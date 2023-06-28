The Ukrainian Security Service says it has detained a man who allegedly scouted the Kramatorsk pizzeria and sent a video of the site to the Russian Armed Forces prior to the strike Tuesday.
They described the man as a “Russian intelligence agent.”
“It has been established that the detained adjuster of the strike on Kramatorsk was an agent of the main department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as GRU). On June 27, he was tasked with finding out whether the aforementioned cafe was open and recording visitors are present there.”
“To execute the enemy's instructions, the GRU agent took a covert video recording of the establishment and vehicles parked nearby. Then the suspect forwarded the footage to Russian military intelligence,” it said on Telegram.
“Having received this information, Russian invaders fired on the cafe with people inside,” the Ukrainian Security Service alleges.
At least 10 people were killed in the strike on the Kramatorsk city center on Tuesday.
14 min ago
It’s mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here’s what you need to know
From CNN staff
Days after facing the greatest threat to his authority in 23 years, Russian President Vladimir Putin has struck back at Ukraine, launching a missile strike Tuesday on the busy center of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine.
But questions remain over the fallout from the chaos of the past weekend. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was in Belarus. But where exactly is he? How many Wagner mercenaries will join him? Where will they live? And how is Putin managing the situation at home?
Here are the latest developments:
Kramatorsk missile strike: At least 10 were killed in a Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk Tuesday. The strike targeted a busy part of the city center, hitting a hotel and a number of local restaurants. Twin sisters Yulia and Anna Aksenchenko, 14, were among those killed, according to Kramatorsk City Council.
Shelling in Kharkiv: Shelling in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border killed three civilians on Wednesday, the head of the Kharkiv region military administration said. Oleh Syniehubov said the victims are three men aged 45, 48 and 57 who were killed near their houses in the Ukrainian village of Vovchanski Khutory.
Wagner in Belarus: Two planes linked to Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin landed at an airbase near Minsk Tuesday morning, according to satellite images – although his exact whereabouts remain unknown. Prigozhin was allowed to flee to Belarus after calling off his brief mutiny against the Kremlin on Saturday, in an apparent deal brokered by Lukashenko, permitting Prigozhin to leave Russia without facing criminal charges.
Lukashenko claims credit: Lukashenko said he convinced Putin not to “destroy” the Wagner group and Prigozhin. According to Lukashenko, Putin told him that it was “useless” trying to negotiate with Prigozhin, who did not “pick up the phone” while Wagner troops were speeding up toward Moscow. But Lukashenko said he managed to get hold of Prigozhin and persuade him to halt his advances.
Putin discusses funds: Putin on Tuesday alluded to a potential probe into claims that billions of rubles of state funds were spent on Wagner, saying “we” will “deal with that.” Addressing security personnel in Moscow, Putin said Wagner had received around 86 billion rubles (about $1 billion) from the state over the past 12 months. “I hope that through its work, nobody has taken anything,” Putin said.
Sweden Quran burning: Swedish authorities approved a Quran burning demonstration outside a mosque in the center of Stockholm on Wednesday. The decision is likely to anger Turkey and may cause the NATO member to continue to obstruct Sweden’s bid to join the alliance. Sweden is hoping to join NATO before its major summit next month, but Turkey has long opposed Sweden’s anti-immigration protests and has refused to approve Sweden’s accession so far.
NATO looks east: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said a clear message was sent to Moscow and Minsk that “NATO is there to protect every ally, every inch of NATO territory.” Speaking at a news conference in the Hague on Tuesday, Stoltenberg addressed the growing alliance between Russia and Belarus, which has seen the former install tactical nuclear weapons on the latter’s territory.
US imposes sanctions: The US Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed sanctions on four companies involved in “gold dealing” and one person they say made “weapons deals” tied to the Wagner group. The targeted companies in Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the Central African Republic “have engaged in illicit gold dealings to fund the Wagner group to sustain and expand its armed forces, including in Ukraine and Africa,” according to the Treasury.
24 min ago
Shelling in Kharkiv region kills three civilians
From CNN's Maria Kostenko
Shelling in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border killed three civilians on Wednesday, the head of the Kharkiv region military administration said.
Oleh Syniehubov said the victims are three men aged 45, 48 and 57. They were killed near their houses in the Ukrainian village of Vovchanski Khutory, according to Syniehubov.
The city of Kharkiv was occupied by Russia in the early days of the war before being liberated by the Ukrainians in September. But there has been an uptick in fighting along the border between the Kharkiv and Luhansk regions in recent weeks, according to Russian and Ukrainian officials.
54 min ago
Death toll from missile strike in Kramatorsk rises to 10, Ukrainian officials say
From CNN's Maria Kostenko
The death toll from Russia's missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday has risen to 10, including three children, the Ukrainian national police said on Telegram.
There were 61 people injured, police said.
Among those killed was a 17-year-old girl and twin sisters aged 14, according to Ukraine's emergency services.
The missile strike targeted Kramatorsk's busy city center Tuesday evening, hitting an area lined with apartment buildings, stores and cars, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said.
1 hr 45 min ago
Lithuania donates two surface-to-air missile defense systems to Ukraine
From CNN’s James Frater
Lithuania is donating two surface-to-air missile defence systems to Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced during a visit to the capital Kyiv on Wednesday.
The Norwegian-manufactured NASAMS missiles will be delivered to Ukraine soon to “expand the operational capability of the NASAMS systems already in use in Ukraine,” according to a statement from the Lithuanian president.
“The President of Lithuania will discuss with the President of Ukraine the agenda of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, as well as the issues of Ukraine's negotiations on membership in the European Union, Lithuanian and European Union aid to Ukraine,” Kristina Belikov, an advisor to the president, said in a statement to CNN.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the donation from Lithuania will help protect “Ukraine’s sky” and save lives.
“I am grateful to Gitanas Nauseda for the decision to purchase and transfer two NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine. This is an important and timely contribution to protecting Ukraine’s sky and saving lives of Ukrainians. Together to victory,” Zelensky said on Twitter.
1 hr 57 min ago
Sweden approves Quran burning protest outside mosque, jeopardizing NATO membership bid
From CNN's Lindsay Isaac
Swedish authorities approved a Quran burning demonstration outside of a mosque in the center of Stockholm on Wednesday. The burning will coincide with the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Adha, one of the most significant in the Islamic calendar.
NATO officials are in a race against time to avoid the embarrassment of seeing the alliance miss its own stated aim of admitting Sweden to the alliance by July 11 – the date of its next official summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. Officials fear that missing this deadline will send a humiliating and potentially dangerous message to the alliance’s adversaries.
Turkey – a strategically important NATO member due to its geographical location in both the Middle East and Europe, and the alliance’s second-largest military power – has proven the greatest obstacle to Sweden’s NATO accession.
Key context: Earlier this year, Turkish-Swedish relations suffered a major blow following a rally outside Stockholm's Turkish Embassy during which an anti-immigration politician set a copy of the Quran alight.
The incident sparked anger in the Turkish capital, Ankara, where protesters took to the streets and burned the Swedish flag outside the Swedish embassy in response.
At the time, the then Turkish foreign minister reportedly blamed the Swedish government, saying it had “taken part in this crime by allowing this vile act” to go ahead, according to state news agency Anadolu.
1 hr 52 min ago
Analysis: Putin strives to reassert control after Wagner mutiny
Analysis by CNN's Christian Edwards
“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin values loyalty above all else,” Dmitri Alperovitch, a member of the Homeland Security Advisory Council, told CNN. “You can steal under him, you can kill, you can be a criminal. But the one thing you cannot be is disloyal.”
It is hard to conceive of a more flagrant display of disloyalty than Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s abortive mutiny last weekend. In a bizarre and chaotic 36 hours, Prigozhin drove 800 miles from the border of Ukraine towards Moscow, captured a regional military command, stormed a large city, and claimed to have shot down a military helicopter.
Many expected Putin’s response to be swift and brutal. In a seething national address on Saturday, when Prigozhin’s mutiny was in full swing, he said that Wagner’s “treachery” was a “betrayal” of their country, and promised to hold the insurgents “accountable.”
According to Kirill Shamiev, a fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, Putin’s first priority will be to “demilitarize, disarm and demobilize the Wagner group,” before issuing any potential punishment.
“On the tactical level, it’s important to pacify a bit, to make it calm, to give some hope and benefits to the ordinary Wagner mercenaries and senior command, to reduce their incentives to act,” Shamiev told CNN.
Putin is currently engaged in a balancing act. His instinct may have been to respond swiftly, to demonstrate that mutiny won’t be tolerated and to project an image of strength. But if he moves too quickly, he risks stirring up another rebellion – and of giving the impression of panic.
“If you react too swiftly, it can show the elites that you’re scared,” said Shamiev. Paradoxically, taking the “strongman” approach can instead reveal weakness.
NATO has increased presence and readiness on eastern front, says Stoltenberg
From CNN's Radina Gigova in London
NATO has increased its preparedness and military presence along the eastern front of the alliance – where its member states share borders with Russia and Belarus – Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.
"We are of course closely monitoring developments and we have already increased our preparedness and our military presence in the eastern part of the alliance," he said during a press conference in The Hague, alongside the leaders of seven NATO countries.
Stoltenberg reiterated that "we must not underestimate Russia, so it's even more important that we continue to provide Ukraine with our support."
The NATO chief also said Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine had deepened divisions within Moscow.
Speaking alongside Stoltenberg, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said the possible deployment of fighters from the Wagner mercenary group to Belarus could increase the risk of "instability" in the region.
"Last Saturday, we all have seen the mutiny of the Wagner group in Russia. If Wagner deploys its serial killers in Belarus, all neighboring countries face even greater danger of instability. Under such circumstances, deterrence and forward defense is a top priority," Nauseda said.
Polish President Andrzej Duda, who also spoke at the press conference, said the presence of Wagner fighters in Belarus would be "concerning" and requires a "very tough answer" from NATO.
Stoltenberg said earlier Tuesday that he wanted to send a clear message to Moscow and Minsk that “NATO is there to protect every ally, every inch of NATO territory.” The growing alliance between Belarus and Russia is causing some consternation among Western officials.
3 hr ago
Twin sisters, 14, named among victims as Kramatorsk death toll rises
From CNN's Maria Kostenko
Teenage twin sisters were among those killed in a Russian missile strike in Ukraine's eastern city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, the local city council confirmed.
Yulia and Anna Aksenchenko, who were 14 years old, had graduated from 8th grade and would have celebrated their 15th birthdays in September, the Kramatorsk City Council said on Telegram Wednesday.
The death toll in the strike has risen to nine, including three children, as rescuers continue to sift through rubble, the Ukrainian state emergency service said Wednesday.