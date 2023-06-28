The Ukrainian Security Service says it has detained a man who allegedly scouted the Kramatorsk pizzeria and sent a video of the site to the Russian Armed Forces prior to the strike Tuesday.

They described the man as a “Russian intelligence agent.”

“It has been established that the detained adjuster of the strike on Kramatorsk was an agent of the main department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as GRU). On June 27, he was tasked with finding out whether the aforementioned cafe was open and recording visitors are present there.”

“To execute the enemy's instructions, the GRU agent took a covert video recording of the establishment and vehicles parked nearby. Then the suspect forwarded the footage to Russian military intelligence,” it said on Telegram.

“Having received this information, Russian invaders fired on the cafe with people inside,” the Ukrainian Security Service alleges.

At least 10 people were killed in the strike on the Kramatorsk city center on Tuesday.