British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with CNN on Sunday June 26. (CNN)

Allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to succeed in his invasion of Ukraine would have "absolutely catastrophic" consequences for the world, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned in a CNN interview on Sunday.

Speaking to Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" hours after Russian missiles hit Kyiv, Johnson urged Americans, Britons and others in the West to maintain resolve in punishing Moscow, despite the effect the war has had on global oil prices.

"I would just say to people in the United States that this is something that America historically does and has to do, and that is to step up for peace and freedom and democracy," Johnson said.

"And if we let Putin get away with it, and just annex, conquer sizable parts of a free, independent, sovereign country, which is what he is poised to do ... then the consequences for the world are absolutely catastrophic."

He earlier promised further financial support for Ukraine — including another $525 million in guarantees for World Bank lending later this year, according to Downing Street.

Johnson also cautioned against fatigue over the war, saying "Now is not the time to give up on Ukraine."

