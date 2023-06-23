World
By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:07 AM ET, Fri June 23, 2023
6 min ago

Ukraine urges patience as counteroffensive grinds forward. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

The main thrust of Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia "has not even begun in earnest," and it is too early to assess its success, a senior Ukrainian official told CNN Thursday.

The official was responding to CNN’s reporting that Western officials believe the counteroffensive is having less success than expected and "not meeting expectations on any front." 

In separate remarks, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Kyiv's advance will "take time," while expressing optimism for the counteroffensive. 

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Thursday that Ukraine has not depleted its "offensive potential," adding that Kyiv has a "number of strategic reserves that have not yet been activated."

Here's are the other main headlines:

  • Key bridge hit: Ukrainian shelling damaged the Chonhar bridge connecting the Russian-held parts of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region with Crimea, a Russia-backed official said Thursday. Four missiles were fired at the road bridge, with one hitting the structure, a representative of Russia’s Investigative Committee said in comments reported by Russian state media.
  • Russian strikes: Russia launched attacks on populated areas of Ukraine on Thursday destroying infrastructure and causing civilians to suffer, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moscow's forces launched 44 airstrikes and fired about 30 multiple rocket launcher systems over the past day, the General Staff said.  
  • Ukrainian aid: Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal said Thursday he was “sure” Ukraine will get the money it needs to help the recovery of the country. Ukraine is also carrying out the "largest ever repair campaign" to shore up its power system ahead of winter and potential Russian attacks on infrastructure.
  • Joint statement: US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a joint statement Thursday expressing their concern over the conflict in Ukraine and pledging continued humanitarian assistance. The statement made no mention of Russia, or its role in the conflict. India is historically a major buyer of Russian weapons and has longstanding ties to Moscow.
  • Volunteer corps: More than 20 Russian "volunteer corps" fighting in Ukraine have signed contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry, according to a statement Thursday. It comes after Putin backed an order signed by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on June 10, that said mercenary groups fighting in Ukraine must sign contracts with the ministry by the start of July. 
  • Military developments: Russia will allocate funds to ramp up production of domestic aircraft, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced Thursday, citing the need to reduce dependence of the aviation industry on foreign parts in the face of sanctions pressure on Moscow. Russia also expects to have enough recruits to form a reserve army to bolster its armed forces by the end of the month, Shoigu said.
57 min ago

UN adds Russia to global list of offenders for killing children in Ukraine 

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Virginia Gamba speaks during a press briefing at UN Headquarters in New York on July 11, 2022.
Virginia Gamba speaks during a press briefing at UN Headquarters in New York on July 11, 2022. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images/File

The United Nations added Russia to a global list of offenders for killing 136 children in Ukraine in 2022, according to a report to the UN Security Council seen by Reuters and confirmed to CNN by a UN diplomat on Thursday.

Reuters cited the UN report saying Russian forces and affiliated groups “maimed 518 children and carried out 480 attacks on Ukrainian schools and hospitals.” Russia's military also used 91 children as human shields, according to the report. 

Russia has previously denied targeting civilians.

The UN also accused the Ukrainian military of killing 80 children, injuring 175, and carrying out 212 attacks on schools and hospitals. 

Ukraine wasn't added to the global list of offenders. 

The report was written by Virginia Gamba, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' special representative for children and armed conflict, according to Reuters. Last month, Gamba reportedly visited Ukraine and Russia, where she met with Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia. 

According to the Ukrainian government's portal Children of War, Russia's full-scale invasion has killed 490 children and wounded 1,028 as of June 2023. 

1 hr 3 min ago

Biden and Modi release joint statement pledging support for Ukraine but don't mention Russia

From CNN's DJ Judd

Joe Biden and Narendra Modi shake hands in Washington on June 22.
Joe Biden and Narendra Modi shake hands in Washington on June 22. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a joint statement Thursday where both leaders expressed their concern over the conflict in Ukraine and pledged continued humanitarian assistance.

“Our cooperation will serve the global good as we work through a range of multilateral and regional groupings — particularly the Quad — to contribute toward a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific,” said a statement released following bilateral meetings between Biden and Modi at the White House. “No corner of human enterprise is untouched by the partnership between our two great countries, which spans the seas to the stars.” 

Both leaders also “expressed their deep concern over the conflict in Ukraine and mourned its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences," according to the statement. “Both countries further pledge to render continuing humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. They called for respect for international law, principles of the UN charter, and territorial integrity and sovereignty. Both countries concurred on the importance of post-conflict reconstruction in Ukraine."

The statement conspicuously made no mention of Russia, or its role in the conflict, with the two leaders instead writing that the two countries “affirm that the rules-based international order must be respected,” in a general sense.

More background: India is historically a major buyer of Russian weaponry and has longstanding ties to Moscow. It has also ramped up purchases of Russian energy — providing a key economic lifeline to leader Vladimir Putin’s government, even as the West slaps extensive controls on this key revenue source.

Though New Delhi has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine throughout the course of the war, it has abstained from UN resolutions calling for its withdrawal and condemning its invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan last month, the first in-person meeting between the two since Russia’s invasion began.

CNN's Simone McCarthy contributed reporting to this post.

2 hr 48 min ago

Ukraine says counteroffensive "has not even begun in earnest," pushing back on Western officials' remarks

From CNN’s Matthew Chance in Kyiv

In exclusive comments to CNN, a senior Ukrainian official said Thursday that the main thrust of the counteroffensive against Russia “has not even begun in earnest,” and that it is too early to assess its success.

The official was responding to CNN’s reporting earlier that Western officials believe the counteroffensive is having less success than expected and “not meeting expectations on any front.” 

It is “way too early to assess the overall trajectory of the counteroffensive,” the Ukrainian official told CNN. “The main thrust of the counteroffensive has not even begun in earnest.”

The official said “shaping operations” were still underway, and the counteroffensive would not be able to be judged until fall or winter.

Some more context: In CNN's reporting, the officials cautioned that the counteroffensive is still in its early stages — and that the US and its allies “remain optimistic” Ukrainian forces will be able to make territorial gains over time. The US and its allies are likely to wait until at least July for a fuller assessment of the progress of the counteroffensive which was gradually launched over the last few weeks.

In addition, these officials note that Ukrainian forces have themselves been adapting to Russian tactics and defenses, including carrying out more dismounted operations. In recent days, Ukrainian forces have also had more success targeting and shooting down Russian aircraft.

Ultimately, the counteroffensive is proving a “tough drive” for Ukraine and Russia, one of the Western officials said, with both sides incurring heavy losses.

CNN's Jim Sciutto contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 9 min ago

Analysis: Strike on Russian-controlled bridge may signal potent new Ukrainian strategy

Analysis from CNN's Nick Paton Walsh

The damaged Chonhar bridge connecting Russian-held parts of Ukraine's Kherson region to the Crimean peninsula is seen on June 22.
The damaged Chonhar bridge connecting Russian-held parts of Ukraine's Kherson region to the Crimean peninsula is seen on June 22. Russian-installed leader of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo/Telegram/Reuters

Almost as if to answer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s statement the counteroffensive is “slower” than some might have imagined, a pinpoint strike hit a key pair of bridges for Russia’s occupation. The Chonhar bridges are both rail and road crossings, and head from the northeast of occupied Crimea to Ukraine’s main target in this counteroffensive: occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

Video released from the scene by Russian officials shows a significant hole in the road bridge and apparent damage to the neighboring rail track, caused, Russian investigators later said, by four missiles. In the video, Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-installed governor of occupied Kherson region, walks around the wreckage, and bemoans “another pointless action” assisted, he says, by the London-supplied Storm Shadow missile.

“It won’t decide any results of the special operation,” Saldo adds, before admitting it will make some food and other deliveries a little harder. They will have to use another, longer route, he added, to the west through Armyansk and Perekop, closer to Ukrainian positions.

As a singular event, Saldo is correct to say the one attack decides nothing. But it echoes two earlier events: the damage to the Antonovsky Bridge from Kherson City that eventually presaged Russia’s orderly withdrawal from the right side of the banks of the Dnipro River.

And also, less directly, it echoes the damage done last year to the Kerch Strait bridge, which also temporarily disrupted traffic on the only southern supply artery to the peninsula from the Russian mainland. On Sunday, a blast hit what seemed to be a Russian ammunition depot in Rykove, near Chonhar. Blown bridges have a history of impacting both Russian morale and presence.

Alexei Zhivoff, a Russian military blogger, said Thursday the Chonhar bridge was more a “land corridor”, and carried 70% of the military and civilian traffic to and from Crimea. He added the blast showed the area was easily within reach of NATO-supplied missiles and that Russian air defenses were inadequate.

Read the full analysis here.

3 hr 18 min ago

Ukraine's military claims gradual advances in the south as heavy fighting continues in the east

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Lindsay Isaac

Russia launched attacks on populated areas of Ukraine on Thursday destroying infrastructure and causing civilians to suffer, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff said Russia launched 44 airstrikes and fired about 30 multiple rocket launcher systems over the past day.  

In the south, Russia continues to be on the defensive, focusing its "main efforts" on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, the military said.

Ukraine has also claimed "partial success" in the south against Russia where the Ukrainian offensive continues, though the "situation has not changed significantly over the past day," Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's deputy defense minister, said in her latest update.

"We are gradually advancing, having partial success, pushing the enemy back and leveling the front," she said. "The Ukrainian defense forces continue their offensive on the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions. In some areas, we have advanced and are consolidating our positions."  

Ukraine's air force carried out seven strikes on Russian military personnel and four on anti-aircraft missile systems, striking a command post and ammunition depots, the General Staff said. 

Heavy fighting continues in the east, especially in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions — where Russia continues its main assault, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces conducted both offensive and defensive operations over the day but continue to "effectively restrain the offensive of Russian troops" in those eastern sectors, Maliar said.

"The enemy has not advanced a single meter," she claimed. 

Russia conducted "unsuccessful" attacks and an airstrike in the Kharkiv region as well as airstrikes in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the General Staff said, adding that Russia was also unsuccessful in its offensives in the area of Sieverne and Avdiivka in Donetsk.

3 hr 43 min ago

Early stages of Ukrainian counteroffensive "not meeting expectations," Western officials tell CNN

From CNN's Jim Sciutto, Chief National Security Correspondent

In its early phases, Ukraine’s counteroffensive is having less success and Russian forces are showing more competence than Western assessments expected, two Western officials and a senior US military official tell CNN.

The counteroffensive is “not meeting expectations on any front,” one of the officials said.

According to the Western assessments, Russian lines of defense have been proving well-fortified, making it difficult for Ukrainian forces to breach them. In addition, Russian forces have had success bogging down Ukrainian armor with missile attacks and mines and have been deploying air power more effectively.

Ukrainian forces are proving “vulnerable” to minefields and Russian forces “competent” in their defense, one of the Western officials said.

The officials cautioned that the counteroffensive is still in its early stages — and that the US and its allies “remain optimistic” Ukrainian forces will be able to make territorial gains over time. The US and its allies are likely to wait until at least July for a fuller assessment of the progress of the counteroffensive which was gradually launched over the last few weeks and is seen as crucial to determining who ultimately wins the war which was launched when Russia invaded last year.

In addition, these officials note that Ukrainian forces have themselves been adapting to Russian tactics and defenses, including carrying out more dismounted operations. In recent days, Ukrainian forces have also had more success targeting and shooting down Russian aircraft.

Ultimately, the counteroffensive is proving a “tough drive” for Ukraine and Russia, one of the Western officials said, with both sides incurring heavy losses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted Wednesday that progress had been “slower than desired.”

“We would definitely like to make bigger steps,” Zelensky acknowledged in a BBC interview. “But nevertheless, those who fight shall win and to those that knock, the door shall be opened.”

Read more here.