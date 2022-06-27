World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Helen Regan and Andrew Raine, CNN

Updated 1:05 a.m. ET, June 27, 2022
6 min ago

It's 8 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to virtually address the G7 Summit on Monday as he works to reinforce western support for his country over Russia’s grinding invasion.

Here are the latest headlines in the war on Ukraine:

  • Group of 7 summit: US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally announced the G7 countries will ban the import of Russian gold, the country's second-largest export after energy. Biden also remarked on the unity of the G7 and NATO on Ukraine, telling German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the G7 and NATO will stay together and not "splinter."
  • Russia strikes Kyiv: Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital with a series of missile attacks on Sunday, as leaders of the G7 nations gathered in Germany. One person died and at least six were wounded in a Russian missile strike that hit a residential apartment block in Kyiv. A kindergarten was reportedly hit in the missile strike but no one was injured.
  • More US defense support: The US plans to announce as soon as this week that it has purchased an advanced, medium-to-long range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine, a source familiar with the announcement told CNN. The military assistance includes additional artillery ammunition and counter-battery radars. Ukrainian officials have asked for the missile defense system, known as NASAMS, given the weapons can hit targets more than 100 miles away.
  • Russian victory 'catastrophic': Allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to succeed in his invasion would have "absolutely catastrophic" consequences for the world, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told CNN on Sunday. Johnson urged Americans, Britons and others in the West to maintain resolve in punishing Moscow, despite the effect the war has had on global oil prices.
  • Captive residents: Hundreds of residents are being held captive in Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian mayor of the Russian-occupied city, Dmytro Orlov. Many of them are “skilled workers of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," he wrote. “People are electrocuted, beaten, and held for weeks and sometimes months."
  • Belarus missiles: Russia will transfer nuclear-capable Iskander-M missile systems to Belarus over the coming months, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. On Saturday, Ukraine said it had been hit by attacks launched from Belarusian airspace for the first time.
1 min ago

Boris Johnson warns Russian victory in Ukraine would be "absolutely catastrophic"

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with CNN on Sunday June 26.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with CNN on Sunday June 26. (CNN)

Allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to succeed in his invasion of Ukraine would have "absolutely catastrophic" consequences for the world, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned in a CNN interview on Sunday.

Speaking to Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" hours after Russian missiles hit Kyiv, Johnson urged Americans, Britons and others in the West to maintain resolve in punishing Moscow, despite the effect the war has had on global oil prices.

"I would just say to people in the United States that this is something that America historically does and has to do, and that is to step up for peace and freedom and democracy," Johnson said.
"And if we let Putin get away with it, and just annex, conquer sizable parts of a free, independent, sovereign country, which is what he is poised to do ... then the consequences for the world are absolutely catastrophic."

He earlier promised further financial support for Ukraine — including another $525 million in guarantees for World Bank lending later this year, according to Downing Street.

Johnson also cautioned against fatigue over the war, saying "Now is not the time to give up on Ukraine."

Read the full story here.

16 min ago

US to announce purchase of medium-to-long range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Natasha Bertrand and Phil Mattingly 

The US plans to announce as soon as this week that it has a purchased an advanced medium-to-long range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine, a source familiar with the announcement told CNN. 

US President Joe Biden, who is currently meeting with G7 leaders in Germany for a summit primarily focused on Ukraine, announced earlier this month that the US would provide Kyiv with "more advanced rocket systems and munitions" as its war with Russia grinds on. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to virtually address Biden and other G7 leaders on Monday. 

What's being announced?

In response to requests by Ukrainian forces, other military assistance is also likely to be announced this week, including additional artillery ammunition and counter-battery radars.

Ukrainian officials have asked for the missile defense system, known as a NASAMS, given the weapons can hit targets more than 100 miles away, though the Ukrainian forces will likely need to be trained on the systems, a source said.

Read the full story here.

16 min ago

Zelensky tells Belarusians: “You are being drawn into a war”

From CNN's Mariya Knight in Atlanta 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed citizens of Belarus on Sunday June 26. 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed citizens of Belarus on Sunday June 26.  (Office of President of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed citizens of Belarus on Sunday, saying they are "being drawn into a war" by the Kremlin.

“I would like to separately address the citizens of Belarus today. To people — both civilians and in uniform," he said, speaking in Russian.
“You are being drawn into a war. And even more actively than it was in February and in the months of spring. The Kremlin has already decided everything for you — your lives are worth nothing to them. But you are not slaves or cannon fodder. You must not die. And it is in your power not to let anyone decide for you what is waiting on you next.” 

Zelensky suggested the Russian leadership “wants to drag all Belarusians into the war” and wants “to sow hatred” between them and Ukrainians. 

"A lot depends on the ordinary people of Belarus now," he said. 

Strikes on Ukraine from Belarus: Zelensky also addressed those who “ensure the launch of missiles at Ukraine,” saying they won't escape responsibility for the strikes. 

“When your missiles hit residential buildings, these are war crimes. Judgement is what awaits you all. And you will not be able to hide anywhere — neither on the shores of the Caspian Sea, over which your missiles are launched, nor in Belarus," he said.

Zelensky said 62 Russian missiles hit Ukrainian territory on Saturday alone. The strikes came as leaders were meeting for the G7 summit in Germany. Zelensky said it was “the Russian method: to escalate every time international events take place."

17 min ago

Hundreds of residents are held captive in Enerhodar, city mayor says

 From CNN`s Mariya Knight

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in the Russian-controlled area of Enerhodar, Ukraine, is seen on April 27.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in the Russian-controlled area of Enerhodar, Ukraine, is seen on April 27. (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)

Hundreds of residents are being held captive in Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, Dmytro Orlov, the Ukrainian mayor of the Russian-occupied city, claimed in a Telegram post on Sunday. 

“A significant portion of them are skilled workers of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," he wrote.

“People are electrocuted, beaten, and held for weeks and sometimes months," he said. "They [are made] to confess to ‘illegal activities,’ in particular participation in the city's self-defense, concealment of weapons, and to name the names of their ‘accomplices.’”

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, near to Enerhodar, was taken over by Russian forces in early March, CNN reported at the time.  

“Over the past two weeks, the situation in occupied Enerhodar has only worsened,” the mayor said.

17 min ago

Russian missile strike in Kyiv kills one, kindergarten hit

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva

Police stand close to a damaged apartment building following an early morning missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 26.
Police stand close to a damaged apartment building following an early morning missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 26. (Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

At least six people were injured and one was killed in a Russian missile strike that hit a residential apartment block in Kyiv on Sunday morning. 

Volodymyr Bondarenko, deputy mayor of Kyiv, said four of the injured were admitted to the hospital as search and rescue operations continue.

He said a kindergarten was also hit in the missile strike but no one was injured.

Video from Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs showed a large missile funnel in the backyard of the kindergarten.

Some context: Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital with a series of missile attacks on Sunday, as leaders of the G7 nations gather in Germany for the first day of their annual summit.

Read the full story here.

17 min ago

Indonesia's Joko Widodo to meet Zelensky and Putin to call for ceasefire

From CNN’s Wayne Chang and Sophie Jeong

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday, ahead of his departure for the G7 Summit in Germany, that he will meet with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to call for an immediate halt to the war in Ukraine, the state-run Antara News Agency reported.

“From Germany, Jokowi will proceed to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin,” Antara reported.
“At the meetings with the Ukrainian and Russian leaders, Jokowi will call for an immediate halt to the war for the benefit of global peace.”

Jokowi, as the President is popularly known, said that he will call on Putin to hold a dialogue, agree on a ceasefire and stop the war in Ukraine “as soon as possible,” according to Antara.  

The President also said he will encourage the G7 countries to work together to find a solution to the global food and energy crises, Antara reported.

17 min ago

Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol says there is no water and thousands of tons of garbage in the streets

From CNN's Sebastian Shukla

Residents carry water in Mariupol, Ukraine, on June 18.
Residents carry water in Mariupol, Ukraine, on June 18. (Victor/Xinhua/Getty Images)

Vadym Boichenko, the exiled mayor of Mariupol, gave a brief update on the situation inside the city now under Russian control. 

Speaking on Friday, Boichenko said that 120,000 residents of the city are trapped, unable to escape. He added that the sanitary situation is becoming critical.

“Garbage has not been taken out since February. Thousands of tons of garbage lie on the street, rotting. The sewer does not work. There is no water,” he said.

Boichenko is no longer in the city, but he provides updates on the conditions from sources. 

According to those sources, Russian forces have “distanced themselves from the locals because they are afraid of getting infected." 

Boichenko added that he is unsure if diseases may be spreading around the city.

17 min ago

Ukrainian military says 9 missiles hit Mykolaiv on Saturday, city's mayor urges residents to leave

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Sebastian Shukla

Smoke rises after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on June 18.
Smoke rises after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on June 18. (George Ivanchenko/AP)

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces in the south of the country continue to shell both military positions and residential areas. 

Operational Command South said on Saturday that Russian forces hit the city of Mykolaiv and its suburb with nine Onyx cruise missiles fired from the “Bastion” coastal complex in occupied Crimea. 

“The port infrastructure, residential neighborhoods and recreation areas were attacked. The extent of the destruction and information about the victims is being clarified,” the center said. 

Earlier, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych urged residents of the city to leave.

"I suggest everyone who wants to stay alive leave the city. About 230,000 people remain in Mykolayiv city now," he said on Friday.

He described the situation as “generally very bad. The city is shelled every day.”

The mayor said 111 people have been killed and 502 people have been injured, including six children.