The main thrust of Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia "has not even begun in earnest," and it is too early to assess its success, a senior Ukrainian official told CNN Thursday.

The official was responding to CNN’s reporting that Western officials believe the counteroffensive is having less success than expected and "not meeting expectations on any front."

In separate remarks, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Kyiv's advance will "take time," while expressing optimism for the counteroffensive.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Thursday that Ukraine has not depleted its "offensive potential," adding that Kyiv has a "number of strategic reserves that have not yet been activated."

Here's are the other main headlines: