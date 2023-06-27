World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, Sana Noor Haq, Ed Upright, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 7:19 PM ET, Tue June 27, 2023
1 hr 21 min ago

4 killed, including a child, after Russian missile strikes center of Kramatorsk, Ukrainian authorities say

From CNN’s Ben Wedeman in Kramatorsk, Mick Krever, Yulia Kesaieva, Mariya Knight and AnneClaire Stapleton

A restaurant that was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in central Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on June 27.
A restaurant that was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in central Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on June 27. Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak/Telegram/Reuters

A Russian missile struck a busy area in the center of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday evening, killing at least four people, including a child, and injuring dozens of others, according to authorities.

A second missile hit a village on the outskirts of the city, officials said.

“Russia deliberately targeted crowded areas,” Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said in comments on Telegram

The strikes happened at around 7:30 p.m. local time, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk region military administration, told Ukrainian state TV. He later said in a Telegram post that the injured included three foreigners and one child.

A 17-year-old girl was among those killed and an 8-month-old baby was among those injured, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

“At the epicenter of the explosion were also apartment buildings, commercial premises, cars, a post office and other buildings, in which windows, glass and doors were blown out,” the Prosecutor General said in a statement, adding that there may be additional people under the rubble.

An eyewitness described up to a dozen people being pulled from the rubble. It was not clear if these people were dead or alive, the man told CNN teams on the ground. 

The restaurants on the plaza that was hit are popular with residents and the military, according to CNN teams familiar with the area. RIA Pizza, one of the businesses in the plaza, is especially popular with the military.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said rescuers extinguished a fire in the building of a destroyed restaurant and the search for additional victims was underway as rubble was being cleared.

"The rubble of the destroyed cafe is being dismantled with the help of two cranes and the victims are being searched for," the State Emergency Services said.

A second strike struck the village of Bilenke, according to Andriy Yermak, adviser to the Office of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

CNN's Florence Davey-Attlee contributed to the report

Correction: An earlier version of this post gave the incorrect day for the attack on Kramatorsk.

43 min ago

Sanctions, missile strikes and other headlines you should know

From CNN staff

1 hr 23 min ago

Zelensky calls Kramatorsk strike “a manifestation of terror”

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called a Russian strike on eastern Ukraine's Kramatorsk “a manifestation of terror."

“Each such manifestation of terror proves over and over again to us and to the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done — defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists,” Zelensky said during his nightly address Tuesday.

At least four people and dozens of others were injured after a Russian missile struck a busy area in the center of Kramatorsk on Tuesday evening. A 17-year-old girl was among those killed and an 8-month-old baby was among those injured, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Zelensky said Russians “brutally shelled Kramatorsk with S-300 missiles.” 

The Ukrainian president also said he is “sincerely grateful” to President Joe Biden for a new defense package. Earlier on Tuesday, the US Department of Defense announced additional security assistance to Ukraine, worth up to $500 million.

3 hr 46 min ago

Exclusive: 2 planes linked to Prigozhin seen at Belarusian airbase in satellite image

From CNN’s Paul P. Murphy, Natasha Bertrand and Jennifer Hansler

Two planes linked to Wagner CEO Yevgeny Prigozhin landed at a Belarusian airbase outside of Minsk on Tuesday morning, according to a satellite image from BlackSky.
Two planes linked to Wagner CEO Yevgeny Prigozhin landed at a Belarusian airbase outside of Minsk on Tuesday morning, according to a satellite image from BlackSky. Courtesy BlackSky

Two planes linked to Wagner CEO Yevgeny Prigozhin landed at a Belarusian airbase outside the country's capital city on Tuesday morning, according to a satellite image from BlackSky. 

Prigozhin's exact whereabouts are still unknown. He hasn’t been seen in any videos or photos since he left the Rostov-on-Don military headquarters Saturday evening. 

However, Belarusian state media quoted Belarus’ President Aleksandr Lukashenko on Tuesday, saying that Prigozhin is in Belarus.

The satellite image taken Tuesday morning by BlackSky shows the two planes — with serial numbers RA-20795 and RA-02878 – sitting on the tarmac at Machulishchy Airbase, just outside Minsk. Additional satellite imagery from BlackSky, as well as CNN’s analysis of the planes' measurements, confirmed the planes arrived within the last 24 hours and matched the dimensions of the Prigozhin-linked planes.

Flight tracking data from FlightRadar24 indicated that the planes landed near Minsk at around 8 a.m. local time. Both planes had their transponders turned off before landing, obscuring their exact landing location. 

Two sources – a senior European intelligence official and a source familiar with Prigozhin’s planes – confirmed to CNN the planes are linked to the Wagner boss but did not know if Prigozhin was on board.

The movement of Prigozhin’s planes has been closely watched in the aftermath of his attempted insurrection over the weekend.  

On Sunday afternoon, Prigozhin’s plane, RA-20795, appeared to make a trip to Rostov-on-Don from St. Petersburg. Tracking data from FlightRadar24 doesn’t show the plane landing in the city Prigozhin took control of on Saturday, but it makes a sudden turn toward the city before its transponders are turned off. 

Roughly five hours later, the plane’s transponders were turned back on, and it was seen leaving the Rostov-on-Don area, heading back to St. Petersburg. 

Then, at 1:03 a.m. this morning, the same plane appeared to make the same trek to the Rostov-on-Don area and once again, it turned off its transponders before landing. 

The plane appeared back on radar at 5:32 a.m. local time, appearing to leave the Rostov-on-Don area, and began making a circuitous trek around Ukraine and Southern Russia towards Minsk. The transponders were turned off again at 7:37 a.m. local time as it began descending into the Minsk area.  

The second plane, Ra-02878, flew from one Moscow airport to another on Sunday afternoon: Sheremetyevo International to Zhukovsky International Airport. On Monday, it flew from Moscow to St. Petersburg, landing at 1:26 p.m.

At 6:44 a.m. this morning, that plane left St. Petersburg. The transponders were turned off at 7:55 a.m. local time as it began descending into the Minsk area. 

3 hr 46 min ago

Wagner troops are still inside Ukraine, Pentagon says

From CNN's Michael Conte and Haley Britzky

Wagner troops are still inside Ukraine after the weekend mutiny, according to the US Defense Department.

“But in terms of their specific disposition and whether they may or may not move be moving, I'm not going to speculate on that,” said Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder at a press briefing.

Ryder added that the US did not make any changes to US force posture in response to the events in Russia.

“[W]e've not seen anything that would, from our perspective, require us to make any type of forced posture adjustments,” he said.

3 hr 47 min ago

Russian defense minister delivers first public remarks since Wagner rebellion

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu delivered his first on-camera remarks since the Wagner rebellion during a meeting with his Cuban counterpart Gen. Alvaro Lopez in Moscow.

Shoigu said Russia-Cuban relationships “are on the rise today” and that Cuba remains an important Russian ally who showed a “full understanding of the reasons for the start of a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.”

Under conditions when the United States have been carrying out an illegal and illegitimate trade and economic blockade of Cuba for many decades, we are ready to provide assistance to the "Island of Freedom," to lend a shoulder to our Cuban friends,” Shoigu said Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Russian defense ministry, the Cuban defense minister said his country opposed “unilateral anti-Russian sanctions.”

3 hr 47 min ago

US imposes sanctions on 4 companies and an individual tied to the Wagner Group

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed sanctions on four companies involved in “gold dealing” and one person they say made “weapons deals” tied to the Wagner Group.

The announcement of the sanctions comes days after the short-lived mutiny led by the head of the mercenary group’s leader, Yevegny Prigozhin.

They target companies in Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Central African Republic that “have engaged in illicit gold dealings to fund the Wagner Group to sustain and expand its armed forces, including in Ukraine and Africa.”

The targeted individual, Andrey Nikolayevich Ivanov (Ivanov), is a Russian executive in the Wagner Group who “worked closely with Prigozhin’s entity Africa Politology and senior Malian government officials on weapons deals, mining concerns, and other Wagner Group activities in Mali,” according to a Treasury Department release.

“The Wagner Group funds its brutal operations in part by exploiting natural resources in countries like the Central African Republic and Mali. The United States will continue to target the Wagner Group’s revenue streams to degrade its expansion and violence in Africa, Ukraine, and anywhere else,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

4 hr 44 min ago

Sweden says it has fulfilled the requirements set out by Turkey to join NATO

From CNN's Duarte Mendonca in London 

Sweden has fulfilled the requirements set out by Turkey in order to join NATO, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference alongside the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Billstrom said that with the introduction of a new terrorism law, Sweden has fulfilled the final requirements to join the alliance agreed in a tri-lateral plan between Finland, Sweden and Turkey.

"New legislation has recently entered into force in Sweden that makes it illegal to participate in a terrorist organization in any way that promotes, strengthens or supports it. We are thereby delivering on the last parts of our agreement," Billstrom said.

The UK foreign secretary also addressed the journalists in the room, reiterating the UK’s support for Sweden’s NATO inclusion. "My position is clear that Sweden must and shall join NATO and should do so as soon as possible," Cleverly said. 

"We will continue to push for the speedy completion of your accession process," Cleverly added. 

The UK foreign minister also stressed that it was in Turkey’s interest “that Sweden becomes a member of the alliance and does so quickly."

Sweden stated its intent to join NATO through its open-door policy in May last year, just weeks after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. 

4 hr 32 min ago

US secretary of state announces $500 million security assistance package for Ukraine

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Antony Blinken attends the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, on June 21.
Antony Blinken attends the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, on June 21. Leah Mills/Pool/AP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a $500 million security assistance package for Ukraine Tuesday.

According to a statement, the package includes:

  • Bradley and Stryker vehicles
  • Additional munitions for air defense systems
  • Artillery
  • Multiple launch rocket systems
  • Anti-tank weapons
  • Anti-radiation missiles
  • Precision aerial munitions

"The enduring courage and solidarity of the people of Ukraine continues to inspire the world. Russia started this unprovoked war against Ukraine," Blinken said in his statement.

Blinken went on to reaffirm US commitment to Ukraine.

"Russia could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks against Ukraine’s cities and people. Until Russia does so, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes," he said.

 