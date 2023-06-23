The main thrust of Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia "has not even begun in earnest," and it is too early to assess its success, a senior Ukrainian official told CNN Thursday.
The official was responding to CNN’s reporting that Western officials believe the counteroffensive is having less success than expected and "not meeting expectations on any front."
In separate remarks, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Kyiv's advance will "take time," while expressing optimism for the counteroffensive.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Thursday that Ukraine has not depleted its "offensive potential," adding that Kyiv has a "number of strategic reserves that have not yet been activated."
Here's are the other main headlines:
- Key bridge hit: Ukrainian shelling damaged the Chonhar bridge connecting the Russian-held parts of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region with Crimea, a Russia-backed official said Thursday. Four missiles were fired at the road bridge, with one hitting the structure, a representative of Russia’s Investigative Committee said in comments reported by Russian state media.
- Russian strikes: Russia launched attacks on populated areas of Ukraine on Thursday destroying infrastructure and causing civilians to suffer, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moscow's forces launched 44 airstrikes and fired about 30 multiple rocket launcher systems over the past day, the General Staff said.
- Ukrainian aid: Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal said Thursday he was “sure” Ukraine will get the money it needs to help the recovery of the country. Ukraine is also carrying out the "largest ever repair campaign" to shore up its power system ahead of winter and potential Russian attacks on infrastructure.
- Joint statement: US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a joint statement Thursday expressing their concern over the conflict in Ukraine and pledging continued humanitarian assistance. The statement made no mention of Russia, or its role in the conflict. India is historically a major buyer of Russian weapons and has longstanding ties to Moscow.
- Volunteer corps: More than 20 Russian "volunteer corps" fighting in Ukraine have signed contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry, according to a statement Thursday. It comes after Putin backed an order signed by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on June 10, that said mercenary groups fighting in Ukraine must sign contracts with the ministry by the start of July.
- Military developments: Russia will allocate funds to ramp up production of domestic aircraft, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced Thursday, citing the need to reduce dependence of the aviation industry on foreign parts in the face of sanctions pressure on Moscow. Russia also expects to have enough recruits to form a reserve army to bolster its armed forces by the end of the month, Shoigu said.