Later on Wednesday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine can "count" on NATO allies for support "for as long as it needs."
Addressing a press conference in Madrid, the secretary general said he was "pleased" that Zelensky could virtually address the NATO summit and commended the president's "leadership and courage," calling him "an inspiration to us all."
4 hr 7 min ago
Norway says it will send long-range rocket artillery to Ukraine