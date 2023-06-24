Russia's Ministry of Defense says reports of strike on Wagner forces are false
Russia's Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday that claims "the information spread on social networks" about a Russian strike on a Wagner military camp "is false," according to Russian state media.
“All the messages and video footage distributed on social networks on behalf of E. Prigozhin about the alleged strike by the Russian Defense Ministry against the 'military camps of the Wagner PMCs' do not correspond to reality and are an information provocation," the Ministry of Defense said, TASS reported Saturday.
The Russian Defense Ministry also said the Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out combat missions on the line of contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Some context: Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is the chief of private military group Wagner, accused Russian forces of striking a Wagner military camp and killing a “a huge amount” of his fighters, in a series of Telegram messages on Friday.
Putin to address the nation "soon," Kremlin says, according to state media
Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the nation "soon," according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, state media outlet TASS reported.
The news follows claims the Wagner mercenary group has taken military control of a Russian city.
Prigozhin says Rostov military headquarters and airfield are under Wagner control
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces have control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don and control of the airfield there.
"We are at headquarters at 7:30 a.m. Military facilities in Rostov, including the airfield are under [our] control," Prigozhin said in a video posted on the Wagner official Telegram channel.
"Planes that leave for combat work leave as usual no problems. Medical flights are leaving as usual. All we did was to take control so that the attack aviation would not strike us but strike in the Ukrainian direction."
Prigozhin said he is in Rostov-on-Don and his men are not stopping the officers from carrying out their duties.
"The main headquarters, the main control point is working as normal, there are no problems. No officers have been cut off," Prigozhin said.
CNN cannot independently verify his claims.
FSB case against Prigozhin suggests Putin "is right on top of it," analyst says
The fact that Russia's domestic intelligence agency the Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case against Yevgeny Prigozhin suggests that Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned on the Wagner chief, a former CIA officer said.
“In my mind when the FSB says, ‘we see this is a criminal act and we’re investigating it,’ that to me means that Putin is right on top of it,” Steve Hall, a former career CIA officer and now CNN contributor, told CNN.
Prigozhin “knows precisely what his risk is... which is kind of interesting when you think about it, because that means he must have calculated that he can pull this off," Hall said.
“A guy like Prigozhin knows what the risks are and knows that if it doesn’t go well for him, it’s going to go really badly,” he added.
Video purports to show Wagner chief in Rostov-on-Don
Video released by the Wagner group on its official Telegram channel reportedly shows its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.
The video was posted on Saturday morning.
Former US Ambassador to Ukraine says Putin “should be very nervous"
Russian President Vladimir Putin "should be very nervous" after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his troops were moving against Russia’s military leadership, former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor said.
"He's probably watching very carefully. He should be very nervous. He's got big problems here. He's got the military that is now diverting its attention to one of its own, to Prigozhin, to the Wagner group," Taylor told CNN.
"Putin's got real problems within the country. This is a series of problems that he's got to deal with right now," Taylor added.
Taylor said it was a "very important" moment for Ukraine.
"Ukrainians are now wrapping up their counteroffensive. This is the perfect timing for the Ukrainians to really take advantage of this chaos in Moscow, chaos in the Russian military," he said.
Voronezh governor says convoy of military equipment is moving along the highway
The governor of Voronezh oblast, in southwestern Russia, said that "a convoy of military equipment is moving along the M-4 Don Federal Highway."
The M-4 is a highway connecting Voronezh and Rostov-on-Don. Voronezh is directly north of the Rostov region, where Yevgeny Prigozhin said his Wagner fighters were approaching the city of Rostov.
"A convoy of military equipment is moving along the M-4 Don Federal Highway. We request all residents of Voronezh Oblast to temporarily refrain from using the M-4 Don Federal Highway and personal vehicles," said Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev in an update. "The situation is under control. The region's power structures are taking all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the region's residents."
Prigozhin says Russian military are joining Wagner as they greet their convoy
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has said that Russian Guards and military police are joining the Wagner group.
In an audio recording from Prigozhin Saturday and translated by CNN, he claimed that, "Where soldiers meet us, the Russian Guards and military police, they wave their hands cheerfully."
The Wagner chief claimed in the recording that between 60 and 70 soldiers from the Russian military have joined Wagner forces.
"Many of them are saying: "We want to join you." Already 60 to 70 people have joined us, although we have gone a little way yet. I think half of the army is ready to join us."
CNN cannot independently verify the claims.
Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?
Yevgeny Prigozhin is the chief of Russia’s private mercenary group Wagner, which has been at the forefront of much of the fighting in Russia's war on Ukraine.
Prigozhin has known Russian President Vladimir Putin since the 1990s. He became a wealthy oligarch by winning lucrative catering contracts with the Kremlin, earning him the moniker “Putin’s chef.”
His transformation into a brutal warlord came in the aftermath of the 2014 Russian-backed separatist movements in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.
Prigozhin founded Wagner to be a shadowy mercenary outfit that fought both in eastern Ukraine and, increasingly, for Russian-backed causes around the world.
CNN has tracked Wagner mercenaries in the Central African Republic, Sudan, Libya, Mozambique, Ukraine and Syria. Over the years they have developed a particularly gruesome reputation and have been linked to various human rights abuses.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Prigozhin’s political star rocketed in Russia after Moscow’s full invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
While many regular Russian troops saw setbacks on the battlefield, Wagner fighters seemed to be the only ones capable of delivering tangible progress.
Known for its disregard for the lives of its own soldiers, the Wagner group’s brutal and often lawless tactics are believed to have resulted in high numbers of casualties, as new recruits are sent into battle with little formal training – a process described by retired United States Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling as “like feeding meat to a meat grinder.”
Prigozhin has used social media to lobby for what he wants and often feuded with Russia’s military leadership, casting himself as competent and ruthless in contrast to the military establishment.
Disagreements with Russian leadership: His disagreements with Russia’s top brass exploded into the public domain during the grim and relentless battle for Bakhmut during which he repeatedly accused the military leadership of failing to supply his troops with enough ammunition.
Putin presides over what is often described as a court system, where infighting and competition among elites is in fact encouraged to produce results, as long as the “vertical of power” remains loyal to and answers to the head of state.
But Prigozhin’s increasingly outrageous outbursts have sparked speculation in recent weeks that even he could be going too far.