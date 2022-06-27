Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to virtually address the G7 Summit on Monday as he works to reinforce western support for his country over Russia’s grinding invasion.
Here are the latest headlines in the war on Ukraine:
- Group of 7 summit: US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally announced the G7 countries will ban the import of Russian gold, the country's second-largest export after energy. Biden also remarked on the unity of the G7 and NATO on Ukraine, telling German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the G7 and NATO will stay together and not "splinter."
- Russia strikes Kyiv: Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital with a series of missile attacks on Sunday, as leaders of the G7 nations gathered in Germany. One person died and at least six were wounded in a Russian missile strike that hit a residential apartment block in Kyiv. A kindergarten was reportedly hit in the missile strike but no one was injured.
- More US defense support: The US plans to announce as soon as this week that it has purchased an advanced, medium-to-long range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine, a source familiar with the announcement told CNN. The military assistance includes additional artillery ammunition and counter-battery radars. Ukrainian officials have asked for the missile defense system, known as NASAMS, given the weapons can hit targets more than 100 miles away.
- Russian victory 'catastrophic': Allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to succeed in his invasion would have "absolutely catastrophic" consequences for the world, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told CNN on Sunday. Johnson urged Americans, Britons and others in the West to maintain resolve in punishing Moscow, despite the effect the war has had on global oil prices.
- Captive residents: Hundreds of residents are being held captive in Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian mayor of the Russian-occupied city, Dmytro Orlov. Many of them are “skilled workers of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," he wrote. “People are electrocuted, beaten, and held for weeks and sometimes months."
- Belarus missiles: Russia will transfer nuclear-capable Iskander-M missile systems to Belarus over the coming months, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. On Saturday, Ukraine said it had been hit by attacks launched from Belarusian airspace for the first time.